The Thesis

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) continued its topline contraction as it exited 2023. I am expecting this to continue further for at least the first half of the coming year. However, the company is currently focusing on capacity expansion to meet the growing demand and has also restarted its facilities for this purpose, which should benefit the company's overall revenue for FY24. Margins also look strong and should expand in the coming years with expected volume growth, operational improvements as well as benefits from cost-controlling initiatives. I am very optimistic about the company's long-term outlook, but the overextended valuation of the company's stock suggests avoiding buying now. Hence, I will give this stock a hold rating.

Business Overview

Packaging Corporation of America is one of the leading companies that manufactures and sells packaging solutions across the United States. The company's offerings include a variety of products such as paper bags, containerboard, and corrugated packaging that are primarily used to protect and transport goods related to industries like food and beverages, consumer goods, industrial, and e-commerce. PKG mainly operates through three segments:

Packaging: This segment produces and sells corrugated packaging products such as corrugated containers, shipping containers, and display packaging that are mainly used to store, ship, and display various goods in different industries.

Paper: This segment focuses on the manufacturing and sales of containerboard that is used as the primary raw material in the production of corrugated packaging.

Corporate and Other: This segment includes the other miscellaneous operations of the company and accounts for just 1% of the total company's sales.

Last Quarter Performance

During the last quarter of 2023, the company delivered above-expected results, however, continuing the negative growth streak as the company exited 2023. The company's topline saw a modest decline of approximately 2% as compared to the prior year's quarter to $1.94 billion, after experiencing high single-digit topline contraction throughout the year. For the full year 2023, the sales were down 8% to $7.8 billion.

PKG segment wise sales (Research Wise)

However, the volume in the Packaging segment was stronger than the guidance estimates, which along with operational benefits and cost management supported the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter, which remained flat at 21.7%, despite the topline decline. The adjusted EBITDA margin of the Paper segment, on the other hand, was down during the quarter versus the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower segment sales, which declined in high single digits during the quarter. In addition to this, the price mix was also down due to a decline in index prices, which resulted in a 120 bps contraction in the segment's margin, leading to a decline of 30 bps in the company's consolidated margin during the last quarter of 2024.

The negative impact from margin contraction passes to the bottom line as well, as the company's earnings per share were down $0.22 to $2.13 versus the prior year's quarter. While the bottom-line declines year-on-year, it beats the consensus estimates by approximately $0.30 during the last quarter of 2023.

Outlook

After a strong 2022, the topline saw contraction throughout 2023, however, saw an improvement as the company exited the year with better-than-expected results. Going forward, the demand in the Packaging segment is experiencing improvement with growing volume across the segment, however, the containerboard volume in this segment is expected to be impacted significantly in the upcoming quarter due to the scheduled maintenance outage as well as the impact from downtime related with Jackson's mill No. 3 machine conversion. This volume headwind, along with a challenging overall demand environment, should impact the company's topline at least in the first half of 2024. While the volumes are expected to be on the lower side, the recent implementation of the price increase in January 2024 should partially offset this headwind in the first half of 2024.

While the short-term outlook for the company is not favorable mainly due to volume decline, the company has a strong order backlog level, which should support the company's overall sales in 2024. In addition to this, PKG restarted its mill in Wallula, Washington, and the no.3 machine a few months back in October 2023 ran strongly in the latter months of November and December, which somewhat helped the company in meeting the strong demand as well as building some necessary inventory during the last quarter. Further, the company is also expected to restart another machine at the same mill in the first quarter to manage the expected strong demand in 2024. In my opinion, this capacity expansion initiative should support the company's supply to meet the growing demand for the company's packaging products, which should drive the company's sales for full year 2024.

Now talking about the company's margin outlook, as we discussed above, despite lower volumes in the Packaging segment during the last quarter, the segment margin remains stable, thanks to cost control and improved efficiency. Currently, the company's profitability is best among its closest peers, which is, however, impacted in 2023 due to lower volume throughout the year, but still better than its peers.

In my opinion, expected volume growth in 2024 followed by benefit from restarted mills should significantly benefit the company's margin in the coming quarters. In addition to this, anticipated operational benefits as well as continued focus on cost management and efficiencies improvement across the entire manufacturing and converting facility system should further support the company's profitability in the coming quarter. Recently increased prices should also act as an important tailwind for the company's margin going forward.

Overall, I am expecting a good 2024 ahead, both in terms of topline and bottom-line growth. While there are near-term volume-related headwinds, the company's efforts to meet demand through capacity expansion as well as focus on cost-saving and efficiency improvements should be beneficial for the company's business in 2024 and beyond.

Valuation

In the last one year, the stock has delivered approximately 32% return, more than some of its closest competitors including Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), Amcor (AMCR), International Paper Company (IP), and Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCPK:SMFKY). Currently, the company's stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 times the EPS estimates of FY24, which is $8.81. When compared to its five-year average, the stock appears to be at a significant premium of over 26%. The sector median also represents a premium valuation of this stock.

PKG Profitability Grade (Seeking Alpha)

In 2023, while the company's top line was struggling, the company's profitability managed to sustain despite lower volumes. Currently, if we look at the company's EBITDA margin, it is significantly higher than its sector median, as we can see in the PKG profitability grade table above. I am expecting a near-term headwind, however, the company's overall volume is expected to grow in the latter half of 2024, which, along with improving efficiencies and cost control should drive the bottom line, resulting in an improved valuation. However, as of now, the company's current valuation looks unreasonable to me.

Conclusion

As we discussed above, the company's stock is currently at a premium to both its historical average and sector average. The near term looks unfavorable due to expected volume declines. The longer-term outlook, however, looks good, as the company is expanding its capacity to meet growing demand. The margin should also benefit from this in the longer term, along with operational improvements and higher pricing. While the long term looks promising, I am concerned about the company's elevated valuation, which makes the stock price unreasonable at the moment making me give the PKG stock a hold rating.