Ever since the election of Milei in late 2023, I've noticed a sharp rally in the bank stocks of Argentina. In particular, Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and Banco Macro (BMA) have seen gains of over 100% since November of 2023. I believe the Argentinian economy is headed for recovery and inflation will eventually settle down, giving investors a buying opportunity for Argentinian banks. The trend is your friend here, as markets have already reacted favorably to some Milei's plan of shock therapy. And despite extreme inflation in Argentina, the performance of Banco BBVA Argentina has been quite resilient, leading me to believe that a better macro environment will only improve profits. Thus, I think investors should follow the trend and buy Argentinian banks like Banco BBVA Argentina.

Banco BBVA Argentina is one of the major banks in Argentina. According to the annual report, "Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including individuals, SMEs, and large companies" (Annual Report, Page 39). Their mission is to "bring the age of opportunity to everyone" and according to their recent presentation they have strategic priorities of "reaching more clients, improving our clients' financial health, and embracing digital solutions to banking."

2023 had a mixed performance with some KPI improvements while others slipped a little. Net interest income was $1.85 billion, up over 54% year over year according to their investor presentation. Operating income increased by 86% to $1.4 billion. However, returns on capital have slipped a little, with ROE going down from 17.5% to 13%, and ROA going from 3% to 2.7% from 2022 to 2023.

I'm surprised that given the negative headlines about Argentina's economy and inflation crisis that a bank like BBVA Argentina is still holding up pretty well. Their financial instruments seem to be very effective in hedging out inflation risk, and efficiency ratios remain very competitive at 46.4% for 2023. I remain impressed by management's focus on profitability under a very challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Banks and the economy are very much tied to the hip, so an improvement in one inevitably helps the other. Given a new leader that is focused on spending cuts, advocating for dollarization, and recent rate cuts, I think the macro scene is improving with gives BBVA Argentina some upside. Despite a sharp rally, I see more gains if the economy continues to improve.

Milei's election into power came with promises to fight the inflation crisis in Argentina. So far, his plan has delivered, as the inflation rate has slowed somewhat from 25.5% in December of 2023 to 11% in March of 2024. I like his plan because it has historically worked for countries that suffered from high inflation, such as the United States in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Seeing Milei's shock therapy reminds me of what Paul Volcker did in the United States, and if investors believe history to repeat itself I believe the recovery of Argentina is coming. The "Volcker Shock" helped the United States get through the inflation crisis, bringing it down from the double digits to around four percent by the end of Volcker's terms as Fed Chair.

I think shock therapy is effective given its track record in the United States as Milei is playing inflation control by the book. He reduced his currency in half, raised taxes, and cut government subsidies. Milei also plans to replace the currency reserves in his central bank with more dollars, but this dollarization plan has seen some near-term challenges politically. My take is that a dollarization would be bullish for Argentina banks as it prevents excessive inflation from running away while also making foreign investments more attractive. A more attractive economic environment should improve profits and loan performance for banks like BBVA Argentina.

Finally, it looks like most of the population supports Milei's shock therapy plan and are willing to take the short-term pain for long-term gain. This is bullish for Argentinian banks as the shock therapy plan has room to grow and enough time to be properly executed. Depositors have come back into banks, signaling increased confidence in the overall economy and financial institutions like BBVA Argentina. As a whole, Argentina's total deposits increased from a bottom of $49.2 billion December of 2023 (right around when Milei was sworn into office) to $65.5 billion in March of 2024.

I believe the sudden drop in deposits from November 2023 to December 2023 was a knee-jerk reaction to a new leader being elected. Now that people are seeing him fighting inflation effectively, total deposits have slowly risen. I see an increased confidence in banks and overall economy through more deposits as bullish for BBVA Argentina, as they slowly regain their deposit base to grow their business.

Despite a painful inflation crisis in Argentina, I'm surprised to see banks like BBVA Argentina handle it pretty well performance wise. Inflation doesn't seem to hinder BBVA Argentina's numbers and I see an improving macro environment to only improve net interest margins and their quality of loans.

Inflation adjusted numbers have been impressive for 2023. In the earnings call,

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was ARS48.6 billion, 220.8% higher than the net income in the third quarter of 2023. Turning into the P&L lines in Slides 5, 6, and 7, net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ARS495.7 billion, increasing 19.7% quarter-over-quarter. Net fee income as of the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled ARS35.6 billion, increasing 36.9%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, fee income totaled ARS70.7 billion, increasing 18.8% quarter-over-quarter.

Q4 of 2023 was rather impressive and markets have reacted positively, up almost 100% since December of 2023. However, I expect more upside to come as this is just the beginning of a long-term economic recovery for Argentina. These numbers are inflation adjusted, so even after accounting for sky-high inflation, the bank is still growing nicely.

Capital adequacy ratios and asset quality are incredibly strong, according to the press release,

As of 4Q23, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 32.8%, entailing a $944.4 billion or 280.5% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 32.8%. As of 4Q23, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.29%, with a 165.30% coverage ratio.

It seems that BBVA Argentina has played a very safe and conservative approach to underwriting loans, and has an incredibly high CET1 ratio of 32.8%, which should be able to absorb any losses and highlights their fortress balance sheet. Investors can see that BBVA Argentina has a very strong balance sheet and improving profitability despite an inflation crisis in Argentina. Going forward, I don't think inflation will be a major problem and investors should focus on the actual bank fundamentals instead of negative economic headlines in Argentina.

Finally, there is optimism that inflation will continue to subside later into 2024. According to the earnings call,

It is expected that the most intense recession and inflationary acceleration should happen in the first semester, while expectations improve for the second part of the year.

If BBVA Argentina has been able to remain resilient under extreme inflationary measures, I think when inflation subsides a little the performance will accelerate dramatically. The bank has continued to gain market share and manage their loans well, and given their concentration in retail loans, I think the improving real household wealth of Argentina should only accelerate borrowing. Continued emphasis on digital capabilities should attract more customers and allow BBVA Argentina to grow their deposit base. Overall, I like how the bank has resiliently performed through inflation and expect improvements as inflation growth weakens.

I think BBVA Argentina is still cheap, as the rally has just started and should continue throughout 2024. The stock currently trades at 6x FWD non-GAAP earnings, compared to a sector median of 10x. I expect earnings to improve as the macro environment stabilizes and confidence to be restored in Argentinian banks.

The stock trades close to book value, at around 1.25x for TTM. Given the high inflation adjusted ROE of around 13%, investors who buy the stock at book value are effectively earning 13% on their money assuming the returns on capital remain consistent. I believe book value is a fair price to pay given the expected improvements of the Argentinian economy, and I expect the profits to improve due to increased confidence in political leadership.

Consensus EPS estimates are trending upwards, going from $1.41 to $1.70 over the next few years. Assuming an 8x earnings multiple, which is below the sector median of 10x, the stock could trade at $11-14 in the future. I expect a double play to occur here with earnings increasing and a multiple expansion leading to solid gains for investors.

The momentum and EPS revisions remain strong, leading me to believe this rally still has legs to run. I believe the trend is your friend here and Argentinian banks are still in the middle of a nice recovery, with valuations still being attractive.

Despite my optimism in Argentina's economy, the shock therapy does come with short-term challenges. Milei's bold actions could cause short-term pain to get worse as people face the consequences of budget cuts, deregulation, currency devaluation, and GDP declines. So, in the short term, shock therapy could cause some challenges to banks as they struggle to find creditworthy borrowers and see more loan defaults in the future.

It's possible that Milei becomes unpopular and fails to execute his shock therapy plan due to political barriers from Congress. A part of my thesis is reliant on Milei's shock therapy being properly executed, and if opponents and critics stop him from executing, it could pose a threat to Argentinian banks' profitability.

Momentum can shift both ways, and despite a rally up sentiment could change and cause a sharp reversal. Things that could sour sentiment are further inflation woes, geopolitical challenges, and corruption, which are pretty common in emerging markets.

Banks are also heavily regulated, and tighter restrictions on lending and reserve requirements can impede profitability. Competition from competing banks can be problematic, as an improving macroeconomic scene benefits all banks, making them healthier and more competitive in their loan offerings. Investors can see that a rising tide lifts all boats and can intensify bank to bank competition.

The old saying the trend is your friend is applicable here, as I expect a recovering Argentinian economy to be a buy signal for banks like BBVA Argentina. I like Milei's shock therapy and expect it to execute well into 2024, giving banks stocks a much-needed lift from substantial lows. With new leadership and resilient bank fundamentals, I remain surprised and optimistic that the rally will continue, and this time the optimism is warranted. The tides have demonstrably turned positive, so investors who like Argentinian banks should ride the rally and buy.