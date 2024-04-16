A Welcome Pullback To Refresh

John M Lund Photography Inc

It took long enough! Markets don't go straight up, but this one has done its best to test that reality over the past five months. Finally, we are having a healthy pullback that most have been hoping for to refresh the uptrend. We had two occurrences last year, with the first starting in February and the second lasting from August through October. Both took the S&P 500 down approximately 10%, which is defined as a correction. I think the current adjustment will be shallower, perhaps a pullback of 5%, which would test the 100-day moving average for the index around 4,900. The reason being that market and economic fundamentals are exceedingly strong, and there are a lot of investors who found themselves underexposed to stocks last October and want to buy the dip.

As for the fundamentals, we had some stellar earnings reports from names like Goldman Sachs, M&T Bank, and Charles Schwab, which helped limit the damage to the financial sector. Still, higher interest rates across the yield curve are a stiff headwind to higher stock prices, and yesterday's economic data fueled more concerns that a strong economy will further delay the Fed from lowering short-term interest rates. Bull markets need excuses to pull back or correct, and the consumer spending report for March was an easy one, yet I did not see it as strong as the consensus interpreted.

According to the retail sales report, consumers kept spending at a healthy clip to finish the first quarter, as sales rose 0.7%, which was well above expectations of 0.4%. The month of February was revised higher from 0.6% to 0.9%. Sales growth excluding autos and gas was strong at 1% compared to an estimate of 0.3%. The knee-jerk reaction to this news was to sell stocks and bonds, driving long-term interest rates higher, which further pressures stocks. The fear is that such strength will delay the Fed's rate-cut cycle, but these fears seem to ignore that such strength reduces the need for easier monetary policy. This seems like a misplaced concern or just an excuse to take some profits and resolve an overbought condition in the stock market. That said, consumer spending is not as strong as advertised.

It is important to remember that retail sales comprise a sliver of overall consumer spending, which is focused primarily on goods categories. Consumers have focused their spending efforts on services, so I think waiting for the personal income and spending report for March that comes later this month, which includes all spending, is a better measuring stick of economic strength. It is also important to note that retail sales are not adjusted for inflation. If we look at the year-over-year growth rate in real retail sales, it stands at just 0.5%. That is a positive in terms of prolonging the expansion, but it is hardly runaway growth. I think this is a welcome pullback to refresh the uptrend in stocks and nothing more.