Corporate Hybrids: Ongoing Value In Niche Areas

In tight credit markets, we favor turning to defensive, high-coupon credits for reliable potential returns.

The market's sentiment has rapidly evolved from fear to euphoria within a short period, resulting in tight risk premia across credit markets compared to historical norms.

Despite this, we believe credit still presents attractive - although not uniformly distributed - prospects. One segment we see as attractive is in the less crowded area of corporate hybrids.

Corporate hybrids enable investors to get exposure to high coupons from subordinated parts of debt capital structures in investment grade businesses while offering diversification benefits away from financials, which make up the largest portion of investment-grade benchmarks.

We tend to think of the corporate hybrid return profile in terms of its rates, credit and sub-senior risk components.

Using this framework, our base case 2024 outlook for hybrid yields is as follows:

Rates: Our base case is for rates in Europe of (A) long-term inflation target of 2% plus (B) 0.15% term premia for 5-year duration, for a fair value rate component today of roughly 2.1-2.3%.

Our base case is for rates in Europe of (A) long-term inflation target of 2% plus (B) 0.15% term premia for 5-year duration, for a fair value rate component today of roughly 2.1-2.3%. Credit risk: Seven- to 10-year senior spreads from hybrid issuers currently sit at about government bond rates plus 101 basis points. While those spreads are quite tight, with yields at current levels we expect continued demand, which has the potential to push senior spreads for investment-grade issuers inside 100 basis points over government bonds by the end of the year.

Seven- to 10-year senior spreads from hybrid issuers currently sit at about government bond rates plus 101 basis points. While those spreads are quite tight, with yields at current levels we expect continued demand, which has the potential to push senior spreads for investment-grade issuers inside 100 basis points over government bonds by the end of the year. Sub-senior risk: Excluding the real estate sector, the average hybrid spread over senior currently sits at about 140 basis points. Hybrids’ high coupons, the limited time to first-call dates and strong issuer fundamentals suggest that there is still room for modest compression.

Adding all of that together, our base case for all-in yield this year is 2.1-2.3% + 0.9-1.0% + 1.25-1.50% = 4.3- 4.8% in euros. (Hybrids are a predominantly a euro-denominated asset class.)

The asset class currently yields 5.6% in euros or 7.3% when hedged to U.S. dollars, suggesting incremental upside. Even without that upside, we believe that hybrids’ high coupons and discount to par (93 dollar price on average) should allow for steady and highly competitive total returns this year for the asset class, generally.

The asset class has demonstrated resilience through various market stresses, including the pandemic, energy crises and the recent rate shock. Companies have generally adhered to market conventions, consistently calling and replacing their bonds as expected, which suggests to us that investors are being over-compensated for the specific risks of hybrid bonds.

