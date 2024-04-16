Apriori1

I don't know about you, but the more I invest, the more I have come to conclude that it is an experience of perpetual regret. Even when things go right, you ask yourself why you didn't buy more of something. A great example I could point to regarding my own portfolio involves a company called Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI). This business operates as an automotive retailer. And in recent years, management has grown rapidly by means of acquisition. At one point, I sold some of my shares of the company. But the shares that I do have right now I am up about 31% on.

More recently, upside has not been that great. Take from the time I wrote about the company last in August of 2023. Back then, I reiterated the ‘strong buy’ rating I had on the stock. This was based on strong growth and how cheap shares were. Even though the stock had already been up significantly since I first bought it, I felt as though further upside was warranted. But since then, shares have seen additional upside of only 4.2% while the S&P 500 has jumped 14.6%. As disappointing as this is, management is making some rather big moves. In fact, I would argue that the market can't keep ignoring it if current trends persist. And when you consider how cheap shares remain, even after strong upside and relative to similar firms, I am confident that further upside is warranted, and I am considering adding to my position.

Recent developments

April 15th ended up being a really big day for shareholders of Group 1 Automotive. This is because the company made a major deal, acquiring 54 dealership locations in the UK. The seller in question was a company called Inchcape plc. And it has decided to sell off these dealerships in exchange for only a $439 million. What is really attractive about this opportunity is that it brings $2.7 billion in revenue to Group 1 Automotive and comes with $279 million of real estate. After subtracting the real estate from the equation, this means that shareholders in Group 1 Automotive are paying only about 6% on each dollar of revenue generated by the acquired assets. To put this in perspective, the enterprise value of Group 1 Automotive as a whole costs 31.3% of the firm's revenue from 2023.

This is not the company's first move into the UK. But it is a substantial increase to its exposure there. Using data from last year, only 16.7% of its overall sales came from that country, with the remaining 83.3% coming from the US. When everything said and done, this would increase the company to have 202 dealerships, plus 265 franchises and 43 collision centers. And honestly, there are some pretty good reasons why such a big move has been made. Digging into the automotive car space, I found that, because of the pandemic, about 2 million fewer vehicles were sold in the UK than what otherwise would have been sold had the pandemic not occurred.

This has created a shortage of sorts throughout the country. And that's saying something considering that the UK is the 7th largest market for automobiles on the planet. Even as late as 2022, new vehicle sales in the UK remained depressed. The country saw sales of 1.61 million new units that year. But that was still down 700,000 from pre-COVID levels. In 2023, however, sales jumped 17.9%, hitting 1.90 million units in all. So far for 2024 has been promising. In February, for instance, there were 84,886 new vehicle registrations in the UK. That was up 14% year over year. On top of this, it was the highest February registration reading that the country has seen in exactly 20 years.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to Group 1 Automotive itself, the company has had some pretty good results in that country. In 2023, the number of new units sold in the UK by Group 1 Automotive jumped 10% compared to what they were in 2022. Gross profits, meanwhile, jumped by 4.2%. Used vehicle sales grew by 6.4%, while gross profits for those increased by 0.5%. By comparison, The US has been quite mixed. New vehicle sales in 2023 ended up being 14.3% higher than they were in 2022. But gross profits contracted by a whopping 20.8% because of high inventories and inflationary pressures coming under control. Used vehicle sales here grew a more modest 3.7%. And because of the same issues I mentioned already, gross profits shrank by 7.3%. Clearly, the UK is a hot market at this moment. So to be able to pick up assets on the cheap like this should be considered a major win.

Outside of this purchase, there have been other purchases made as of late. On February 12th of this year, the company acquired assets that were responsible for $500 million a year in revenue. On February 26th, the firm added another $350 million worth of revenue to its books. And on March 11th, it added another $140 million worth. In fact, thanks to this newest purchase, Group 1 Automotive has acquired an extra $3.7 billion worth of sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even if we ignore the recent activities that Group 1 Automotive has been engaged in, the company seems to be a solid prospect. In the chart above, you can see financial results for 2023 relative to 2022. And in the chart below, you can see results for the final quarter of 2023 relative to the final quarter of 2022. Profits and cash flows have weakened year over year. This is because of a decline in same store used vehicle sales, combined with a drop in gross profit per vehicle. Some of this downside and profitability can be attributed to lower finance and insurance related revenue. Those bring with them high margins. But it can also be attributed to lower vehicle margins. Considering the easing up of inflationary pressures and supply chains, particularly when it comes to semiconductors, it's not shocking to me that the picture on the bottom line would worsen.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

But even if we use the data provided for 2023, and we ignore the prospect of additional profits and cash flows associated with growth by means of acquisition, shares of the company look very cheap. In the chart above, you can see what I mean. It's great to see a company trade in the low to mid-single digits. But shares aren't cheap only on an absolute basis. They are also cheap relative to similar companies as can be seen in the table below. Using all three valuation metrics, Group 1 Automotive ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Group 1 Automotive 6.0 4.6 5.1 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 9.9 22.1 9.0 Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) 7.5 14.5 9.3 AutoNation (AN) 6.8 9.5 7.4 Lithia Motors (LAD) 7.2 24.4 8.9 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 9.6 9.3 8.6 Click to enlarge

In the next table below, I decided to see what kind of upside potential might exist for Group 1 Automotive if it were to trade at the same levels as its rivals. I decided to look at two different scenarios. The first would see what kind of upside would be warranted if the company were to trade as high as the cheapest of the five companies I compared it to. And the second looks at how much upside would be on the table if it were to trade at the average of those same five firms. As you can see in that table, we are looking at upside of between 13.3% and 247%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It is worth noting that the picture could always change for the worst. And most likely, any such change will occur during earnings. It just so happens that, before the market opens on April 24th, the management team at Group 1 Automotive is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts currently believe that revenue will come in at around $4.37 billion. That would represent an increase of 5.8% compared to the $4.13 billion generated one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to total $9.25. That would represent a drop from the $11.12 per share reported for the first quarter last year. That would result in net profits falling from $158.4 million down to $126.7 million. In the table below, you can see some other profitability metrics that investors should be paying attention to for when earnings come out. In all likelihood, these will also fall year over year due to margin compression.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, I am a big fan of Group 1 Automotive. I also believe that the company is materially undervalued. In fact, I think it's one of the most attractive opportunities on the market, even in the face of margin issues. Given how cheap the stock is and how quickly revenue continues to grow, I would argue that the company offers some nice upside from here. And because of that, I have decided to keep it rated a ‘strong buy’ for now.