Energy stocks have been very strong performers in the last six months. Up 10% from mid-October 2023, the oil & gas space accelerated to become the year-to-date sector leader so far in 2024. Often, rising energy prices is good news for renewable energy stocks, but that has not been the case lately. The ETF performance heat map below illustrates that the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) remains stuck in a rut, though the fund has not breached its 2023 nadir.

I reiterate a hold rating on TAN. I upgraded the fund from a sell to a hold last fall, but we just do not see enough positive action to warrant a buy rating, even now that we are into the second quarter.

6-Month ETF Performance Heat Map: TAN Lags Tech, SPX

According to the issuer, TAN invests in global developed market equities, focusing on companies in renewable energy sectors, excluding coal, petroleum, and nuclear energy. The fund invests in growth and value stocks and promotes environmental responsibility. It generally allocates over 90% of its assets to equities in solar energy equities.

TAN's assets under management has sunk from $1.5 billion last September to just $1.2 billion today. The fund features a moderate to high 0.67% annual expense ratio, and it has paid a small 0.1% trailing 12-month dividend yield as of April 12, 2024. Share-price momentum has been very poor over the last handful of months - and you can stretch out the performance chart and see that solar equities have been relative losers since the easy-money era of 2021.

With more than three years of negative alpha and as the ETF threatens to make new lows on an absolute basis, TAN is indeed a risky fund. The only bright spot is that liquidity metrics are healthy, given high average daily volume and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of nine basis points per Invesco.

TAN plots in the bottom-left section of the Morningstar style box. That is partially what makes the allocation so risky - there's a high amount of SMID cap exposure and a considerable weight to growth equities which, in the case of renewable energy firms, are also susceptible to rising interest rates.

Treasury yields have crept up to fresh highs since November amid strong economic growth and recalcitrant inflation over the last three months. The result is a much lower valuation, now just 15.5 times earnings, compared to the S&P 500's near 21 P/E. TAN was 17.2x last summer.

TAN: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Looking closer at the portfolio, the fund is highly invested in the Information Technology sector, but solar companies are a much different animal compared to your normal tech software and hardware firms. So, I would expect TAN to trade more like rate-sensitive utilities or shares in the Real Estate sector.

TAN: Tech Heavy, But Very Rate-Sensitive

Seasonally, April and May don't shine all that well for TAN. Returns have historically been better in June and July, however. Take caution into the back half of the third quarter if the 10-year performance pattern plays out.

TAN: Neutral Seasonality Before Conditions Improve in June-July

The Technical Take

With a lower valuation and being one of the most interest-rate exposed niches of the market, TAN's technical situation is precarious. Notice in the chart below that the ETF is pennies from printing a fresh multi-year low. What's more, take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph - it has just recently broken an uptrend line. It is thought among technicians that momentum often moves before price action, so the bearish RSI move could portend bad news for TAN's share price.

Furthermore, TAN's long-term 200-day moving average remains steeply downward sloped, suggesting that the bears have control of the trend. Key support is at the $40 mark, and both current holders and those seeking to trade the ETF are likely eyeing a potential break. If we do penetrate that level, then I see next support near the 2019 high of $32.46. Also, the height of the symmetrical triangle pattern from 2022 through the middle of last year is $40, indicating that the drop from $70 has a measured move price objective to about $30. So we are talking about a possible 25% drop if a breakdown occurs.

Overall, TAN's chart is dicey today as the fund tests key support in the $40 to $41 range.

TAN: Bearish Breakdown Last Summer, RSI Trends Concerning, $40 Support

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on TAN. The fund has stabilized in the past six months, but its bounce was short-lived. Here we are back near the weakest marks since the middle of 2021. While the valuation is significantly lower today, I do not see enough positive trends to warrant an upgrade to a buy.