LunaKate

Introduction

While many BDCs have seen their share prices appreciate greatly over the past year, one BDC in particular still trades at a huge discount to its NAV price. CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) is a newcomer in the space having IPO'd just 3 short years ago. And while their track record may not be as substantial as other peers, they put up some solid numbers during the fiscal year. And in this article I discuss reasons I think CION may be a future superstar, and why the market may have this one wrong.

Previous Thesis

I last covered CION Investment Corp in an article back in January titled: This BDC Looks Like A Future Superstar But Is It Too Soon To Tell? I discussed how the BDC had posted strong numbers in Q3, which was impressive considering the macro environment. I also touched on the company's balance sheet; the BDC had a solid one with a low leverage level of 1.03x, which they managed to decrease year-over year.

Additionally, the most impressive metric I liked about the BDC at the time was the share repurchases they conducted through 3 quarters, taking advantage of the suppressed share price. Since my last thesis, the stock has remained flat at a share price around $11 and I'll discuss later in the article why this may have been unwarranted.

Overview

Before we get into my thesis, let's discuss the company. CION Investment Corp is an externally-managed BDC that IPO'd in 2021. Before going public, the BDC was privately managed for nearly a decade. Like its peers, the company lends to middle-market companies. Their portfolio companies have a current weighted-average EBITDA of $34 million.

Typically, they target companies with an EBITDA range of $25 - $75 million with most of their portfolio is focused on first-lien, senior secured loans. Contrarily to a lot of their peers, they focus on investments in the Chemicals, Plastics, and Rubber industry. This accounted for 4.5% of the total portfolio. It is in addition to their large focus in the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical and Business Services industries.

CION investor presentation

Latest Quarter

Since reporting Q4 earnings on March 14th, CION has seen a slight price decline from $11.32 to roughly $11 a share where they currently trade. So, why the price drop? Well, for starters the BDC saw a decline in net investment income quarter-over-quarter. Nll dropped from $0.55, or $30 million, to $0.40, or $21.8 million in Q4. I'll admit I was a bit disappointed as I predicted the company would bring in Nll in a range of $0.45 - $0.50 for Q4.

But with interest rates remaining higher, the company saw an rise in higher operating expenses with these increasing to $38.2 million, up from $37.6 million in the prior quarter. They also added one new portfolio company to non-accruals. Add on that the BDC is fairly new to the scene and you can see why the market may have overreacted.

However, this was still well-below many of their peers with these only accounting for 0.9% for the total portfolio at fair value and 3.5% at cost. The portfolio company was in the middle of restructuring and management expects them to be removed from non-accrual status in the upcoming quarter.

So, even with a drop in Nll and an additional company added to non-accrual status, I think CION showed resiliency with their low non-accrual percentage. This is in comparison to peer FSK KKR Capital who saw their non-accruals rise to troubled levels at 5.1% at cost and 2.6% at fair value.

Furthermore, CION actually managed to decrease non-accruals quarter-over-quarter from 1.5% and 3.6% of their total investment portfolio. And the company continued on its path to growth with investments in 5 additional companies bringing the total to 111 and $1.8 billion total portfolio value. This stood at 109 companies and $1.7 billion in the prior quarter.

Additionally, they made investments in 15 existing portfolio companies, bringing the total invested amount to $52 million for the full-year. And management expects M&A to pick up this year as borrowers & lenders have accepted the higher for longer environment.

Taking Advantage Of The Discount

CION's management team has been doing a great job of repurchasing shares while the stock trades at a significant discount to its NAV price of $16.23. This grew roughly 2.7% quarter-over-quarter from $15.80. This also grew year-over-year from $15.98 in Q4 '22.

This is not only a testament to their credit quality, but even with the drop in net investment income, the company still out-earned the regular dividend with coverage well-above 100%. Since August of 2022, the BDC has repurchased 2.8 million outstanding shares. In the second half of the year management bought back 448,000 shares total.

At the end of Q4 CION had 54.2 million shares outstanding, and I expect management to continue taking advantage of the discounted share price and buy back more shares. And this will likely be accretive to Nll going forward.

Financials & Dividend Coverage

Despite the decline in Q4 and the challenging economic backdrop, CION still managed to grow net investment and total investment income year-over-year. Nll grew roughly 19% while Tll grew nearly 29% over the same period.

For the full-year CION's dividend payout of $1.61 was well-covered with Nll of $1.92, giving the BDC healthy coverage of 119%. This is in comparison to peer Crescent Capital's (CCAP) 120%. This strong coverage also led the company to award shareholders with a mid-year supplemental dividend payable on July 12th. Management is expected to announce this amount in the coming months.

Author creation

Balance Sheet

CION's balance sheet also remained healthy with a net-debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10x. And although this did increase from 1.03x in Q3 and 0.99x at the end of 2022, CION's debt maturities and liquidity levels remain healthy. They do have some upcoming debt due towards the end of the year, but this amount is manageable. They also had $120 million available in cash in addition to the $150 million available on the revolver. Their leverage level also remained lower than small-cap peer Crescent Capital, who had a net-debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x at the end of their Q4.

CION investor presentation

Undervalued Currently

At a current price of roughly $11 a share, CION offers investors a 32% discount to its NAV price. And although this is near the BDC's IPO price, I think CION's share price can see some nice upside if they can continue to out-earn their dividend and make accretive acquisitions, which will likely translate to NAV growth. Furthermore, investors get a well-covered dividend that's yielding more than 12% and upside potential if you're willing to hold for the foreseeable future.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To Thesis

Although CION's management team has managed to keep non-accrual levels low during the fiscal year, with inflation running hot, this may prompt the FED to even raise rates further from here. Although I think that scenario is unlikely, it is very well in the realm of possibility. If so, CION could see more portfolio companies added or remain in non-accrual status if interest rates go higher or even remain at current levels for a longer period of time. With a June cut now seemingly unlikely, this is something I'll be keeping an eye on to see how higher for longer rates impact the BDC going forward.

Another risk the BDC could face is a rise in PIK income. I've touched on this in previous articles about how some BDC management teams actually prefer this and structure this into deals with portfolio companies. This is an additional way to drive higher returns for shareholders. But too much PIK income can be considered risky. And if portfolio companies experience financial hardship, this could cause PIK income to rise further.

During Q4 management addressed their PIK income:

We continue to strategically focus on first-lien and prefer to utilize yield enhancement provisions such as PIK features, call protection, make whole provisions, and MOICs to incrementally enhance yields at the top of the capital structure rather than reaching deeper into capital structures for mezzanine and equity co-investments to achieve incremental yield. Approximately 60% of our annual PIK income is derived from highly structured situations such as out litigation finance investments where we can attain higher yields by matching flexibly PIK timing features with strict cash flow sweeps upon collections or through coupon structures where PIK is incremental to our cash interest. Approximately 85% of our PIK investments are in portfolio companies risk rated either 1 or 2 and 97% risk either 3 or better.

Conclusion

CION Investment Corp performed exceptionally well over the course of the year. Net investment and total investment income grew impressively year-over-year while management also managed to deleverage. Furthermore, they managed to out-earn the regular dividend despite Nll declining quarter-over-quarter, resulting in strong NAV growth.

Additionally, they managed to keep their non-accruals low, something that has plagued their larger peers in the past year. This also declined quarter-over-quarter. Even if interest rates remain higher for longer, I do expect them to decline sometime in the near future.

And seeing how the BDC has navigated the challenging economic backdrop successfully so far, I expect them to continue showing strong growth and taking advantage of the discount to NAV, repurchasing shares, and growing earnings over time. Due to their resilient portfolio credit quality, solid balance sheet, and 12% dividend yield, I am upgrading CION Investment Corp to a buy.