Thesis Summary

War is threatening to break out between Iran and Israel following the most recent attacks.

This has prompted assets worldwide to sell off, but I believe we have a dip buying opportunity in front of us.

In the short term, war is bad, but in the long term, as history has shown, war is good for stocks.

With that said, some assets are clearly better during times of war, and I am going to discuss here specifically some of the best assets and stocks to buy right now.

History Of War

While War may seem like a rare occurrence over the last 20 years, it is, in fact, more of a constant throughout human history.

Global Deaths (Max Roser)

What's rare, actually, is uninterrupted peace. While there have been numerous conflicts, since World War II, we have enjoyed a period of relative peace, or at least that was the case until 2019.

In the last few years, we have seen a significant escalation of tensions between the world's superpowers. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased the division between the East and West, and China's ambitions in Taiwan threaten to make matters worse for the West.

Meanwhile, the Middle East, which had been relatively quiet with the U.S. abandoning Afghanistan, is now also seeing escalation on numerous fronts.

The Israel-Palestine conflict was re-ignited following the October 2023 incursion by Hamas.

Things are now hitting a whole new threat level after Iran attacked Israel with over 300 drones on Saturday. Now, the world awaits Israel's response.

Stocks sold off on Friday as it became evident that Iran was preparing for an attack, and the sell-off has continued this Monday.

But here's the bottom line. While war may hurt stocks in the short term, it should not be harmful in the long term, and this can even be seen as a great dip buying opportunity.

War Is (Generally) Good For Stocks

SPX and Wars (Bloomberg)

While war can certainly negatively impact stocks, most of the time they provide an opportunity to buy at a discount.

Over the course of history, the stock market has generally kept creeping up, even in the face of war.

After Pearl Harbor, stocks dipped 3% and recovered in a month; after the Cuban Missile Crisis, we saw stocks rally over 20% that year and 15% after the start of the Gulf War.

This time around, I don't think things will be much different, and in fact, this makes me even more convinced about the fact that Inflation Is Inevitable, which I wrote about last week.

The U.S. has already committed a vast number of resources towards the Ukraine war, and now it looks like they might be forced to intervene in the situation in the Middle East.

In my opinion, this will serve to justify further fiscal spending, perhaps even supported by loose monetary policy. Ultimately, it will lead to a depreciation in the dollar and a flight to assets, like commodities and stocks.

Liquidity, dollar and stimulus

One of the reasons markets sold off on Friday was a big spike in the US Dollar Index (DXY). During times of turmoil, it is usual to see a flight to safety, which today is still the US dollar. However, this won't be the case forever, and I expect the US dollar to depreciate in the long term.

DXY (Author's work)

Looking at the DXY from a technical perspective, we are now approaching the 61.8% retracement of the correction we started in 2023. This would be an ideal level from which to start a final leg down, which would no doubt propel stocks up another leg.

The stage is set for fiscal stimulus to really take hold in H2 2024. The TGA account is now replenished and ready to be drawn down again.

Treasury General Account (FRED)

Fiscal spending adds "liquidity" to the market, and there is a strong correlation between the SPX and Fed liquidity, as shown below:

SPX and Liquidity (TradingView)

Even if this conflict escalates further, I believe the Fed and Treasury will ultimately step in and support markets and liquidity.

Best Assets To Own Now

With that said, now is the time to buy the dip in the right way. I have been preparing for increased geopolitical tension over the

Defense stocks

It goes without saying, of course, but defense stocks stand to do very well in the coming years. One that I have covered before and particularly like is BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)

BAE Systems Article (Seeking Alpha)

As I write this, BAE is up 1% while the market is down. This stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) since I covered it.

BAE Systems is a UK defense contractor but can be easily bought by US investors through its ADR. This is a stock with a diversified revenue stream, solid growth prospects with a backlog of orders, and a strong balance sheet.

Energy

Energy is also a must own with war developing in the Middle East, it is very possible that oil supply could be disrupted.

Another great stock to own here is Petrobras (PBR).

PBR Article (Seeking Alpha)

The stock offers a great yield and good value, and also exposure to the growing Brazilian economy. Yes, there are political risks, but I still think it is worth owning. The stock dipped after earnings, and is now up 8% since I advised buying the dip.

Bitcoin

And, of course, Bitcoin (BTC-USD). If Bitcoin is indeed digital gold, then at a time of increased geopolitical tension, Bitcoin is more necessary than ever. We are already seeing gold explode as Central Banks ramp up their purchases, and while BTC sold off over the weekend, it is still above $60,000, and we are only days away from halving.

BTC TA (Author's work)

Based on my analysis, $58,000 and $54,000 would be great spots to buy, as these are the key fib levels below us.

This would likely complete a wave IV and allow us to push up before the halving to another high.

Notice also how the daily RSI is getting close to oversold, which has triggered a rally in previous instances.

Takeaway

Building on what I said in my last macro article, we are possibly entering a time of heightened geopolitical tension, which will likely lead to trade wars and inflation. While you might be tempted to hide away in cash, I think buying the right assets will yield a much better return in the long-run.

