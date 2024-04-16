Learning From History: Apple's Legal Troubles Mirror Microsoft's

bedo

Introduction

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has been steeped in legal issues since 2018 when the Supreme Court decided on Apple vs. Pepper. This case ended in a 5-4 decision against Apple, where the court held that Apple was liable for anti-competitive practices taken by 3rd party apps on its App Store platform.

Apple's legal troubles are still ongoing, with new allegations of anti-competitive practices done by them and apps on their platform. Last month, the US Department of Justice filed an antitrust motion against Apple. In this new case, United States vs. Apple, the courts are alleging anti-competitive practices related to the App Store again, as well as other features bundled in iPhones.

In his prolific book On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder wrote a line that has always stuck with me, "History does not repeat, it instructs."

In this article, I intend to let history instruct us by examining a similar court case filed against one of Apple's largest competitors, Microsoft, in United States vs. Microsoft (2001). This case carries a deep parallel to Apple's current legal troubles and may inform us on the possible outcomes, and so much so that it is mentioned by name as precedent in the current motion against Apple.

United States vs. Apple (2024)

The current case calls out several things, so I want to break them down before we get into the Microsoft case that really opened this can of worms in the first place.

You can find the complaint lodged against Apple here, which is where I am pulling the information for this section.

In this case, the government alleges that Apple...

Has an internal culture of anti-competitiveness and actively works to stifle their customers' ability to switch platforms instead of working toward innovating.

Uses a "web of contractual restrictions" to stop 3rd parties from distributing apps outside of the App Store or using alternative payment processors outside of Apple.

Suppressed key innovative technologies such as: Super apps (apps that provide a wide range of functions, e.g., WeChat, Rappi, etc.) Cloud gaming apps Messaging apps 3rd part smartwatches Digital wallets

Using "privacy" and "security" as a shield against criticisms while compromising these things as it suits Apple's financial needs

Now that really is a can of worms.

Some of the most damning pieces of evidence they provide are direct quotes from Apple executives.

In 2010, a top Apple executive emailed Apple’s then-CEO about an ad for the new Kindle e-reader. The ad began with a woman who was using her iPhone to buy and read books on the Kindle app. She then switches to an Android smartphone and continues to read her books using the same Kindle app. The executive wrote to Jobs: one “message that can’t be missed is that it is easy to switch from iPhone to Android. Not fun to watch.” Jobs was clear in his response: Apple would “force” developers to use its payment system to lock in both developers and users on its platform. ... As one Apple manager recently observed, “Imagine buying a [expletive] Android for 25 bucks at a garage sale and it works fine . . . . And you have a solid cloud computing device. Imagine how many cases like that there are.” ... Steve Jobs discussed how to “further lock customers into our ecosystem” and “make Apple[’s] ecosystem even more sticky...[and] get people hooked to the ecosystem.” ... “In looking at it with hindsight, I think going forward we need to set a stake in the ground for what features we think are ‘good enough’ for the consumer. I would argue we’re already doing *more* than what would have been good enough. But we find it very hard to regress our product features [year over year].” Existing features “would have been good enough today if we hadn’t introduced [them] already,” and “anything new and especially expensive needs to be rigorously challenged before it’s allowed into the consumer phone.”

So what will happen to Apple? It's unclear at the current moment, as the case is still ongoing and may continue for some time, months, or years.

However, we have history to guide us.

United States vs. Microsoft (2001)

You can find the documents, which I am using for this section, here.

The short of this case was that Microsoft was acting anti-competitively by bundling its own products and "middleware" (a term very important to both cases that we will get more into later) with its Windows operating systems. This gave Microsoft's non-Windows products a de-facto monopoly over their competitors, since users would not need alternatives.

The most well-known Internet browser going into the mid-90s was Netscape's Navigator, which fell out of favor when Windows began to come with Microsoft's Internet Explorer ("IE"). Microsoft began to bundle IE with Windows, eliminating the need to download an alternative like Navigator. Additionally, Microsoft set restrictions on original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") who build and sell PCs to end-users so that they would not be able to sell Windows PCs without IE installed.

Initially, some competitors were outright barred from having access to the Windows application programming interface ("API"), a necessary component to making cross-compatible programs. This initially stopped Apple's iTunes program from being loaded onto Windows PCs, something that was also ruled anti-competitive.

In the end, the court reached a settlement with Microsoft that saw it rollback its policy of retaliation against OEMs who loaded non-Microsoft apps onto their systems, make the Windows API more accessible to 3rd party companies, and allow competitors to directly operate on Windows platforms without Microsoft's control or approval.

Middleware

The case centered primarily around "middleware," or platforms that allow applications to run without using the underlying operating systems. That tech jargon for apps that can be used on any computer, PC, Mac, Linux, or otherwise. In the Microsoft case, the primary platforms that they targeted were the previously mentioned Navigator, the Java platform, and Apple's iTunes.

Apple's case is very similar, with the App Store serving primarily as its own middleware. If users want to download applications for their iPhones, they must use the App Store. It is highly regulated by Apple, including how payments are taken, of which Apple takes a cut.

By stopping competing app stores like the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store from being loaded onto iPhones, Apple is falling into the same practices that Microsoft was busted for. Access to developing freely on these platforms has a precedent stemming from the Microsoft case.

Likely Outcomes for Apple

I believe that Apple's most likely outcome is a settlement. In the Microsoft case, they were initially ordered to split their company up, but ended up making a deal and settling.

It is unlikely that Apple will be broken up, as its software and hardware businesses are so closely intertwined that it may not make sense to operate separately. Like Microsoft, Apple may be able to argue that the App Store is a feature and not a separate service. This follows the precedent set in 2001, which worked well.

I believe that the following scenario is most likely given the current precedence for this kind of case. Apple will be forced to...

Allow alternatives to the App Store to be loaded onto Apple devices

Allow deeper integration of super apps and digital wallets with Apple's API

Allow Apple Smartwatches to work with Android phones

Cease its iMessage preference for iPhone users, which artificially limits non-iPhone messages in size

That may be hopeful (especially as an Android user), as some of these suits end in fines and no material change in business practices. Apple may still lose the case, but not have to change. This was

Amazon's FTC case is set to be argued in 2026, but that case may give us insight into Apple's fate. The most likely outcome of that case is going to be fines, which are already being discussed, to pay the vendors who were subject to the anticompetitive practices. These fines, in Apple's case, would be immaterial for the company long-term, as they are flush with cash. This is the best guilty outcome for Apple.

Google's DOJ case is set to be argued later this year, in September. The most likely outcome being discussed is a break-up of the internal divisions operating in Google, potentially separating its search and advertising businesses. An outcome like this would be devastating for Apple since they rely on their unique interoperability between products to protect their monopoly. While it makes less sense to me to try and break up Apple in this way, that was the original outcome of the Microsoft case in 2001. Initially, they were ordered to spin off the software division of Microsoft, but after an appeal, this was rolled back. That means that there is some precedent for ordering tech companies to spin themselves off as a means of trust-busting.

While I believe these latter two outcomes are less likely given the legal precedence surrounding the App Store issue, which is what I see as the most anticompetitive practice outlined in the suit, it's important for us to recognize the possibility given that these are both being discussed right now for Amazon and Google.

The App Store

The most important thing for Apple investors to note is the first bullet, allowing competition for its App Store. Currently, the App Store, despite having far fewer apps than the Google Play Store, accounts for a vast majority of consumer spending. Figure 1, below, shows the 2023 breakdown of revenues.

Figure 1 (Business of Apps)

Following Microsoft's settlement, IE lost a significant portion of its market share, which went from a virtual monopoly to one of the fewest used browsers by traffic.

Figure 2 (Statcounter)

In the case of Apple reaching a similar settlement, they would likely have to allow competing app stores, just as Microsoft had to allow competing web browsers.

Google (GOOG) may win this battle again, with many Apple users integrated with Google already via the Gmail and Google Drive suite of apps. The Google Play Store has several features that may make it more popular than the App Store, which could seriously disrupt Apple's revenue.

Back in July 2021 (the most recent statistic I could find about this), the Google Play Store was loaded onto 2.88 billion phones. As of the end of last year, there were 1.46 billion iPhones, all with the Play Store.

Apple users are exceptionally profitable compared to the average Android user. A shift in where these customers purchase subscriptions and apps could shift a significant amount of revenue toward Google, away from Apple.

Figure 3 (Business of Apps)

Developers are incentivized to favor the iOS platform and develop for the App Store because it controls the traffic of all iPhone users. This change would change the entire paradigm of app development, and developers would have far more incentive to port ("move") their apps to alternative distribution platforms like the Google Play Store if iPhone users could download from it.

This shift would be in the best interest of both consumers and developers, but not Apple, which could stand to lose much of its $100B+ revenue from in-app purchases.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the outcome of the case may take months or years, but one thing is certain: Apple is unlikely to walk away unscathed given the legal precedents set by the United States vs. Microsoft (2001). We should learn from this history and use it to make informed decisions about the present.

Apple stands to lose a significant portion of market share to the Google Play Store if it is forced to follow the same playbook Microsoft was given with Internet Explorer.

Thanks for reading.