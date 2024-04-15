Possible Rising Recriminations Face The Stock Market

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Nobody can predict if the cycle of acrimonious recriminations between Israel and Iran will stop this week – after the Iranian retaliation for the destroyed Damascus consulate – or whether it keeps spiraling out of control, which could keep this market correction going.

Further hostilities between Iran and Israel could also cause a spike in the price of oil that is sure to rattle global markets. Iran could easily engineer an oil price spike as a weapon, as they have substantial control of the Strait of Hormuz, and I don’t think any Western government, particularly the U.S. in an election year, wants to see crude oil prices soaring.

There is a seasonality for oil prices, as consumption tends to rise from March to September, since advanced economies are concentrated in the Northern Hemisphere, where spring and summer months allow more travel.

Warmer weather can also facilitate an escalation of the war in Ukraine, such as a Russian offensive in Ukraine aiming to capitalize on the Ukrainian ammunition and troop shortage.

While there is a chance that the Israel-Iran conflict may de-escalate this week, I seriously doubt that the war in Ukraine will calm down, and two wars escalating will be a bit much for the global energy markets.

Then we have Treasury yields, which are way too firm for a Fed that is about to cut rates. By the end of last week, rate cut probabilities had decreased dramatically due to higher inflation reports.

The problem is that too much deficit spending may support the economy, but high interest rates choke it off. A 10-year Treasury yield near 5% will not be cheered by the market, the same way it was unwelcome last October:

Last October, a famous hedge fund manager who is known to be an expert in futures proclaimed that the Fed had lost control of the bond market and, with Treasury yields then near 5%, the U.S. economy was likely to enter a recession in 2024.

But then, Treasury yields backed off, and we had one heck of a “soft landing” market rally and no recession so far in 2024. Still, I do not believe that any rise above 5% on the 10-year Treasury yield will be taken in stride by either the economy or the stock market.

If one were to look at the chart of the 10-year Treasury yield (above) and not focus on the record budget deficits – of which there is a precedent at the end of World War II, when measured as percentage of GDP – one will see a series of rising lows and rising highs, a classic uptrend.

A further examination of this chart would show that the 10-year Treasury yield made a climactic COVID low in 2020, and then it broke out of a nice head-and-shoulders bottom formation in 2022.

Since then, a cycle of higher lows and higher highs is virtually uninterrupted. Any move above 5% makes the famous hedge fund manager’s concerns very relevant, while a move below 3.78% signals that this cycle of higher lows and higher highs is over.

I am not sure right now which one will come first.

