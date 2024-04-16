Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Tides Of Time: The Impact Of Aging Demographics

Summary

  • Five mega forces that are shaping the macroeconomic landscape and demographic divergence is another one of them.
  • The aging of populations will limit how much major economies can produce and grow, leaving governments with less tax revenue to support rising retirement and healthcare expenses.
  • The impact of fewer workers could result in lower corporate profits and higher government debt unless economies adapt to mitigate these pressures.

Increasing birth rate / fertility rate and population control concept : Family members with children and rising color bar graph on a table.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Episode Description:

The BlackRock Investment Institute has outlined five mega forces that are shaping the macroeconomic landscape and demographic divergence is another one of them. The aging of populations will limit how much major economies can

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

