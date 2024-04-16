Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Learning From History: Apple's Legal Troubles Mirror Microsoft's

Apr. 16, 2024 3:19 AM ETGOOG, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, AAPL:CA
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • A DOJ antitrust lawsuit filed in March 2024 threatens Apple's alleged monopoly. This mirrors a court case from 2001 involving Microsoft and its own software monopoly.
  • Apple Inc. has faced legal issues since the Supreme Court ruling on Apple v. Pepper in 2018.
  • The case involves allegations that Apple has a monopoly on the App Store, leading to inflated prices for consumers.
  • The outcome of the case could have significant implications for Apple's business model and the app industry as a whole.

iPhone 4s screen

bedo

Introduction

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has been steeped in legal issues since 2018 when the Supreme Court decided on Apple vs. Pepper. This case ended in a 5-4 decision against Apple, where the court held that Apple was

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.47K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG:CA--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News