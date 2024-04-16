Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerson Electric: Company Restructuring Has Proven Successful

Apr. 16, 2024 4:02 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock
Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
46 Followers

Summary

  • Emerson Electric has successfully restructured its business model and consistently beaten profit forecasts in recent quarters.
  • Emerson's dividend growth rate could increase significantly in the future.
  • Emerson's growth prospects lie in industries such as LNG, nuclear, life sciences, and mining, where it offers products and services to meet the demand for cleaner energy and climate change mitigation.
Emerson Automation Solutions office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Emerson Automation Solutions office in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In June 2023, I published my article about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) which was in the restructuring phase at that time. The acquisition of new subsidiaries has largely been completed to date, as confirmed by Emerson's management.

Among the most important

This article was written by

Aaro Pertmann profile picture
Aaro Pertmann
46 Followers
I am primarily a dividend investor and oriented towards value stocks. But at the same time, I do not limit my interests only to dividend stocks and value stocks. I have 10 years of investment and trading experience. My special interest is in the stocks of Eastern Europe and especially the Baltic region. I work as a teacher in a school and my hobby is music.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News