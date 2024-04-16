We-Ge/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Following two bolt-on acquisitions in less than a week, today we are back to comment on Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMF). Before going into the financial details, it is essential to note that we initiated the company with a buy rating in October 2023. After a 30% plus in stock price performance, we decided to move our rating to neutral rating - Well On Track To Deliver The 'Connect To Lead' Results. That said, we report the following key takeaways:

The company has secured key contracts in the energy space, which provides better visibility into Prysmian's order book. We also emphasized lower commission cancellation risks;

Given the solid balance sheet and considering a dividend uplift, there is an M&A upside. The company's net debt/EBITDA is lower than 1x;

Our equity story was also backed by Supportive Trends Ahead: high-voltage commission, more efficient grid requirements, and higher needs for renewable energy.

M&A Upside Materialised

Here at the Lab, we usually do not speculate in M&A. Following our last release, we can say no sooner said than done. Indeed, Prysmian announced the following acquisitions:

On 10/04/2024, the company acquired Warren & Brown. This is the Australian leader in TELCO Network Connectivity Products. On 15/04/2024, the company acquired Encore Wire. This is a leading American manufacturer of aluminum and aluminum electrical cables and wire.

The former acquisition strengthens Prysmian's position as a solution provider in the connectivity segment. Warren & Brown's price was not disclosed. In detail, the company provides solutions to TELCO operators for various applications, especially in the FTTA and FTTH & Data Center sectors. Warren & Brown was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Melbourne. The company engages its activities with three main industrial sites: two in Australia, located in Melbourne, and one in the Philippines, located in the capital, Manila. The company has an annual turnover of approximately €55 million. Therefore, this is a small bolt-on for Prysmian. However, the company reinforced its capabilities in the Australian telecom market and is well aligned with Prysmian's "Connect to Lead" strategy to become a global solution provider.

What is more revolutionary is the Encore Wire transaction. Prysmian has communicated the agreement to take over Encore Wire for $290 per share. This implies a total cash-out consideration of €3.9 billion, with a premium price of 11% on the stock compared to Friday's closing. This is an Enterprise Value of $4.2 billion, which is equal to a 2023 EV/EBITDA ratio of approximately 8.2x. Including Prysmian synergies, the EV/EBITDA ratio drops to 6.3x.

As already reported, Encore Wire is a group specializing in producing copper and aluminum electrical cables for energy distribution. Thanks to an integrated industrial site in Texas, it has 1,629 employees and low production costs. Both boards approved the transaction; however, the deal is subject to regulatory approval by Encore shareholders. Prysmian expects the agreement to be finalized in H2 2024.

Looking at Encore Wire's financials, the company delivered sales of $2.6 billion in 2023 with an EBITDA of $517 million. On Bloomberg consensus estimates, Encore Wire's 2024-25 EBITDA is projected around $365 million. Therefore, according to our calculation, Prysmian multiple payments (pre-synergies) would be around 10.8x the EV/EBITDA and 15.8x the company's price-earning. That said, according to Prysmian, the transaction creates potential synergies for approximately €140 million. Following the completion, we should also report integration costs of €160 million. Including the impact of synergies when fully operational, Prysmian expects the acquisition to be accretive in terms of EPS by 30% (20% without considering the synergies impact).

Looking at the Prysmian balance sheet, the acquisition will be financed through a combination of available cash and cash equivalent for a total consideration of €1.1 billion and using new financial debt for an additional €3.4 billion. The pro forma post-acquisition net financial position will be €5.1 billion, or 2.4x net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio. The company anticipates returning to a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio below 1x in 2027.

Valuation

Here at the Lab, we were already ahead of the company's target. Looking back, Prysmian was expecting to achieve an adjusted EBITDA between €1.57 and €1.67 billion with an FCF between €675 and €775 million. That said, Prysmian's 2027 expectations were for an adjusted EBITDA of €2 billion and an FCF of around €900 million. According to our analysis, the Encore Wire transaction is extremely positive from an industrial point of view. This deal strengthens Prysmian's exposure to the North American market, with a geographical EBITDA skewed towards the region. In detail, it goes from 40% to 55%. From a first sensitivity analysis, incorporating 60% of the synergies communicated to 2026, Prysmian's adjusted 2026 P/E should fall by 15x to 12x. We have higher financial leverage to consider. However, the company might already reach a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1-1.5x already in 2026. Despite the premium valuation, we believe the multiple paid is reasonable, considering the high synergies.

If we assume that the cost of financing is in a 4.5%/5.0% range, the acquisition will cost approximately €175/195 million per year in terms of financial charges. This compared to a final result for the target company of €246 million. Therefore, according to the number, this will lead to an improvement in EPS of 13% (pre-synergies) and an improvement of 27%, including synergies. In number, considering Encore Wire's net profit, we arrive at an NTM EPS of €3.11. We are slightly below the company's target but prefer a cautious approach. In summary, this is very positive.

Looking back, when we initiated Prysmian, the company was trading at a 15% discount compared to its closest comps (Nexans S.A. (OTCPK:NXPRF) (OTCPK:NEXNY)). This valuation gap is now closed.

Incorporating Encore Wire's financials and considering the synergies, Prysmian's P/E is back to a valuation discount compared to Nexans S.A. With a fully operational cost reduction, the Prysmian price/earnings ratio is now back to the 14x level.

Following our neutral rating, we are back to increase Prysmian target price to €53 per share. This confirms the company's 17x P/E multiple normalized from its historical average. Cross-checking our valuation, this is also supported by an EV/EBITA of 9x.

Risks

Downside risks included in our target price are 1) M&A integration costs, 2) lower-than-expected synergies, 3) higher company's complexity, having increased the EBITDA towards non-EU countries, 4) project & CAPEX delays, 5) the industry was accused of cartels in the past, 6) competition from Chinese players and 7) COGS price volatility, in particular aluminum and copper.

Conclusion

Prysmian is a well-managed company that aims to become a global connectivity solution provider. Even applying a cautious outlook, we believe the Encore Wire transaction is EPS accretive. In addition, the company already has a story of deleverage coupled with a growing DPS. Secular growth trends back Prysmian; therefore, we are (again) valuing the company with a buy.

