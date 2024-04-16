S&P 500 Sees More Fallout From Delayed Rate Cut Expectations

The repercussions of delayed rate cuts continued to shake out in the U.S. stock market in the past week. Overall, the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) dropped a little over 1.5% from where it ended the previous week to close at 5,123.41 on Friday, 12 April 2024.
Most of that decline came on Friday. Bad news came in the form of diminished earning expectations for big U.S. banks, whose previous outlook had counted on the Federal Reserve delivering rate cuts starting before the end of 2024-Q2.
Speaking of which, with the change in outlook for rate cuts, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool now projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 31 July 2024.
The tool also projects just two rate cuts in 2024, one on 31 July (2024-Q3), the other in December (2024-Q4). And a first rate cut on 31 July 2024 is looking shaky.
We've rolled the alternative futures chart forward to show the dividend futures-based model's projections for the S&P 500 through the second quarter of 2024.
We find the actual trajectory of the S&P 500 running below the model's projections, with the deviation taking place entirely during the past week. Right now, it's too early to tell if that's a consequence of a regime change in the market, which is on the table because of the change in expectations for the Fed's rate cuts.
A regime change would mean the dividend futures-based model's multiplier has itself changed from the value of +1.5 it has mostly held since 9 March 2023. We'll be able to make that determination within the next few weeks.
In the meantime, here are the market-moving headlines from the week that was.
Monday, 8 April 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials worry about "upside inflation":
- More stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ shocked their attempt to create inflation is working:
- Interest rate cuts developing in the Eurozone:
- Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow, ended unchanged while yields moved up
Tuesday, 9 April 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus gaining traction in China:
- BOJ officials say they'll keep money spigots open:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Nasdaq, S&P end higher in late-session recovery, Dow closes little changed ahead of CPI
Wednesday, 10 April 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed seen cutting US interest rates later, and less, as inflation stays hot
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- BOJ officials want to avoid hiking interest rates for falling yen bailout:
- Wall St ends sharply lower as sticky inflation dims rate cut hopes
Thursday, 11 April 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they are in no hurry to deliver rate cuts, expect trouble for U.S. banks:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ and JapanGov officials teaming up to ready bailout for falling yen:
- ECB officials getting excited to cut rates in June 2024, claim to be independent from U.S. Federal Reserve, but are they really?
- Nasdaq, S&P climb, Dow ends flat as investors gear up for earnings season with big banks
Friday, 12 April 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil settles up on Middle East tensions, posts weekly loss
- US banks' profit picture less clear with cloudy rates trajectory
- Fed officials dial back rate cut expectations, worry about bailing out banks:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow end deep in the red as stocks suffer worst session since late January
Any effect on stock prices from Iran's attack on Israel from territory it controls in Iraq over the weekend will be seen in the week ahead.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's latest estimate of real GDP growth for the first quarter of 2024 (2024-Q1) ticked down to +2.4% from the +2.5% growth forecast last week.
