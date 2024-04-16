Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The future of cloud computing promises dynamic development and tight integration with advanced technologies, which could lead to improved business processes and expanded capabilities. In this regard, I see Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) as an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking niche exposure to cloud computing technologies. The latter has prominent fundamentals for growth, stemming from chasing operating efficiencies by enterprises, the advancement of AI in the cloud environment, and expanding the boundaries of cloud services.

Fund overview

CLOU enables investors to gain exposure to cloud computing infrastructure providers. The fund has a broad focus and allocates 40.6% of the total portfolio to packaged software, 21.6% to information technology services, 12.9% to internet software, and others.

Industry allocation (globalxetfs)

The ETF provides a good level of diversification, as the top 5 positions account for 25% of the fund’s portfolio, composed of 36 holdings overall. In particular, Wix.com (WIX) is qualifying with 5.4% share; Netflix (NFLX) with 5%; Procore Technologies (PCOR) with 5%, Salesforce (CRM) with 4.8% and DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) with 4.8% in the portfolio.

Top 10 holdings (globalxetfs)

As of April 12, 2024, net asset value of the fund is $568 million, which costs the investors 0.68% per annum.

Looking at First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) and WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD), the main comparables of the fund, CLOU gained 21% for the last 12 months and managed to outperform only the latter mentioned ETF. A possible explanation for this could be the focus on mid-cap securities compared to large-cap ones dominating the portfolios of the first two mentioned funds.

Data by YCharts

The positive conclusion of this, however, is that the CLOU provides for better diversification thanks to its broader exposure to the cloud, i.e., data centers, REITs, edge computing infrastructure, and hardware.

Cloud transition

The new digital era is already underway, and companies aspiring to quickly adapt to changing market conditions and keep up with the integration of innovative technologies should be agile. The latter could be achieved by transitioning to a cloud environment. There are many advantages for enterprises adopting cloud computing, mainly reduced operating costs and the use of analytics and big data.

Overall, cloud technologies continue to dictate new standards in the IT field, and 2023 was a turning point in the development of this area thanks to the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence. The latter is an integral part of cloud computing, due to improved algorithms and automation capabilities. The main cloud providers are already integrating more sophisticated machine learning and deep learning models into their platforms, giving customers powerful tools to analyze data, predict trends, and make more accurate decisions.

Last year, we already saw a significant growth in IT spending on data center systems. In 2024, the global IT services market is expected to grow by 8.7%, becoming the largest part of overall IT spending, thus benefiting cloud solution providers by filling in their cloud capacity. The pace of growth is anticipated to pick up as organizations look to improve operational efficiency and implement cost management tools. Moreover, in order to test LLMs and run AI tools and digital twins, huge computing power is needed, which could be achieved by embracing an effective cloud environment and hyperscale infrastructure. In addition, the rapid progress of AI encourages the development of enterprise cloud software like ERP, CRM, SCM, CX, and HCM.

Valuation

The assessment of CLOU's future potential upside will be based on the weighted average target prices (derived from Seeking Alpha rating section) of the fund’s holdings. Based on the model, CLOU could provide up to 19% upside, which implies a target price of $25 and a Buy rating.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

The main contributors to the calculated upside are Zscaler (ZS), Five9 (FIVN) and Freshworks (FRSH), all providing 4.8% potential combined. The fund's index methodology keeps tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) far away from top positions, which is another reason for the lower total return compared to the above-mentioned peers.

Risk factors

The main risk factors for cloud providers remain challenging macroenvironments, threatening a possible recession. If the latter takes place, it could result in a prolonged downturn and significantly restrict the IT budgets of enterprises. The latter is a significant downside risk for cloud providers, which could postpone cloud migration initiatives for enterprises.

Conclusion

I am rating CLOU ETF with a Buy rating, thanks to its niche cloud computing focus, which could be highly beneficial amid the ongoing cloud transition. The latter plays a key role in the digital transformation of enterprises, as it allows them to quickly adapt to consistently evolving market conditions and effectively implement modern technologies.