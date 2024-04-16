J Studios

Investment summary

My recommendation for C3.AI (NYSE:AI) is a hold rating. I am positive on the industry and the business' long-term fundamentals, as my view is that all enterprises are going to use AI in one form or another, and this pressure to adopt AI will only increase over time. However, the losses that C3 is reporting are staggering, making it hard to accurately forecast how margins could expand. Despite a positive growth outlook, I don’t expect the market to rerate valuation multiples upwards until C3 shows evidence of improving profitability.

Business Overview

C3 provides a platform and applications that enable organizations to deploy and develop enterprise AI applications. Essentially, C3 allows developers to skip the complex programming requirements needed for an AI system. Notably, C3 offers cloud flexibility for clients because sites can be ported across different cloud platforms. Based on the publicly available data, C3 growth rates have been volatile over the past few years, and they are still in loss-making mode. As of FY23, C3 has an EBITDA margin of -103% and a growth rate of 5.6% (vs. 39% in FY22, 17% in FY21, and 71% in FY20).

Long-term secular tailwinds

I believe C3 is well positioned to take advantage of the long-term AI secular tailwind. In my opinion, AI is a major game changer for almost all business entities in the world because of the potential for significant improvements in productivity and innovation (i.e., finding new ways to drive growth, developing new products, etc.), both of which have major implications for growth and profits. Improving productivity and innovation are the major goals of all businesses, and AI has proven to help with this. For instance, in call centers, which have been seeing strong trends of AI penetration. The early adoption phase might be slow because incumbents might be too lazy to adopt new technology, especially with AI, which many are not well-versed enough to fully tap into. However, as competitors use AI to outcompete each other, AI adoption becomes a table stake that all players in that industry are forced to have; if not, they risk losing the race. The bottleneck here is implementation. Remind yourself that C3 is dealing with enterprise-grade AI deployment and not the typical ChatGPT-related AI functions that any individual can hook up and start implementing. Enterprise-grade AI deployment is a lot more complex given that it impacts multiple departments, potentially multiple databases, and a lot more coding.

However, with C3, enterprises can significantly reduce the coding and programming capability hurdle, enabling them to deploy and develop their AI applications in a shorter period of time with lesser cost (no need to spend a large amount of money to hire a full-fledged AI team). I believe the fact that customers are preferring multi-year commitments over monthly pay-as-you-go contracts shows the C3 value proposition is resonating with enterprises (if not, why get locked in over multi-year periods?)

Strong growth momentum that is poised to accelerate

While growth has been volatile and FY23 saw only 5% growth, a deeper look into the financials suggests that C3 is seeing very strong growth momentum. The key revenue line item to focus on is subscription revenue, which has accelerated from 17% growth in 2Q24 to 18% in 3Q24 (which beat consensus estimates by 300 bps). The acceleration was mainly driven by the lapping of the C3 model transition. A very strong growth rate (a clear indication of adoption and demand) can also be seen from the government vertical. Specifically, combined state and local and federal, defense, and aerospace bookings accounted for 54% of bookings in 3Q24, while federal revenue and bookings were up 100% and 85%, respectively.

I believe growth could continue to accelerate from here, given the improvements in the sales environment, the ramp-up of sales rep productivity, a strong partnership strategy, and investments in lead generation. In terms of the sales environment, sales cycles appeared to have stabilized compared to 2Q24, which saw sales cycle elongation. As for sales rep productivity, a bunch of the newly hired reps are still in ramping up mode (still not mature), hence growth is somewhat artificially depressed because of this mix. Hence, as sales reps become more mature, it should help accelerate growth. Lastly, the momentum with the C3 partner strategy is very strong, where partner-supported bookings grew 337% annually and 62% sequentially. The qualified opportunity pipeline has also increased by 73% in 3Q24, in line with the 75% growth seen in Q2. Given the positive demand traction from the step-up in investments in lead generation in 3Q24, I expect C3 to continue reinvesting in the business, which should accelerate growth.

So all the sales reps, when they close new business is expected to eat with a pilot. So we would expect each of the sales guys to bring in at least a pilot a quarter once they're fully ramped up and everything's at scale, but we're not quite yet there. We believe that it is in the best interest of our shareholders to further accelerate our investment in generative AI, deepening our investments in lead generation, branding, market awareness and customer success. 3Q24 earnings

Business needs to prove it can generate profits

The biggest problem with C3 is that it is incurring a lot of losses. Adj EBIT margin saw 1000bps contraction in 3Q24 to -33% as pilots (new deals) remained a headwind to gross margin and operating expenses as a percentage of revenue rose to a multi-year high of 48%. On a full-year basis in FY23, the losses were staggering, with C3 losing $1 of EBIT (--100% margin) for every $1 of revenue. Hence, while I have high confidence in the demand for C3 solutions given my view on future AI adoption, there is a lack of data for me to accurately value the business unit economics. Usually, for any subscription software business, gross margin tends to be stable, so we can use that as a starting point to bridge to long-term EBITDA/EBIT margin, assuming a similar cost structure from a more mature peer. In this case, for C3, gross margin has been declining from ~75% in FY20/21 to 59% over the past 12 months.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model C3 using a forward revenue multiple approach, and using my assumptions, I believe C3 is worth $23.32 in the near term. For revenue, I assumed C3 to generate $308 million in revenue, in line with guidance, given that 9M24 results are already in. This represents ~900 bps of growth acceleration, which is in line with my expectations for growth to accelerate. Assuming a more normalized macro environment, a ramp up in sales productivity, continued strength in partner strategy, and reinvestments for brand lead, I expect growth to see another 900 bps of acceleration. However, the lack of visibility into the margin expansion trajectory has forced me to take a very safe approach to my multiples assumption. Peers that are in the same AI industry as Datadog (DDOG), MongoDB (MDB), and Elastic (ESTC) are all expected to grow in a similar range vs. C3, but they are a lot more profitable (C3 is the only one with triple-digit losses, and the relative difference is massive—all of its peers are reporting positive adj. EBIT). As such, while these peers are trading at higher multiples (16/14/6x forward revenue respectively), I don’t think C3 is going to move towards similar level. I expect C3 to continue trading at 5.7x, lower than Elastic’s 6x.

Conclusion

My view for C3 is a hold rating. I like the long-term secular tailwind and the fact that C3 is well positioned to ride on it. However, the company is reporting very heavy losses that I believe will continue to weigh on valuation. C3 needs to demonstrate a clear path to profitability before the market will rerate the stock. Until then, I recommend a hold rating.