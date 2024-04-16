Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Sees More Fallout From Delayed Rate Cut Expectations

Summary

  • The repercussions of delayed rate cuts continued to shake out in the U.S. stock market in the past week.
  • The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped a little over 1.5% from where it ended the previous week to close at 5,123.41 on Friday, 12 April 2024.
  • With the change in outlook for rate cuts, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 31 July 2024.

The repercussions of delayed rate cuts continued to shake out in the U.S. stock market in the past week. Overall, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped a little over 1.5% from where it ended the previous week to close

