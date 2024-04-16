Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iran Attacks Israel - How Could Markets Be Impacted?

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • The initial market reaction to Iran's attack on Israel was measured, with S&P 500 Index futures trading up 0.3%.
  • Historically, geopolitical events have generally led to modest selloffs in equity models and a flight to safety in bond markets, with long-lasting impacts atypical.
  • In the wake of Iran's attack on Israel, we believe that maintaining a slightly defensive posture across our portfolio strategies is appropriate.

Flags of Israel and Iran painted on two clenched fists facing each other with map of Syriain the background/Israel - Iran conflict concept

Eblis

Our investment leadership team convened twice on Sunday to discuss the conflict between Iran and Israel, its key watchpoints in the days ahead, and the pertinent risks onto markets, our investment portfolios, and our clients.

The team broadly agreed

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June
BMAR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News