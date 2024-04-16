Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Modine Manufacturing Stock: A Downgrade Looks Logical

Summary

  • Modine Manufacturing's stock has more than doubled in less than six months. Now, its upside potential looks limited - read on to find out why.
  • Modine's balance sheet has strengthened, and the company has efficiently managed operational costs and achieved significant bottom-line growth thanks to its 80/20 approach.
  • I expect a P/E multiple of 25x by the end of 2026, giving a growth potential of only 25% for the next 3 years. That's 7.7% when annualized.
  • In the future, MOD should have to grow only thanks to the promised margin expansion and absolute growth in sales. As one of the growth drivers for the stock seems to be missing today, I've decided to downgrade it to "Hold", albeit with a positive outlook.
Указатель температуры

Dewitt/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

My last article on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stock was published in early November 2023. At that time, I argued that Modine management's rather cautious guidance and the subsequent slight correction in the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

