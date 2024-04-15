Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I believed DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was well positioned to tide through the tough macro conditions and can continue to improve margins. DKS FY23 performance was much better than I expected in both sales growth and earnings margin, which drove the share price way above my previous target price. I am revising my rating from buy to sell as I believe the valuation has already priced in all the upside, despite me still feeling positive about the DKS medium-term growth outlook.

Comments

DKS 4Q23 performance effectively proved that my previous view of the business was right, as it continued to show very strong SSS growth with margin expansion. The SSS performance deserves attention because the 2.8% growth was against a tough comp in 4Q22, where transactions were up 7.6%. Notably, DKS consumer has held up well with growth across all income demographics, and the company is not seeing signs of trade down. It has gained share in its core markets, valued at ~$140 billion across footwear, apparel, and hardlines, where DKS has gained 50bps in FY23 to ~8.5% market share. I expect DKS to maintain this operation excellence to capture more share ahead over the medium term: (1) inventory position, where it has a low level of clearance penetration; and (2) a strategy to accelerate across footage across concepts ahead. For the former, a clean inventory position ensures that DKS is able to ramp up on inventories that are "in-trend" through the year.

The latter is going to be the main focus. During the call, management provided more granular details about the unit economics of its House of Sports [HoS] stores and the new 50K DKS next generation, and the figures are very encouraging. In the first year, DKS targets approximately 20% EBITDA margins and expects omnichannel sales of $35 million for HoS. Opening a new location requires a net capital expenditure of $11.5 million, and there is an expected cash-on-cash return of approximately 35% in the first year. In terms of ramp-up to maturity, HoS typically reaches maturity in 1 year. In relation to the 50K stores, it is expected that omnichannel sales will reach approximately $14 million and approximately 20% EBITDA margins in the first year. The net capital expenditure for these locations is $2.5 million, and the cash-on-cash return in the first year is approximately 65%, which is less than the payback period of two years. As a point of comparison, the top line of the next generation of 50,000 stores is better than that of legacy DKS's openings, thanks to the unique products and experiences offered, and the EBITDA margins are slightly higher, even though the investment required is slightly higher. In my view, the 50,000 DKS next-generation stores will be the engine that boosts growth and market share in the medium to long term. Inverting the cash-on-cash return (i.e., payback period), it tells me that management is seeing an abundance of growth opportunities, and they can continue to open stores even if unit economics are poorer given that the cost of equity (assume 10%, based on the same equity risk premium in the US) is much lower than the 35% (for HoS) and 65% (for 50K).

DKS clean inventory position should also enable further gross margin expansion ahead, given that there will be no need to put out aggressive promotions to reduce obsolete inventories (which they already did during the last spring inventory clearance exercise). Freight costs have also continued to decline, which should be another form of tailwind to gross margin expansion. However, in terms of EBIT margin cadence, FY24 should see modest pressure given the pre-opening and brand campaign advertising costs from the opening of new stores. However, over the medium term, operating expenses should start to deleverage given DKS's maturity of new stores and benefits from DKS's business optimization plan (review completed in 4Q24, so benefits should start to surface in FY25 and beyond).

Financials/Valuation

For 4Q23, revenue grew 7.8% to $3.876 billion, driven by 2.8% of same-store-sales [SSS] growth. Gross margins increased 213 bps to 34.6%, or ~220 bps vs. 4Q21; however, gross margin was partially offset by the step-up in operating expense to sales ratio (23.6% in 4Q23 vs. 22.9%). Nonetheless, EBIT still came in better than consensus estimates at $420 million vs. $380 million (10.8% margin vs. 10% consensus estimates).

While I am still positive about the business outlook over the medium term, I am downgrading from buy to sell because valuation has basically priced in all the upside already. In fact, the near-term (FY24) outlook is less than what I was expecting-management guided for 0.7% vs. my expectations for 8%. Even if adjusted for the 53 weeks in FY23, growth is still way below my expectations. It seems the ramp-up is not going to follow the historical pattern that I was looking for. To be specific, management is guiding for revenue of $13.07 billion and implied adjusted earnings of $1.11 billion, both at the midpoint, for FY24. This is in contrast to my expectations for $13.358 billion and $1.2 billion previously. With this FY24 outlook, I think it is hard to justify DKS trading at 15x forward PE (average is at 12.6x); as such, I assumed valuation to gradually see mean reversion. I think the market is gradually pricing the weak growth into valuation as forward PE fell from ~16.5x to the current 15x (in 2 weeks) post-earnings. Assuming the valuation reverts to 12.6x, I see a potential downside of 16%.

Risk

DKS could ramp up the new HoS and 50K stores much faster than expected given the strong unit economics, which would drive much faster growth. This could support valuation in the near term as the market focuses on growth and share gains. In this case, multiples could stay elevated for longer than expected.

Conclusion

I am recommending a sell rating for DKS. While I remain positive on DKS's medium-term outlook, the stock price has already priced in this upside potential. Regarding fundamentals, DKS has a clean inventory position and a strong strategy for new store formats, including House of Sports locations and smaller 50,000-square-foot stores. I expect these new stores to be profitable and drive future growth. However, given the weaker-than-expected near-term outlook, I don't think DKS should trade at a premium valuation.