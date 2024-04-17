Stop Looking In Dumpsters For High Yields, Enjoy These 2 Picks Instead

Casarsa/E+ via Getty Images

There's a well-known mental experiment where you take three scientists, blindfold them, and have them each feel different parts of an elephant to guess what it is. The first scientist touching the trunk may go, "Whoa, this is a slippery long thing, like a snake." The second scientist at the tail may go, "Whoa, this is such a thin and wispy creature." The third scientist who is at the legs may think, "Wow, sturdy like a tree trunk." Where you're standing, and feeling, can vastly alter your perspective of what you're touching. Sometimes, it's necessary to take a step back and look at the bigger picture before determining what something is.

Many investors look in the wrong places for high income. Some investors focus only on yields when seeking income and end up stumbling upon the graveyard of failing companies. The decision to buy a company should not be based solely on its yield. While it can be a starting point, it is important to conduct fundamental research on each company by examining their balance sheets, income statements, and assets. This will allow you to filter out poorly run or poorly managed companies and come up with a more refined list of potential investment options. A single metric alone should never decide where you should invest. While it could help you eliminate options, it should never be the sole determiner.

Today, I want to examine two outstanding opportunities that many have overlooked because of the impact of interest rates and past situations. The future prospects look strong in both, and I am buying. Let's dive in!

Pick #1: EPR – Yield 8.4%

Patience is something that many investors these days don't have. So many people I talk to want huge returns, and they want them right now. A good income investor knows that patience is the key to success.

As an income investor, you don't need to glue yourself to a computer screen, finger poised over the sell button to get just the right price and sell to all those bag holders, or risk becoming a bag holder yourself. You should be able to walk away from your portfolio and go to the movies, splash around at a water park, relax in a spa, and then head out skiing – all while being paid. After all, what is the point of "retirement" if you have to show up to work whenever the market is open? Buy income, and go enjoy life. You earned it.

With EPR Properties (EPR), you can collect income from the very place you go to do activities. EPR is an "experiential" real estate investment trust, or REIT. It owns properties where you can do all the activities listed above. You know, all those things you missed out on doing during COVID.

COVID was tough on EPR, as basically every tenant in their portfolio went to literally zero revenue. EPR voluntarily deferred $150 million in revenue, helping its tenants out. It did that without going to court and without suing the tenants. At Citi's 2024 Global Property Conference, management emphasized the importance of building relationships and how they expect that their goodwill towards tenants in 2020 will lead to more lucrative opportunities in the future, saying:

"Greg Zimmerman I think it's important, again, Smedes, as a lot of people in the net lease space locate their deals by brokers showing up with really nice binders that are presented to them. That is the least percentage of our deals. Our deals are inbound calls, us working with people over the years and so we've been very good about building what we call a flow business. Meaning they're those deals that are somewhere between $50 million and 100 million that we think you put those deals together. They're not shopped. They're not someone who's hired a broker. There's a relationship that somebody knew somebody in our industry and told them to call us, if they're looking to grow. And that's very important to us for our ability to identify and capture deals that are not kind of widely marketed. Greg Silvers One thing to add to that, Smedes, is Mark and Greg both mentioned that we were able to recover $150 million of deferred rent coming out of COVID. We didn't have to sue anybody and we didn't sue anybody. So our tenants understand that we're in this together. And I think that pays dividends as well for future deals."

Additionally, it is worth noting that EPR actually bought back shares in April 2020 and was able to navigate COVID without taking on more debt. As a result, EPR went through the crisis without diluting shareholders and without damaging its balance sheet. It pulled in its horns, and remained patient.

EPR paused its dividend in 2020 and started paying a dividend again in 2021. It has since raised its dividend, with the most recent raise coming in March.

Management's primary goal is diversification. EPR started as a REIT for movie theaters. Reducing movie theaters has continued to be a priority, but management isn't forcing the issue. It has reduced its theater exposure, primarily through investing elsewhere. EPR owns high-quality theaters, owning approximately 3% of the theaters in the U.S., but the theaters EPR owns account for approximately 9% of the box office receipts in the U.S. This allowed it to negotiate a favorable deal when Regal filed for bankruptcy, with potential to collect more rent than Regal paid under the pre-bankruptcy lease.

EPR has been opportunistic in its buying opportunities. Buying when the economics make sense, rather than growing for the sake of growth. On the other hand, EPR has been selling properties when the opportunity arises.

EPR was blindsided by COVID, as was everyone. Yet despite this, EPR emerged from the crisis with less debt and fewer shares outstanding than it had on January 1st, 2020.

Now, faced with high interest rates and a high cost of capital, EPR isn't trying to force the issue. Management is being patient and opportunistic. They are selling properties only when they can get a great price, and buying properties only when they can get a great deal – keeping the balance sheet healthy and growing at a modest pace.

Impatient investors will move on to whatever is the latest and greatest. In the short-term, their impatience might be rewarded. EPR's management isn't looking for a "quick win," they aren't looking for a magic bullet to recover as fast as possible. Management understands that slow and steady wins the race.

EPR is an old REIT that navigated the Dot-com Bust, the GFC, and now COVID. COVID had the largest impact, but EPR is on the road to recovery.

Great management isn't about steering a company through easy times. It is about navigating through the tough times without doing things that permanently impair shareholders, like issuing equity at poor prices or running up debt and becoming over-leveraged.

EPR's management is taking the right approach by seizing the opportunities the market gives them and being patient. Investors who are willing to collect their 8% yield while waiting for EPR to grow will be richly rewarded.

Pick #2: RQI – Yield 8.7%

Compared to the period before the GFC, today’s well-managed REITs operate with considerably lower leverage ratios and with debt at locked-in low, fixed rates. At the end of 2023, public REITs had an average cost of debt of 4% and a weighted average term to maturity of 6.5 years. Overall, this sector has limited exposure to higher interest rates. Source.

Despite rising rates, we saw top-tier REITs achieve growing AFFO and have raised dividends to shareholders. Stronger firms have also made significant acquisitions.

“Rising interest rates do not pose significant earnings headwind to the net lease business model.” – Realty Income (O).

This is largely true due to long-term lease agreements with pass-through expenses, CPI-linked rent escalations, and stable cash flows. Yet, the sector has experienced a steep selloff since the Fed began Quantitative Tightening.

The rates will not be high forever, and the fundamentals for the REIT sector reveal the sector's general ability to navigate a higher-for-longer rate climate.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) comprising 191 equity REIT holdings. Over 50% of its assets are invested in ten top-tier REITs in corporate America. Source.

RQI operates with a ~29% leverage, with 81% of it carrying fixed rate financing at 1.7% for a weighted average term of 2.6 years. The CEF’s total leverage carries a 2.6% weighted average interest rate, allowing shareholders to participate in the recovery of this beaten-up sector without breaking the bank. We expect interest rates to be favorable when the time comes for RQI to refinance.

The analysis of RQI’s distributions over the past five years shows a healthy balance of NII and capital gains, with minimal utilization of ROC (Return of Capital).

Author's Calculations

At the end of FY 2023, RQI reported $167 million in net change in unrealized gains on its invested assets, sufficient to entirely fuel the CEF’s annual distribution ($129 million) for 1.3 years.

RQI distributes $0.08/share every month, reflecting an 8.7% annualized yield. The CEF is currently available at a bargain 4% discount to NAV, letting investors seize the opportunity in the undervalued REIT sector.

Conclusion

Both RQI and EPR are currently trading at a significant discount to their actual value. Both have been impacted negatively by interest rates and by past situations, but are well-positioned to deliver strong and steady monthly income. Looking forward, both companies have a bright future with potential price upside from rate cuts, along with steady dividends for patient shareholders to reap the rewards. Many may have overlooked both these opportunities simply because they think the yield is too high, automatically registering a sense of high risk in their minds. Others can be a little bitter as they struggle to let go of past negative situations to consider the future. I will always warn people that bitterness only hurts the container it's in and does not hurt the person or the company you are bitter towards.

When it comes to retirement, I want you to have a monthly entourage of income that goes with you wherever you go. I love getting messages from retirees who say that they can travel because of dividends predictably arriving into their accounts. I love to hear from retirees who have achieved financial security because of the dividend income that they receive from their portfolios. If this isn't something that you're experiencing, perhaps it's time to reconsider how you approach the market so that you can unlock this for yourself.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.