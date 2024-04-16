CJ Rivera/Getty Images Entertainment

Over the past 10 years, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) drastically underperformed the S&P 500, but its latest dividend increase of 4% could breathe new life into the stock. The company is a Stalwart operating globally in more than 200 countries, everyone knows it and uses its products regularly. As discussed in my previous article, as the prospect of the rate cut looms, the company's dividend becomes more appealing. Moreover, the company is expected to report great Q1 2024 results, likely surpassing consensus estimates, although this has yet to be reflected in the stock price. With the company's margins gradually improving, I view it as a more compelling investment than its competitor Procter & Gamble (PG).

Company's quotation against S&P500 (Author's Python file using library YFinance)

Company's business

Colgate-Palmolive operates primarily in the consumer goods industry, specializing in personal care and household products. The company sells in more than 200 countries around the globe and its business model revolves around creating and distributing a wide range of products that promote health, hygiene, and cleanliness.

The company has built strong brands over the years such as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, and Ajax, which enjoy high levels of recognition and consumer loyalty. This brand strength allows them to command premium pricing and maintain market share in competitive markets.

CL also owns Hill's Pet Nutrition, a subsidiary specializing in pet food products. It focuses on the veterinary channel, distributing its products through veterinary clinics, pet hospitals, and specialty pet retailers. Hill emphasizes scientific research and collaboration with veterinarians to develop nutritionally balanced and tailored pet food solutions.

The managers are focused on R&D to develop innovative products, improve existing formulations, and stay ahead of competitors. This commitment to innovation helps the firm to meet changing consumer demands, enhance product efficacy, and differentiate itself in the market.

Considering that the majority of products sold are essentials, it's safe to say that the company is non-cyclical, able to navigate through economic cycles without worrying too much about consumers' spending contractions.

Moreover, the company is well positioned to capture growth trends ahead, in fact, the personal care market is expected to grow at a 3.33% CAGR until 2029 while the pet food market at around 5.5% CAGR until 2028. Hence, the company foresees a long-term growth rate between 3% and 5% per annum.

Investment thesis

Follow-up on the previous article

Since my previous article on Colgate-Palmolive, the stock price has slightly beaten the S&P 500. I did not expect any major fluctuation in the stock price in the short term, as I simply suggested adding up shares before the Federal Reserve's decision to begin cutting interest rates. The rationale is simple: as bond returns become less attractive, I anticipate a shift of capital from risk-free bonds to dividend-oriented companies like Colgate-Palmolive. In particular, I mentioned the example of a retiree with a significant amount of money invested to generate a stream of income; as soon as bond returns start to decline, it's likely that he or she will turn to dividend yields.

With the company's recent announcement of a 4% dividend increase, it becomes even more appealing in the eventuality of a rally focusing on dividend growers once the rate-cutting environment begins.

Q1 2024 earnings preview

The company will report its Q1 2024 earnings on April 26th.

The last earnings call just left us investors with a full-year guidance, so it is pretty difficult to make a clear forecast. However, according to analysts, the company is expected to report revenues of $4.95 billion and EPS of $0.82 which means an increase of 3.7% y.o.y. for revenues and almost 11% increase y.o.y. in EPS.

Even though these numbers would already mean a good performance for the company, I am confident that the company will beat both figures, and here is why.

After reviewing the transcript of the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference I realized that the word "margin" appears 17 times. The company expects a margin expansion for the current fiscal year, and I am confident that we will witness a good improvement already in the first quarter.

Even though macroeconomic conditions remain challenging across Europe and the U.S. we should not lose sight of the bigger picture. In 2023, the largest sales category for the company was Latin America and this region is witnessing positive macros that will likely contribute to an earnings estimate beat. Just to report some examples, both Argentina's and Brazil's central banks are decreasing interest rates as their countries' inflation is slowing down.

Net sales breakdown (Company's 2023 financial report)

Another significant aspect of the call will be understanding how the company is dealing with high transportation costs. During the last earnings call, the CFO highlighted that rising transportation costs were eroding part of the company's margins. The company expected a normalization that did not materialize, mainly due to all the geopolitical tensions we are witnessing nowadays. Thus, it will be important to understand how this has impacted performance and how it will affect the future.

Finally, it will be important to monitor the Hill's segment. As described in the business paragraph, this is the segment that should grow at a higher pace than the others. However, since we are comparing against the first half of 2023, which still experienced a high inflationary environment, I expect to see moderate revenue growth for the first two quarters and an increase in the second half of the year.

Why I prefer Colgate to Procter & Gamble

First of all, I would like to clarify that both companies are great, and it is almost impossible to go wrong with either of the two in the long run. Both have great histories, and they are set to remain competitive for a long time. Even though they are natural competitors, they present a few differences.

First of all, Colgate-Palmolive is mainly focused on oral products which accounted for 42% of total revenues during the last fiscal year, while P&G has a broader product portfolio spanning various categories such as beauty, grooming, healthcare, fabric & home care marketed through different brands. Thus, Colgate-Palmolive has a strong presence in the oral care market. At the same time, P&G operates across a wider spectrum of consumer goods categories, allowing them to reach a more diversified consumer base.

Once highlighted the main business differences let's focus on the financials.

CL and PG comparison (Author's Excel sheet)

Even though both companies are rated A+ for profitability on Seeking Alpha when compared to the sector average net margin of 5.05%, from the table above it is straightforward to understand that the current situation shows P&G as outperforming CL.

However, investing is not related to past events but mainly to future projections, and according to consensus estimates the situation is pretty clear. Colgate-Palmolive is expected to grow revenues at around 3.7% CAGR until 2027 and net income at around 12.2% CAGR. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble should increase both top and bottom lines at a lower rate: Revenues at around 3.3% CAGR and net income at only 6.5% CAGR.

These figures translate into an acceleration in margins for CL while PG's is expected to have just a slight increase. I've tried to estimate margin evolution for both firms projecting numbers until 2027 and also trying to take into account share repurchases. The final results are evident in the table below. CL should pass from an 11.8% margin in 2023 to 15.5% while PG should pass from 17.3% to 18.1%.

Margins comparison (Author's calculations)

I anticipate the market to favor the growth of CL, while I perceive potential short and medium-term issues with PG. Considering that both companies are trading at the same forward price-to-earnings ratio and share a similar dividend yield, I believe it is wiser to accumulate shares in the one that has a higher probability of increasing its profitability performance. We all know how Mr. Market reacts to that.

As the company matures and investment needs and capital expenditures diminish, in particular the capital allocated to Hill's business segment, Colgate has the potential to become a real cash flow machine. As free cash flow will increase I expect the company to continue its commitment towards shareholder return through increasing dividends and share repurchases.

Dividends over time (Author's python script )

Risks

Raw material costs and transportation costs pose significant challenges for Colgate-Palmolive. As a consumer goods manufacturer, the company relies on a variety of raw materials, including petroleum-based products, chemicals, and agricultural commodities, to produce its extensive range of personal and home care products. Fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials can have a direct impact on Colgate-Palmolive's production costs and profit margins in the short term. Additionally, transportation costs play a critical role in the company's supply chain, as its products are distributed globally. Rising fuel prices, changes in transportation regulations, and disruptions in logistics networks can increase transportation expenses, further squeezing margins. Colgate-Palmolive employs strategies such as hedging against commodity price fluctuations and optimizing its supply chain to mitigate the impact of these cost pressures.

Conclusion

As interest rates begin to decrease, investors seeking income will slowly pass from risk-free bonds to dividends generating a rally for all the dividend-oriented companies. Moreover, considering that the company has huge potential for future expansion and enhance its profitability, I expect CL to be preferred to other alternatives like PG which do not show the same prospects.

I believe that now is the best moment to accumulate on a stalwart like Colgate-Palmolive which is likely to beat estimates at the next earnings.