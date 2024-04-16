Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XLU: The Near-Term Outlook For The Utility Sector Is Not Promising (Rating Downgrade)

InSight Analytics
Summary

  • Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF became the main laggard in the U.S. stock market for the last 12 months.
  • The upcoming quarterly results are unlikely to reveal some encouraging EPS dynamics, in my view.
  • With calculated 8.5% upside potential and a weak near-term outlook, this article downgrades my previous Buy rating on XLU.

Drone view of a wind farm. Multiple wind turbines

Justin Paget

Since my last coverage on Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), the fund has remained marginally flat in terms of performance. However, the near-term outlook doesn't look promising, and with this piece, I'm downgrading the XLU to a Hold

This article was written by

InSight Analytics
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

