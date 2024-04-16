Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Shoals Technologies: High-Growth Undervalued Stock Benefitting From High-Growth Markets

Summary

  • Shoals Technologies is a proxy investment for the solar and EV industry, providing EBOS solutions for solar installations and EV charging infrastructure.
  • The solar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16%, while the EV market is projected to reach $951.9 billion by 2030.
  • SHLS has shown strong financial performance, with a 49.5% increase in revenue in FY23 and a solid balance sheet with increasing cash and reduced long-term debt.
  • I expect them to continue to perform due to their presence in the growing markets.
  • SHLS will continue to grow as these markets grow, making it a long-term buy.

Renewable energy, solar panels and team walking on roof planning for inspection at sustainable business. Engineering, sustainability and photovoltaic power, men in electricity maintenance from above.

Hiraman

Thesis

Today's thesis is about Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS), which serves two rapidly growing industries: solar and EV. I am bullish on SHLS and think it can generate good returns in the long run due to its unique products and solutions, presence

I specialize in technical analysis and I invest in small and microcap stocks with great future growth potential. I look for stocks that are both technically and fundamentally strong.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

