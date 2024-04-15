JHVEPhoto

Despite being one of the pioneers in the space and founder-led since 1997, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares have significantly underperformed peers for more than half a decade, a late consequence of the company's 2015 dividend cut of 75%. Ever since then investors have been highly scrutinized of management, even coining the term of having been "kindered", referring to the company's then breach of its promise to sustainably grow dividends and the absence of dividend cuts at other major players.

Letting the past be the past however and focusing on Kinder's current state, I see a strong outlook with the company's focus on natural gas a key differentiator to peers in the wake of significant growth in US LNG export volumes and rising industrial use, contributing to a ~2.5% demand CAGR through 2030. With valuation relative to peers hovering at the lower end of its 3Y range despite a leading 1.3x expansion in LTM EBITDA margins relative to FY20, I see a favorable set-up for shares and initiate KMI at Overweight with a price target of $19.8, based on a 50/50 blend of a DDM and a 10.2x multiple on 24E EBITDA.

[Note: Peers refer to Enbridge (ENB), Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Williams Cos (WMB), ONEOK (OKE) and TC Energy (TRP). All company projections from the 2024 Investor Day, Q1 24 Investor Update and latest 10-K.]

Company Overview

Houston, TX headquartered Kinder Morgan Corporation is one of the largest energy infrastructure (midstream) companies in North America, owning or operating ~82k miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702Bcf natural gas storage capacity. The company's operations have a strong focus on natural gas as opposed to midstream peers with ~64% profit share from gas transportation and storage and a very low crude oil exposure. KMI also stands out of the broader space through its capabilities CO2 transportation and storage, which has become a significant value driver in recent years at currently ~10% of profits.

As with all midstream operators, KMI's revenues are largely isolated from commodity price fluctuations, with the company indicating an only ~5% exposure to spot pricing. Notably, ~3% of that comes from the CO2 segment which is, as of now, significantly smaller than KMI's hydrocarbon operations and only ~2% of total hydrocarbon transportation and storage revenue is actually based on underlying commodity prices. As of 2024, the company operates through 4 segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines - Through its gas segment, KMI moves ~40% of total US domestic production via 70k miles of mostly long-distance pipelines. The segment additionally holds ~702Bcf of natural gas storage capacity across the country, with a focus on market-priced supply in Texas' Gulf Coast and the Northeast US. Overall, KMI owns and operates ~15% of total US gas storage capacity.

Products Pipelines - This segment provides transportation for refined products such as gasoline and distillates, with ~1.7Mbbld of capacity and a total pipeline length of 9.5k miles. The segment's footprint focuses on coastal markets, with a strong network across both the East and West Coast. Notably, compared to peers, the company has a significantly higher share of refined pipeline capacity located in the emerging Sun Belt versus the traditional urban centers of the North East and Great Lakes regions. Crude pipelines are largely located in the Texas Eagle Ford oil producing region, with an additional footprint in the Rockies region, connecting the Bakken shale to the Front Range.

Terminals - Through its terminals business, KMI is the largest independent US terminal operator, owning and operating 139 terminals across the country alongside 16 Jones Act vessels. In total, KMI holds ~135Mbbl of total storage capacity through gas, liquids and refined products. Similar to the products segment, refined product terminals are mainly focused on the US Sun Belt and the Bakken hydrocarbon producing region with liquids and bulk terminals further located along the Gulf Coast and in the Midwest.

CO2 - KMI is also a major player in the emerging US CO2 transportation and storage market, located primarily in the Permian Basin across Texas and New Mexico. As of YE23 the company operates ~1.5k miles of pipelines and has a total storage capacity of ~1.5Bcf. As a major player in the US' largest hydrocarbon producing region I see the segment as excellently positioned to capitalize on further Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCUS") investments by the oil majors as evidenced by Exxon Mobil's 2023 acquisition of CCUS-focused firm Denbury.

Key Investment Thesis

Leading position to capitalize on favorable natural gas demand and export outlook. Among major US midstream companies, KMI has the largest profit share from natural gas transportation & storage with natural gas being a commodity which has seen above-oil growth in both supply and demand over past years due to its crucial role in enabling the energy transition. Having the highest exposure to natural gas, I see KMI as uniquely positioned to benefit from anticipated future growth which will shift from electricity generation to processing into LNG as part of the US' strategic plan to become a major LNG supplier to Europe and East Asia.

From January 2014 to January 2023 total US average daily natural gas production has grown with a ~4.7% CAGR while oil production has expanded at a slightly lower ~4.4%. The majority of this growth had been contributed by unconventionals versus conventional plays in Alaska and the Midcontinent slowly declining.

With shale wells getting more gassy over time, I estimate natural gas growth to continue outpacing oil in US production, majority driven by further decline in conventionals and expansion in unconventials. Taking the Permian as an example for the broader US shale complex, since 2014 the share of oil gas of combined oil and gas production has declined from ~64% to ~59% as sweet spots got drilled out and gas production rose faster than oil production (~16% vs ~14% CAGR). With unconventional growth having slowed down significantly over the last years, KMI forecasts a ~2.4% annual growth in natural gas output across all major US shale plays through 2030, driven mainly by the Haynesville and Permian basins.

L10Y Permian Production Growth (EIA)

Looking at the demand side, total US domestic natural gas consumption has grown by ~2.2% p.a. over the last 10 years which to a large extent has been driven by rising gas usage in electricity generation as coal-fired plants have been retired. KMI management expects growth to slightly accelerate through the 2020s with total US demand expanding at ~2.5% CAGR to a total of ~129Bcfd by 2030 (~20% total growth).

The majority of forecasted growth is to be driven by rising LNG exports (~80% of growth) while exports to Mexico and increasing industrial use contribute the rest. The US Energy Information Administration ("EIA") expects total North American LNG export capacity to more than double by 2027 with a gross capacity increase of ~12.9Bcfd. Excluding projects located in Canada and Mexico, I estimate a total net US capacity add of 9.7Bcfd through 2027.

Notably, while KMI management does not expect any incremental natural gas demand due to electricity generation as further coal-to-gas switching is offset by growth in renewables, I estimate AI could become a major catalyst. With the WSJ noting a potential 50% increase in global data center electricity use through 2027, further growth in AI computing power and usage spread could present a sizeable upward driver to current consensus demand growth.

With multiple projects still in planning and pre-FID stage, KMI expects this to further expand by 4.6Bcfd for a 2030 total of 28.7Bcfd or ~123% above 2023 levels. The company has already locked in significant long-term contracts worth ~7Bcfd and expects to achieve a total LT contract value of ~10Bcfd over the next 2 years. Key contracted existing and under-construction LNG terminals include the 15MTpa Corpus Christi complex (Cheniere), 35MTpa Sabine Pass (Cheniere) and ExxonMobil's 16MTpa capacity Golden Pass LNG (H1 25 startup) giving KMI a highly visible leverage to growing US LNG exports.

2015 dividend slash and heightened management scrutiny have driven relative valuation to lowest since 2021 despite peer-leading recent progress. Despite existing since 1997, 2015 has likely been KMI's most impactful year so far with management being forced to cut the dividend by 75% from an annualized $2/share to ¢50/share. Back then a period of prolonged oil price weakness following the rapid growth of US shale production and expanding output at OPEC producers had forced the company to make this highly unpopular move. Saving ~$3.9B in annual dividend payments through the move, management back then argued, it would provide Kinder with the liquidity necessary to prevent having to raise new equity or face a looming credit rating downgrade.

While I do not want to argue about the reasoning behind the cut, it did undeniably put a heavy scrutiny on management and the company. Investors largely viewed the move as a great disappointment, coining the term of having been "kindered", especially after previous commitments by management to sustainably grow the dividend and the absence of dividend cuts at other large cap midstream peers. Notably, this move only came 1 year after the company broke away with its previous LP status, a structure it had held since its inception and which founders Richard Kinder and William Morgan had pioneered. In 2014, all previous units were consolidated under one common publicly-traded corporate entity of KMI.

As a result of this, Kinder's share price had suffered heavily and to this day has not been able to recover to or even make significant progress towards its pre-2015 heights.

Leaving the past in the past however reveals significant operational progress at the company, especially over recent years following the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting rebound in global hydrocarbon demand. Since FY20, trailing 12M EBITDA margin expansion at KMI has outpaced all of its peers with peer average EBITDA margin largely unchanged vs FY20 while KMI has been able to increase margins by ~30%.

Margin Evolution KMI vs Peer Group (Bloomberg)

Despite this expansion in profitability, Kinder's EBITDA multiples have dropped throughout the period and at currently 9.2x on 24E EBITDA, shares trade ~5% below 3Y average valuation.

KMI Blended Forward EV/EBITDA (Bloomberg)

Decoupling between EBITDA margins and associated multiples at Kinder becomes even more apparent when looking at the shares' EV/EBITDA multiple relative to peers. Historically, KMI has traded at ~6% discount to peer average forward EV/EBITDA for the previous 3 years, which I estimate to be attributable to higher management scrutiny and resulting investor aversion towards the shares. As of April 2024, however, this has widened by 5% to an ~11% discount which, given Kinder's significant operational progress and high leverage to growing US natural gas demand for LNG exports, I do not find warranted.

KMI Blended Forward EV/EBITDA relative to Peer Group (Bloomberg)

Valuation

I value KMI based on a 50/50 blend between a Dividend Discount Model ("DDM") and a peer derived EV/EBITDA applied on 24E consensus EBITDA. Weighing both valuations equally I obtain a consolidated price target of $22.2 per unit of Kinder Morgan stock.

KMI Valuation (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

DDM

For 2024 KMI management targets a payout of $1.15 per share as per the company's official guidance for a current forward yield of ~6.3%. Given the KMI's dividend cut in 2015 and lack of long term guidance for dividend growth I assume a conservative 3% infinite growth rate, well below the 5% I used for peer ET. Discounting future dividends with an 8.3% estimated cost of equity (derived via CAPM using KMI 5Y ß of 0.89%), I estimate a total present value of $21.7 per dividend-paying share for ~18% upside to current trading levels.

KMI DDM Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

EV/EBITDA

At a current EV multiple of 9.2x on 24E consensus EBITDA of $8.1B I see KMI trading ~9% below a regression-implied "fair" valuation. Assuming a consensus 24E EBITDA margin of 46.5% I estimate KMI should trade at 10.2x forward EV/EBITDA.

Large-Cap NA Midstream Valuation Matrix (Company Filings, Bloomberg)

Applying the obtained 10.2x multiple on 24E EBITDA I calculate a total enterprise value of $82.2B. Adjusting for net debt of $31.8B (as per KMI financial reporting) and minority interests worth ~$0.4B yields an equity value of $50.1B. On a per share basis I therefore see a fair price of $22.6 which implies ~23% upside to current levels.