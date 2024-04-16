Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Genmab Acquires A Missing Piece For Its Pipeline

Apr. 16, 2024 11:20 AM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB) StockABBV
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Genmab will acquire ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash.
  • The acquisition adds an important antibody drug conjugate ('ADC') platform, a missing piece in Genmab's platform.
  • Genmab plans to advance ProfoundBio's lead candidate, Rina-S, to registrational trials with a potential approval as early as 2027.
  • Rina-S has generated promising efficacy and safety in an early stage clinical trial in patients with ovarian and endometrial cancer.
  • The ADC market is increasingly crowded, but an important market Genmab needs to expand into.
Hand put the last piece of jigsaw puzzle to complete the mission. Completing final task, missing jigsaw puzzle pieces and business concept with a puzzle piece missing.

Tinnakorn Jorruang/iStock via Getty Images

Genmab (GMAB) made a very bold move earlier this month by announcing the acquisition of ProfoundBio for $1.8 billion in cash. The future is never certain, but I really like this acquisition and believe it adds an important piece to

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.06K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GMAB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GMAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GMAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News