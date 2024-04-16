RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I think a fitting end to an illustrious career would be for Warren Buffett to watch Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) join the $1 trillion market cap club. Shares of BRK.B are hovering around its all-time highs, and the market cap is shy of $900 billion. Berkshire is a unique conglomerate sitting on a stockpile of $167.64 billion in cash, an investment portfolio worth $345.14 billion that is projected to generate over $5 billion in dividend income, and dozens of operating companies across insurance, manufacturing, railroads, utilities, energy, service, and retailing industries. Over the past 5-years, BRK.B has outpaced the market, which I track through the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and I feel shares can continue higher as they still look undervalued. Berkshire is a company that can operate throughout any economic environment. Still, the current rate environment is actually bullish for Berkshire, as rates are in a position where their operating companies can do just fine. Berkshire's cash can generate elevated levels of income from the bond market. After the recent CPI report, the Fed may keep rates higher for longer, and this would allow Berkshire to maximize its interest income for a while longer and continue to build its war chest. Overall, I think shares of Berkshire are undervalued, and we could see Berkshire reach the $1 trillion market cap milestone by the end of 2024 if we get a rally in the 2nd half of 2024.

I had previously written an article about Berkshire on December 18th, 2023 (can be read here), and since then, shares have appreciated by 12.83% compared to the S&P 500, gaining 8.42%. In that article, I discussed why Berkshire may be putting their capital to work and could be eyeing an acquisition. Now that we have more economic data, Berkshire's 2023 operating results, and the latest investment portfolio, I wanted to update my investment thesis regarding Berkshire. While the market cap is approaching $900 billion, and shares have continued higher over the last year, I think Berkshire is undervalued and still a good long-term investment.

Risks to investing in Berkshire Hathaway

Investing in Berkshire doesn't carry the same risk as investing in other traditional equities. While Berkshire is technically an individual equity, each share is basically an ETF as Berkshire holds an investment portfolio of 41 companies, has over $160 billion in cash on the books, and owns 72 operating companies outright. Due to Berkshire's enormous amount of cash on hand, investments, and operational diversification, I wouldn't classify competition as a risk factor, as they have an extremely diverse revenue mix. The risk factors skew toward economic factors, market forces, and an uptick in insurance claims.

There is growing economic risk to the overall U.S. economy as the latest CPI print ticked higher to 3.5% in March. Inflation is proving to be stickier than expected, as this was the highest print in 6 months. The door has been closed for a March rate cut, and CME Group is projecting that there is only a 5.9% chance that the Fed pivots in May. Looking out to July, there is still a 43.5% chance that the Fed will keep rates at their current level, and this could become a problem for Berkshire indirectly. Unemployment is still relatively low at 3.8%, but it's increased from 3.5% over the past year. Last week, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari indicated that rate cuts might not occur in 2024 if inflation doesn't continue to fall, and based on the latest CPI print, his comments are being taken more seriously.

If the Fed doesn't see a situation where inflation doesn't continue downward, but the economy is still hot, they may go against their narrative of 3 cuts in 2024. The risk factor for Berkshire is that if rates remain higher for longer or the Fed goes against their projections and takes rates higher, they could throw the economy into a recession. There is a mountain of debt coming due over the next 2 years, which was borrowed when rates were significantly lower. If the refinancing market isn't conducive to the business environment, some companies may have to cut labor costs in order to offset higher costs of servicing debt. While higher rates are good for Berkshire's cash, economic contraction is bad for its operating businesses and the businesses within its operating portfolio. If we see an environment where rates stay high or go higher and unemployment increases, it would probably lead to a decline in GDP, which should hit a large part of Berkshire's portfolio and negatively impact its forward revenue in 2024.

Berkshire also faces a lot of risk on the insurance side of their business. In 2023, $95.02 billion of Berkshire's revenue was tied to the insurance market. There was $83.4 billion in revenue tied to the underwriting businesses of GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group. If we see elevated levels of insurance claims, including lawsuits, it could negatively impact their underwriting model. Insurance is tricky, and while underwriters are typically very conservative with their models, there is no way to predict what will happen in the future, from natural disasters, to class action lawsuits. If god forbid we get a year where there are devastating hurricanes, combined with tornado destruction and sporadic earthquakes, the claims made against their insurance policies could exceed the insurance premiums they collected and impact Berkshire's bottom line.

Why I think you're getting a lot for your capital by investing in Berkshire

When you invest in a company, you're purchasing an equity stake in their asset base and operational proficiency. The underlying holdings on the balance sheet is a treasure trove of equity. Berkshire has $38.02 billion in cash, then another $129.62 billion in short-duration T-bills. At the end of 2023, Berkshire's investment portfolio was worth $353 billion, bringing their total assets to $1.07 trillion. On the liabilities side, there is $499.21 billion in total liabilities, of which the lion's share comes from the insurance business. Right off the bat, before looking at how the income is produced, there is $567.51 billion of equity on the books.

Berkshire is certainly unique in terms of generating income. They generated $15.56 billion in income from dividends, interest, and investment income before generating a single dollar from their operating companies. This is more than most companies in the market generate on an annual basis. When Berkshire's 72 operating businesses, such as GEICO and Duracell, are factored in, Berkshire generated $364.48 billion in revenue and $96.22 billion in net income for the 2023 fiscal year. Berkshire generated half of Amazon's net income in 2023 just from their invested capital, to put things in perspective. Berkshire's revenue grew by 20.68% YoY after growing by 9.35% in 2022. Their ability to generate large amounts of profits is anchored by investment income, which is something that not many companies have at their disposal.

Berkshire has investments in 41 publicly traded companies per their most recent 13F filing. Many of these holdings, such as Apple (AAPL) and Chevron (CVX) provide annual dividend increases, which has helped Berkshire generate billions upon billions in dividend income on an annualized basis. I went through the holdings, and based on the updated number of shares that Berkshire holds and the current dividend that each company pays, Berkshire is projected to generate $5.05 billion in dividend income for 2024. At the close of 2023, the total amount of cash and T-bills that Berkshire had on its balance sheet was $163.3 billion. There are very few companies that can match this and even fewer that have $133.4 billion invested in short duration T-bills. The current 3-month rate on T-bills is 5.37%, while the 12-month rate is 5.13%. It's safe to assume that Berkshire will earn at least 4.5% from their T-bill position if rates start to get cut in June, and there is a chance that more than 5% for the year is generated depending on how Berkshire is laddering the maturities. At a 4.5% aggregate rate, Berkshire would generate $6 billion in income from its T-bill stockpile, and if they get a 5% average return, this would increase to $6.67 billion. Berkshire is a unique company that can generate $10 billion-plus before turning on the lights from their operating businesses, creating a solid profitability foundation for each fiscal year.

Berkshire looks inexpensive when I compare it to the companies that exceed a $1 trillion market cap

Berkshire isn't a technology company, and it isn't paving the way for artificial intelligence (A.I.), but its profitability exceeds many of the companies that have a market cap that exceeds $1 trillion. I compared Berkshire to Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Nvidia (NVDA). After comparing them on a forward P/E basis, price to free cash flow (FCF), market cap to EBITDA, and market cap to net income, I feel that Berkshire is undervalued.

Berkshire trades at 21.15 times 2024 earnings and 19.29 times 2026 earnings. The peer group of AAPL, AMZN, META, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA, and Berkshire trades at an average of 30.42 times 2024 earnings and 22.62 times 2026 earnings. Berkshire generated $29.79 billion in FCF during their 2023 fiscal year, placing them at a price to FCF of 29.2x. The peer group average trades at 44.14 times FCF. When I look at how Berkshire trades on a multiple of earnings and FCF, it looks undervalued compared to the 6 companies that have a larger market cap than they do.

I was interested to see how Berkshire would look on a market cap to EBITDA and market cap to Net Income valuation metric compared to the peer group. What was surprising is that Berkshire actually generates more EBITDA than all of these companies on a fiscal year basis, even AAPL. The peer group trades at an average market cap to EBITDA valuation of 26 times, yet Berkshire trades at just 6.41 times its EBITDA. When I looked at net income, it was similar to the peer group, which traded at an average of 39.74 times net income, while Berkshire traded at 9.04 times its 2023 net income. When I look at Berkshire across all of these valuation metrics, take the nature of the business out of the equation, and judge it on profitability generated, there is no reason why they aren't part of the $1 trillion market cap club.

Conclusion

If you're a long-term investor, Berkshire has stood the test of time as it's a culmination of great American companies from its operating companies to its investments. With a portfolio that spans 72 operating companies, 41 public investments, and more than $130 billion allocated toward T-bills, Berkshire is one of the most well-rounded equities outside of an ETF. To this day, I believe Berkshire is still undervalued when looking at its profitability and if this was a tech company it would trade at a larger multiple. The Fed could be forced to keep rates higher for longer and even reduce the amount of cuts they targeted for 2024, and if they do, Berkshire could benefit from rolling their short duration T-bill maturities as we have seen rates ticking higher. I think Berkshire will ultimately benefit from capturing additional investment income in the first half of 2024, and if the Fed does pivot at the June or July meeting, Berkshire is in a position to benefit from both sides of the trade. They will squeeze out every last drop of yield by rolling their T-bill maturities while riding the market higher due to the higher rate environment officially coming to an end. Sooner than later, I think Berkshire will join the $1 trillion market cap club and based on their metrics, they deserve to be there today.