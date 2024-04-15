Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
C3.ai: Rare AI Value Stock That You Can Buy With Confidence

Apr. 15, 2024
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • C3.ai, an enterprise AI platform, has seen its stock price decline while other AI stocks have soared.
  • The company has been signing on more new deals, particularly with government clients, indicating a large market opportunity.
  • C3.ai has a consumption-based business model and solid partnerships with major cloud providers, giving it growth potential and broader reach.
  • Its 5.5x forward revenue multiple sits well below peers, indicating a rare value opportunity within the AI subsector.

The big theme in the stock markets this year: AI stocks are sizzling. Well, all except for one name: C3.ai (NYSE:AI), the enterprise AI PaaS platform that is led by Tom Siebel, billionaire founder of Siebel Systems.

Despite

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

