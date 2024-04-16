Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Axcelis: A Cheap Beneficiary Of Electrification

Summary

  • Axcelis dominates the Ion Implanter for Power Devices segment with 70-80% share.
  • Negative revisions, China and EV exposure caused the multiple to compress since Aug-23, in contracts to the rest.
  • With an Investor Day in July, a solid moat, secular tailwinds, and an attractive valuation, I see more upside than downside at these levels.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dynamis Cap as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Spark discharge

Inventori/iStock via Getty Images

Dynamis Cap profile picture
Dynamis Cap
3 Followers
Dynamis is a former portfolio manager with 15 years of investing experience. He started in the industry focusing on TMT stocks, first in Developed Markets, then Globally. He went on to manage global equities portfolios, with multiple sector exposures. He invests mostly in Software, Semiconductors, Video Games, and opportunistically outside of Tech. Long-term investments use a quality growth lens. Short-term investments focus on technicals, estimate revisions and valuation.

