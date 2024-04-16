Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

War Is Good For Stocks, Especially These

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • War tensions between Iran and Israel prompt selloff, but in my view, present a dip buying opportunity for stocks.
  • History shows that war, while detrimental in the short term, can be beneficial for stocks in the long term.
  • Defense stocks, energy, and Bitcoin are identified as some of the best assets to buy during times of war.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Explosion in desert

Frank Rossoto Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

War is threatening to break out between Iran and Israel following the most recent attacks.

This has prompted assets worldwide to sell off, but I believe we have a dip buying opportunity in

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.2K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR, BAESY, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News