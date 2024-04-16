Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.7K Followers

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Morris - Head of Investor Relations
Borje Ekholm - President and Chief Executive Officer
Lars Sandstrom - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS
Joachim Gunell - DNB Markets
Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan
Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Joseph Zhou - Barclays
Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux
Erik Lindholm-Rojestal - SEB
Felix Henriksson - Nordea Markets
Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank
Richard Kramer - Arete Research

Daniel Morris

Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation of Ericsson's First Quarter 2024 Results. With me today are Borje Ekholm, our President and CEO; and Lars Sandstrom, Chief Financial Officer.

As usual, we'll have a short presentation followed by Q&A. And in order to ask a question, you'll need to join the conference by phone. Details can be found in today's earnings release and on the Investor Relations website. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded, and I also need to advise you that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and certain planning assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The actual results may differ materially due to factors mentioned in today's press release and discussed in this conference call. We encourage you to read about these risks and uncertainties in our earnings report as well as in our annual report.

I'll now hand the call over to Borje and to Lars for their introductory comments.

Borje Ekholm

Thanks, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. So let me first start off by welcoming my two new colleagues, Lars Sandstrom, our new CFO; as well as Daniel Morris, our new Head of IR. So it's great to have both of you joining the

