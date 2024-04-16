Hiraman

Thesis

Today's thesis is about Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS), which serves two rapidly growing industries: solar and EV. I am bullish on SHLS and think it can generate good returns in the long run due to its unique products and solutions, presence in rapidly growing markets, and strong financial and fundamental conditions.

About Shoals

Shoals serves the solar, EV, and Battery energy market and was founded in 1996. It is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, and its manufacturing facility is located in Portland. Recently, Shoals announced that they are going to invest $80 million over the course of the next five years to expand its manufacturing operations. The new location will be in Sumner County, Portland. It generates revenues mainly from the U.S., but it also has a presence in geographies like Europe, South America, and Asia. Shoals sells system solutions and components. System solutions sales make up 78% of their revenue, and component sales make up 22% of revenue.

What Is Proxy Investing?

I will try to explain proxy investing by giving an example. James W. Marshall found gold in Sutter's Mill in California in 1848, which started a gold rush in California. After the news of gold spread, approximately 300,000 people from around the world flocked to California. The gold rush lasted seven years. Some people utilized this opportunity to make money by selling picks and shovels. So basically, proxy investing is betting on the ancillaries of the trend. In fact, Levis Strauss, the founder of Levis jeans, founded the company after seeing the need during the gold rush. So proxy investing can be quite beneficial if done right. So today, I will be covering a company named Shoals Technologies, which I think is a great proxy for the solar and EV industry.

First, let's see what it does. Shoals Technologies is an EBOS solutions provider primarily to the solar industry, but it also serves the EV and battery energy market. EBOS solutions are a must in solar and EV projects because they encompass the components that are vital to carrying the current produced to the power grid. So the EBOS is a vital product in the solar, EV, and energy storage industry. However, there are some problems with the traditional EBOS. EBOS is cheap, but its installation process is quite expensive, and the installation cost can even exceed the cost of the product. Additionally, the installation process of conventional EBOS systems is complex, and it requires professionals which increases the cost and the conventional EBOS systems also increases material costs due to requirement of excessive wiring system; it is also risky due to the high chances of failure that can damage the equipment.

Investor Presentation

So, basically, the conventional EBOS system had three major problems: expensive installation, safety issues, and a complex installation process. SHLS, with its innovation, came up with a solution that tackled these three major issues, proving to be a game changer for the industry and the company. SHLS introduced its big lead assembly and plug-and-play connectors. This product solved the major issues; it reduced the installation process cost by 43% and the material cost by 20%. This EBOS solution is easy to install, and even general labor can install it. It also removes the need for excessive wiring. SHLS has patented this product, and it has more than 66 patents. The introduction of the BLA system proved to be a game-changer for SHLS. The market share of BLA in the U.S. was 7% in 2017, and it went up to 37% in 2021. There isn't any data on the latest market share, but it is expected to exceed 60%.

Also, to meet the increasing demand, the company is working to boost its manufacturing capacity. In November 2023, they completed the ramp-up of their third facility in Tennessee, due to which their capacity reached 35 G.W. from 20 G.W. Even though the current capacity is 35 G.W., they can increase it to 42 G.W. Shoals' management believes that their current capacity is enough to serve the demand through 2025. Furthermore, the $80 million investment by Shoals to increase its manufacturing capabilities ensures that it is well-prepared to meet the growing demand in the future. The innovation and unique products give SHLS an edge over its competitors. Additionally, it is a safer option than the conventional EBOS system. So, SHLS has a big advantage over its competitors.

Investor presentation

We looked at the unique offerings it has in the solar space. It is not only in the solar space but also has some unique offerings in the EV industry. The major offering in the EV space is the patented EV-BLA system. It is a cable bus solution that can be installed above ground, allowing multiple chargers to connect to a single power center. It allows the wire to be run above the ground. This gives SHLS a competitive advantage over the competition because it reduces installation and material costs. Additionally, if a technical problem occurs or there is a requirement for maintenance, then it is much easier, and the process is much quicker as it is above the ground. In the traditional way, not only do the costs go up significantly, but the maintenance is tough to carry out as the wires are installed below the ground.

The second offering is the quick connect base. It is a quick-connect solution that reduces cabling and interconnection costs, as well as the on-site time required for deployment. The third offering is the raceways that protect the EV BLA system, and it is compatible with conventional cabling and EV BLA. The fourth offering is the power center, which reduces site disruption and time on site. These offerings are a big advantage for SHLS as they provide value to the customers.

Competition

So, SHLS has a big advantage over its competitors because of its unique products. SHLS' main competitors include Bentek Corporation, Hikam America, and Terrasmart. All of these are non-listed companies, and the information regarding their financials or any other metric necessary for the comparison is not available to the public. So it's hard to compare; however, SHLS has mentioned in the annual report that they are significantly larger than their next largest competitor in terms of revenue. SHLS sells its products to EPCs and 14 out of the top 15 solar EPCs used their combine as you go system in their projects, which shows Shoals's strength and the trust big firms have in them.

Additionally, its products were used in more than 50% of the solar projects installed in the U.S. in 2022. All these stats show us its strong market presence, and I honestly expect it to remain this way because entering this field is challenging. Not everyone can enter it due to the requirement of high innovation. One can only succeed in this field if one can provide value to the customers and if the products are better than the competitors. That's the reason I believe SHLS will continue to dominate this space because of its highly innovative products and less competition due to the demanding nature of the business.

Solar Market

Over the years, some sectors have outperformed the rest. For example, oil was in 1900, tech and IT in the 1990s, and the majority of the world expects AI to be the next big theme. But alongside AI, there are some sectors, like infrastructure and energy, that have the capacity to be the next big theme in the coming years. The global energy market is valued at around $6 trillion, and the power generation market was valued at around $1.94 trillion in 2023. with the growing population, the need for energy will continue to rise. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% till 2032, and in the energy market, solar is one of the growing industries.

Precedence research

The solar industry was valued at around $219.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $837.3 billion in 2032 with a CAGR of 16%. Several governments across the globe are trying to boost solar installations in their respective countries. So, the growth potential in the solar industry is huge. Also, the trend of environmental consciousness around the globe will be a huge boost for the solar market. The current scenario revolving around climate change is alarming. Several countries around the globe have been and are still being affected by climate change. Hence, countries around the world are realising the need for change, and to fight this issue, the adoption of renewable energy is rapidly increasing, and it is also the need of the hour.

Solar energy is one of the best renewable energy sources, and I believe the future of solar is bright. However, wherever there is opportunity, the competition is also immense. However, the company that I am covering today, SHLS, doesn't provide solar panels; rather, it provides EBOS solutions that are used in solar installations. So SHLS is an indirect beneficiary of the solar energy market boom, and the competition is also less when compared to competition among the solar panel providers. In addition, the innovation of its plug-and-play solution has created a competitive moat for them. The problem with traditional EBOS solutions is that the installation process is costly as it requires professionals, and the process is risky. But with its plug-and-play solution, there is no need for a professional. Even a general laborer can install it, which reduces the installation costs by 43%, reduces the material costs by 20%, and is safer than traditional EBOS solutions. SHLS has patented this product, which provides them with a big competitive advantage. So, with its unique products and growing solar market, I believe it has huge growth potential.

Precedence research

EV Market

Alongside the solar market, one more industry has been booming: the EV industry. EV cars are an alternative to gas cars, and the EV market is growing rapidly. The EV market size was around $388.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $951.9 billion by 2030. Although SHLS doesn't manufacture EVs, it serves an important aspect of the EV industry, i.e., EV charging infrastructure.

Markets and Markets

The investment in the U.S. EV charging infrastructure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41%. They also serve international markets like Europe, South America, and Asia, which is a big opportunity for them because, when compared to the U.S., the EV infrastructure in these regions is still in the initial phase, and growth opportunities in the international market are immense and with the net-zero emissions initiative adopted around the world. Several countries are focusing on the EV. So, I think the potential in this industry is immense and will benefit SHLS.

Investor Presentation

Historical & Recent Financial Performance

Investor Presentation

SHLS announced its annual results on 28th February 2024. The FY23 revenue was $488.9 million, which was 49.5% higher than the FY22 revenue. It wasn't a one-time thing. SHLS has now been performing significantly well for a long time. Its three-year revenue [CAGR] is 40.7%, which is significant. Not only in one metric, but it has also delivered amazing results in all metrics. Let it be gross profit, margins, and profitability. All of these have grown at a solid rate. The adjusted gross profit margin has shot up to 47% in FY23 from 38.8% in FY21, and the adjusted net income has reached $111.3 million in FY23 from $35.9 million in FY21. To be honest, I am not surprised by these numbers. Yes, you read it right. I am not surprised by these numbers because what do you expect from a company that serves two high-growing sectors?

In fact, I expect the growth trend to continue in the future because I believe the solar and EV market is just getting started and has immense potential. Shoals' unique products and solutions in the EV and solar market are the main reason for their financial success and high growth. Even in the U.S., the EV infrastructure is still in its initial phase, and international markets like Europe, South America, and Asia are just getting started in terms of EV infrastructure and solar adaption. So, the opportunity for SHLS is immense, and as these sectors grow, SHLS will be a big beneficiary of these growing sectors because of their unique products. However, the solar industry has been struggling due to high-interest rates, which can affect shoals in FY24. However, it is a short-term headwind, and the interest rates are predicted to go down in the second half of 2024. So, despite the short-term pain, shoals look like a good prospect for the long term. The inconvenient market condition also has a positive side to it because, due to the negative market sentiment, Shoals' stock prices have fallen quite a bit. It has fallen over 50% since January 2023. I believe this provides an opportunity for long-term investors because you don't buy a stock when it is skyrocketing. You buy quality stocks when they are at a low valuation or when they have been beaten down.

Shoals is expecting FY24 revenues in the range of $480-$520 million. If we consider the midpoint, then FY24 revenue would be 2.2% larger than FY23. They should be able to achieve the targets easily because, in Q4 FY23, they received orders worth $128 million, an increase of 147% compared to Q4 FY22. It shows the level of demand they are experiencing. The backlog also increased by 21.8% in Q4 FY23 compared to the same period last year. Once the interest rates are down, I expect their growth rate to be at a similar rate to what they had during the last three financial years. The reason for this statement is simple: I believe the EV and solar industry are just getting started and are in the initial stages of growth.

Balance Sheet

Analyzing a company's balance sheet is quite important, and companies like SHLS generally have a weak balance sheet because companies in high-growing sectors have to opt for debt to expand and compete in the market. So even if the balance sheet shows weakness in these cases, it is not always a red flag. Now, to my surprise, the balance sheet of SHLS appeared strong. The cash increased to $22.7 million in December 2023 from $8.7 million in 2022, and the long-term debt was reduced by 26.3% in December 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. The levered FCF more than doubled in 2023 to $37.6 million, compared to $18.3 million in 2022. The reduction in debt and rise in cash is a big positive because growing cash will help it to expand its business in high-growing markets like solar and EV, and considering its solid financial performance over the years, it seems like the balance sheet will continue to get better.

Valuation

I am going to use Benjamin Graham's valuation method to find the intrinsic value of SHLS. The original formula was V= EPS * (8.5+2g). However, with time, the formula has been revised to suit the current market scenario. The revised formula is V= EPS * (7+1g) * 4.4/Y. Here, v represents intrinsic value, 7 is the P/E of a company with no growth, g is the growth rate expected, 4.4 is the average yield of AAA corporate bond, and Y is the current yield on corporate bonds.

Its EPS estimate for FY24 is $0.6; the current AAA corporate bond yield is 4.78%; now comes the most difficult part, i.e., estimating its growth rate. To be honest, I might be biased when estimating its future growth rate, as I think it might grow at a solid pace due to its presence in the growing industries. However, when valuing a company, one should expect the worst; hence, I would consider the worst-case scenario. There were many analysts who had different growth estimates for SHLS; the highest estimate was around 25%, and the lowest was just below 16%. So, a 20% growth rate seems fair in the case of SHLS. Now we have all the numbers required to solve the formula. After solving the equation, the value of SHLS comes out at $14.9. It is currently trading at $10.75. So, the upside potential from the current level is 38%. SHLS looks undervalued, and to be honest, I have been modest considering the growth rate. SHLS can grow at a higher rate than the estimates and can even reach higher than $14.9.

DCF Analysis

Author's Calculation

I decided to do the DCF analysis because it will provide us with a clear picture. I like to be modest when valuing a company. So, all the assumptions are lower than the historical figures. I have estimated figures for the next five years. For the FY24 revenues, I went with the company's estimate of $500 million. Shoals' last three-year revenue growth was 40.7%. Considering these figures, I estimated its revenues for FY28. For FY25, I assumed revenue growth of 30%, which is lower than its average growth, and furthermore, I estimated a slight decline in the revenue growth till FY28. Now for the net income margin, I assume that the net margin in FY24 will be lower because the high-interest rates have affected the shoal's revenue mix, and I assume high-interest rates will continue to affect the revenue mix in FY24. So, for FY24, I considered a margin of 19%, and it is expected that interest rates will go down by the end of 2024. So when the rates go down, the improved revenue mix will increase the net income margin. So, I took a margin of 20% for the remaining years.

I chose a discount rate slightly higher than 9%. Generally, a discount rate of 6%-10% is used for stable companies, and an 11%-15% rate is used for riskier companies. So, I decided to go with a higher end of the range. The terminal value comes at $2.015 billion. After adding the cumulative FCF value, the equity value comes to around $2.65 billion. To calculate the value per share, I will divide the equity value by the outstanding shares, which is 170.4m. So, the final value per share comes at $15.6. The Benjamin Graham valuation model also gave a value of around $15. So, both the valuation methods show that SHLS is undervalued.

Investment Strategy?

What should be the investment strategy? The simple answer to this is that time in the market always beats the market timing. SHLS is a long-term play and is a solid bet for long-term investors. However, there are some investors that like to time the market with the help of price. So, I will analyze the price chart for those investors.

TradingView

The price broke the support of $13 after trading in a range of $13-$17.2 for about six months. The next support is at $9.6, and it looks like the price is heading towards the next support. However, it is impossible to predict the top and bottom of a stock. So it is possible that it might not go down further and reverse from the current level. So what can be done here is that, for example, if someone wants to allocate $1000 in this stock. Then, he can invest 25% now and wait for the price to reach $9.6, then deploy the next 25% when it reaches $9.6. After every 10% fall, I think one can systematically add to his position. Just to remind you, this strategy is only applicable to investors who prefer technical analysis. However, for long-term investors, I think SHLS can be a great buy at the current level because a quality stock might fall 10-20% in the short term, but in the long term, its future is bright.

Bearish Scenario

The energy sector is quite sensitive to interest rates. However, the solar market is probably the most sensitive among the energy markets. Higher interest rates can affect investor sentiment towards the solar market, which can cause the share price of solar stocks to fall even if their fundamental and financial condition is alright. This is the reason that the share price of SHLS has been on a downward trajectory despite the bull market. The expectation is that we might see two or three rate cuts in 2024. However, these are just speculations. If the rate cuts don't happen, then the share price of SHLS will continue to sink. Hence, we might see the share price fall in the short or medium term.

Final Take

Proxy investing can be rewarding if done right, and I think SHLS is a great company that will benefit from the two high-growing sectors that they work in. SHLS has been delivering stellar financial results for a couple of years. The growth rate is solid, and the balance sheet has also improved. The increasing cash ensures the capital required to keep up with the high growing industry. It looks like it is in a strong position, and in the long term, SHLS can be a winner. So I see it as a buy for the long term.