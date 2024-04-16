Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bas van den Broek as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On Seeking Alpha, I see a lot of articles on Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF, OTCPK:VONOY) and the consensus in general is positive. Personally, I do not agree with all the positive signals others indicate for Vonovia. The main upside potential lies in a decline of the interest rate, this is, however, very difficult, if not, impossible to predict. Other important elements for an investment in Vonovia are not looking attractive to me: the business model, risks vs. opportunities and valuation. I therefore rate Vonovia stock as a Hold.

Investment Case summary

Business model

The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of Vonovia is very low, and just a sliver above the discount rate. This is already a red flag for the business model of the company.

The company is very capital intensive and therefore investments are a continuous necessity. Especially with all the green ambitions/initiatives within Europe, you can surely expect to invest a lot. These investments will lower the burden on mother nature, but have the opposite results to Vonovia.

Risks

The debt burden of the company is larger than the real estate apartments they are building. The debt burden, which is of course a part of the real estate business, should be troublesome to any investor because it increases the risk significantly.

The company lives in an environment where the government always will look over their shoulder. A slumlord (and Vonovia is a big one) should never earn too much, if you leave this question up to politicians. This will always be a cap on the rates Vonovia would like to earn on the real estate portfolio.

Opportunities?!

The only investment case I see for the company are interest rates declines, but unless you are Christine Lagarde or have a crystal ball, no one exactly knows where they are headed or where the interest rates will end up. P.S.: Christine Lagarde does not have a clue either. But when lower interest rates is your investment case for Vonovia, then you might ask yourself: why bet on interest rates via Vonovia? As a wise man taught us (Albert Einstein): "everything is relative". So why would you bet on interest rate via Vonovia? There might well be a relatively better investment to match with your thoughts on the market. For instance: betting directly in the direction of the risk-free rate (i.e. German Bund) instead via a real estate company. I am not sure whether Vonovia provides the best risk return metrics when betting on interest rates.

Currently, I do not see any other upside to the company: demand is on record highs, vacancy rates are at record lows and this demand will not flow through rental increases due to limitation because of regulation.

Valuation

Valuations on the real estate portfolio still seem elevated when compared to the NOPLAT of the company. The NOPLAT calculated as per 2023 is only 2.5% of market EV (adjusted for non-operating assets/liabilities). Those are very low market returns.

My DCF model ends up with a valuation of EUR 19.19, and that is when using the historically high ROIC of the company of 5.8% into terminal value. So even with this high ROIC, there is no upside. So even when stretching one of the key metrics to the maximum, I am not able to end up with the current market value. The current valuation therefore seems rich.

Business Model

How easy do you want to have it as a business model? Vonovia rents out residential property and in some cases sells a part of the portfolio. The business model is as you can see relatively simple, as I am able to describe it in one sentence. By far, the largest part of the portfolio is in German urban cities, as of which Berlin is the largest. A smaller part of the portfolio is located in Austria and Sweden.

Sometimes simple business models can be very good. What about Vonovia you ask? Please see for yourself:

Figure 1 in EUR mln (Annual report Vonovia)

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

ROIC

The ROIC is only a sliver above the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). The low economic profit is a strong indicator of the added value of the company. This spread says it all, if you ask me, regarding the business model. Furthermore, and here is the kicker: I have adjusted the Investment Property part of investment capital to adjust for the fair value change as added in the investment property through yearly revaluations.

Fair Value (FV) adjustment

The FV adjustment of the investment property is adjusted in my calculation of ROIC because I have used these values as part of my DCF model. The calculation of the Invested Capital and thus free cash flows would otherwise be distorted because of the FV adjustment. It is hard to calculate a fair value on an item which is accounted at FV. It sounds a bit like chasing your own tail.

Deferred Tax Liability

The deferred tax liability note in the financial statements (note 22) is used to make the correction on the Investment Property. A deferred tax liability is recognized when re-evaluating the Investment Property. As an example, please see below the journal entry.

BS: Investment Property 100

P&L: Deferred Tax Liability charge (tax rate 10%) 10

@ P&L: Change in fair value 100

@ BS: Deferred Tax Liability (tax rate 10%) 10

By dividing the deferred tax liability and deferred tax assets on the Investment Property by the tax rate, we retrieve the fair value adjustment on the Investment Property. In this example: 10/10% = 100. This amount is then adjusted on the Investment Property to end up with the "clean value" of the Investment Property as a key input to the invested capital and ROIC.

Figure 2 in EUR mln. (adjusted balance sheet)

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

Risks

Rent Control

How would you feel when value creation is for a large part under scrutiny by the government? This is the case for a company like Vonovia. As in many countries, the rents are largely controlled by the government. This makes the upside through rent increases capped, even when demand is at record highs.

Elevated Investments

On the same side, the government will also push, especially in Europe, to lower the carbon footprint of the country and evoke additional investment for real estate companies. Investments going up and rent going down? You can already imagine where that already low ROIC number is heading towards. I am not suggesting that the company will not be able to increase the rents above future inflation rates, but you know that there is always the risk of the government crashing down on companies like Vonovia. The economics and the pressure of the government is not beneficial for both possible lower rents and future investments.

Interest Rates

Interest rates are Vonovia's kryptonite, but also the magic potion. This is visible in the share price, but we also see the impact on the financials. When looking at the financials, we can clearly see a negative correlation between the share price movement of Vonovia and the 10-year German bund (both monthly intervals used).

Figure 3 interest and Vonovia correlation (MarketWatch and Yahoo Finance)

Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and calculations writer.

The correlation between both data sets is -0,92 on this timeline. If you expect a large downward move in the risk-free rate, then Vonovia might be a good investment.

Impact On Financials - Interest Rates

At current risk-free rates and credit spreads, the interest payments for Vonovia could lead to interest payment of up to EUR 1.8 billion as per 2032, as compared to an EBIT of EUR 2.2 billion in 2023 and EUR 810 million in interest payments. Please see below the schedule calculating the interest payments, based on the maturity profile of the company.

Figure 4 in EUR mln (Maturity profile note 41 Vonovia)

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

Figure 5 - maturity profile note 41 (second picture is adjusted 2029 spread out until last maturity year) in EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

The information in figure 4 and 5 is based on note 41 of the annual report 2023. This note provides the maturity profile. Based on this profile, the new interest rate payments are calculated.

Basis Of Calculation

Determining the modified duration of the loan portfolio (this is 4.55 years).

Determining the credit spread, based on one of the bonds outstanding as per 22-3-2024. The credit spread is determined between the Vonovia SE 0.5% 19/29 bond and the 5-year German bond. The yield on the German bond was 2.33% and the yield on the Vonovia bond was 4.23%, leading to a credit spread of 1.90%.

Then I used the yield to determine the duration and also to calculate the new interest payments for all the bonds rolling over (figure 4).

The same calculation is used to determine the fair value of the bonds, by discounting the expected interest payments by the current yield. As the book value of the bonds need to be revalued to add to the equity bridge to end up with the FV of equity. This leads to a discount on the book value of 10%, which is positive for the equity value of Vonovia.

Figure 6 maturity profile note 41 (calculation of duration and FV of the loans based on credit spread) in EUR mln

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

Vacancy Rates

The demand for housing remains at a high level in Germany. This tendency is also visible in the vacancy rate of Vonovia:

Figure 7: Vonovia key figures from annual report 2023 in EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia

The vacancy rate moved from 2.6% in 2019 to 2.0% in 2023. This means that the demand for housing is at an elevated level. This also raised the question: how much lower can the vacancy rate go? I believe that the room for further decrease is low, and this does not contain a great opportunity for Vonovia. Also, with any rate controls, the extreme demand will not end up in huge price steps. The demand for housing is therefore hard to monetize on for Vonovia.

Opportunities

The only real opportunity, in my opinion, is: interest rate cuts. The high leverage of the company and the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities will lead to a huge move up for the company equity. The duration mismatch exists because the asset side of the balance sheet (i.e. investment property) has a longer duration/interest rate sensitivity than the liability side of the balance sheet.

Valuation

The share price of Vonovia has moved from EUR 47.57 as per 8-1-2020, when the 10-year German Bund yielded -0.39%, to EUR 17.16 as per 5-1-2023, when the 10-year German Bund yielded 2.28%. This while adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 1,760.1 mln in 2019 to EUR 2,606.1 mln in 2022 (according to annual report 2023). I use the adjusted EBITDA in this case, because the net income (P/E ratio) is blurred by the fair value movements of the investment property. Please see my own valuation model in the next section.

DCF Valuation

First, let's have a look at the original balance sheet and P&L from the company annual financial statements:

Figure 8: company P&L for five historical years in EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia

Figure 9: company balance sheet for five historical years EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia

As you can see, the primary statements are pretty cluttered, therefore I re-arranged them to make a distinction between operating and non-operating items. Furthermore, the fair value of the investment property is adjusted to calculate invested capital without the FV adjustment on investment property. The non-derivative financial liabilities and lease liabilities are revalued, based on the duration of the loans and the current credit spread and risk-free rate, to incorporate this item correctly in the equity bridge. In the P&L, I have eliminated the ancillary cost, as this account just unnecessarily extends the Revenue from property letting account and the cost of materials account. These costs are (almost) back-to-back and have (almost) no cash flow impact, and they blur the P&L.

Figure 10: re-organized P&L for DCF valuation EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

Model Assumptions

Part of the model Assumption Explicit period Explicit period of 4 years, thereafter I have faded the ROIC to the historic high point, which shows how rich the current valuation is. This short explicit period incorporates the risk of government intervention into the real estate market. After this explicit period, I have let the ROIC of the company return to the highest ROIC of the historic period. From that point onwards, the company enters terminal value with the high ROIC. This bumps up the value significantly. The ROIC used is: 5.8%. Revenue Growth is based on management expectations 3.4%-3.6% in the short term

Long-term growth is based on ECB inflation expectations at 2%

Revenue is adjusted for ancillary cost

Other revenue from property management is included Cost of sales As % of properties and adjusted for inflation Other income Partly as % of revenues and partly long-term growth expectations at 2%. Personnel expense In line with long-term growth expectations at 2%. Other operating expenses For the variable part (88%) as % of revenues and 12% in line with long-term growth expectations at 2% Depreciation and amortization Based on balance sheet D&A AT (Adjusted Tax) Based on a combination of the German, Austrian and Sweden tax rates. Weight of tax rates is based on division of revenues. Finance expense Based on the maturity schedule and the recalculation of interest expenses based on current risk-free rate and credit spread. Click to enlarge

Figure 11: re-organized and re-valued balance sheet for DCF valuation in EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

Figure 12: Discount rate (RFR, MRP and Credit Spread)

MRP from KPMG, Risk Free rate MarketWatch, Credit Spread: Boerse Frankfurt

Figure 13: DCF valuation model based on re-organized P&L and balance sheet in EUR mln.

Annual reports Vonovia, calculations of writer

As seen in the table above, even when bumping up the invested capital significantly and also bumping up the ROIC to the highest level in the historic years, there is still a lower value than the current market value of share in Vonovia. The main reason for this value is the fact that I let the ROIC move up to the highest number in the historic years. To calculate the terminal value, I have used a formula similar to the value driver formula**, where re-investment (as % of NOPLAT) is set in line with the long-term growth rate at 2%. This makes sure that growth is aligned with investments. RONIC is set at the last explicit year's ROIC. Re-investments in the explicit period are based on: 1. The modernization and investment cost expected for the first four years and 2. Then are based on the expected new build in Germany. The new build is expected to be at 400,000 on a yearly basis in 2021 for 41 million in that year. That is close to a 1% increase per year.

**(NOPLAT 1 *(1-g/RONIC))/(WACC-g)

In the DCF, I have not factored in sales of the non-core portfolio, as the sales price and timing of those sales are very difficult to determine.

Sensitivities

Interest rates

The value of Vonovia is especially sensitive to changes in the discount rate, due to the leverage of the company. Changing the risk-free rate leads to significantly other values. Lowering the risk-free rate to the long-term inflation expectations of the ECB will already move the intrinsic value closer to the current market price of the company.

ROIC

Also, the fade to an ROIC of 5.8%, which is pretty rich, is a very important input for the valuation. With an ROIC of 4.9% (which is the average of all the historic years), the value would be EUR 4.37 per share. The rent control and the possible significant investments in real estate makes me wonder whether this high incorporated ROIC will ever be attained by Vonovia.

To me, the risks associated with this investment are too high, based on these two variables. I do not have a clear view on when and how much the interest rates would be lower in the future. The second important input: ROIC, the profitability, is also a big question mark. I'm in real doubt whether this will be at a significant level in the future. To me, this is certainly not a buy, but I would be very careful to sell this company short because significant lower interest rate will definitely hurt your portfolio.

Conclusion

Vonovia is a Hold for me. With a business model like Vonovia, I would look for a way lower share price to compensate for the assumed risk. Possible interest rate cuts could set the stock higher, but interest rate cuts are difficult to predict and the magnitude of these cuts are uncertain. Concluding: the risk/return characteristics of the stock are more in favor of the bears, making me a spectator of the share instead of an investor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.