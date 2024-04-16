Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BINC: Attractive Fixed Income ETF From BlackRock (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 16, 2024 12:20 AM ETBlackrock Flexible Income ETF (BINC)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.39K Followers

Summary

  • The market is pricing out Fed rate cuts as data has been stronger than expected, leading to a violent re-pricing in rates.
  • Bond funds, especially active ones like BINC, are attractive in the current environment due to the significant move in rates.
  • BINC has delivered a high total return in the past year with a low-risk profile, outperforming other bond funds and providing market alpha through its active management.
  • The fund represents a good choice in taking advantage of the high rates environment and the BlackRock asset management platform.
  • The fund has a 2.8-year duration, a 5.49% SEC yield, and a portfolio OAS of 190 bps.

Trading graph on the cityscape at night and world map background,Business financial concept

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We covered the BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) shortly after its inception almost a year ago. In our original piece, we described the new fund and the intent of the asset manager in

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.39K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BINC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BINC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BINC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News