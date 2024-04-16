Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Whirlpool: The 6% Dividend Is All You'll Get

Apr. 16, 2024 3:12 AM ETWhirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock
Summary

  • Whirlpool is a global manufacturer of home appliances, including well-known brands such as Maytag and KitchenAid.
  • WHR's capital allocation strategy has been unfocused, leading to inconsistent wealth creation for shareholders.
  • The 6% dividend yield isn't a trap, but it's the only return you'll be getting.

sunlit kitchen interior 2

Bill Diodato/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is an American manufacturer of home appliances worldwide. They own well-known brands such as Maytag, KitchenAid, and many others along with the main Whirlpool brand. Below are the long-term returns:

This article was written by

Evin Rohrbaugh profile picture
Evin Rohrbaugh
897 Followers
I am an independent analyst and investor interested in investing at the intersection of value and growth. My method is a highly qualitative focus on mostly small caps, looking for both long term compounders as well as some special situations. On Twitter @GrowthyValue

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

