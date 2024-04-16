Industrial Production March 2024: Too Strong For Fed Cuts

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Report, corresponding to activity during the month of March 2024, was published by the US Federal Reserve on April 16, 2024, at 9:15 AM. This report is widely considered to provide some of the best indicators of the production of goods in the U.S. economy, that are available at a monthly frequency.

According to the Federal Reserve, Industrial Production (IP) expanded by +0.39%, essentially in line with the median forecast of +0.40%.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the Industrial Production data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

HEADLINE DATA

We begin our analysis of the Industrial Production Report by reviewing the summary information highlighted in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

Total Industrial Production grew by 0.39% which ranks in the 62nd percentile. This represents a deceleration of -0.05% compared to last month's growth of 0.44% (revised up from 0.10%). The reported growth this month is to uncover anything which may have essentially in line with the median forecast of 0.40%.

We will now proceed to our detailed analysis of the Industrial Production data.

A DEEP DIVE INTO THE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION DATA

In this section of our report, we will walk our readers through a comprehensive analysis of the latest Industrial Production data. The analysis is broken down into two subsections: 1) Rates of change and momentum of the components, and 2) Attribution analysis. Our goal in this section is to pinpoint the specific causes of any major accelerations and to uncover anything which may have been misunderstood or overlooked by market participants.

Rates of Change and Momentum of Industrial Production

Industrial Production data can be broken down in three different ways: by Industry Group, Market Group, and by Stages. In Figure 2, we take these breakdowns and display their annualized growth rates and respective historical percentile ranks over various time frames (1m, 3m, 6m, and 12m). The objective of this analysis is to compare the growth rates of different components and to compare growth rates across different time frames.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

3 Breakdowns of Annualized Returns (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 2, overall industrial production growth, on a 3-month annualized basis (0.17%), remained below the historical median (29th percentile), despite the strong rate of change data (62nd percentile) for the most recent month. It is also significant to note that the 3-month annualized growth rate of industrial production has accelerated relative to the 6-month annualized growth rate of -1.23% (19th percentile). Thus, IP is currently showing positive momentum, accelerating from the current month, the 3-month, and the 6-month.

Notably, this trend of positive momentum is equally pronounced within the cyclical Durable Manufacturing component of IP. With the 1-month rate (47th percentile) accelerating from the 3-month rate (39th percentile) and the 6-month rate (28th percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of Industrial Production

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of the MoM growth in Industrial Production, according to three different ways of breaking down the data into different economic categories.

Figure 3: Contributions of Components to Change and Acceleration

3 Breakdowns of Component Contribution (Federal Reserve & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 3, the MoM rate of change in total IP this month (0.39%) decelerated by -0.05% compared to the prior month (0.44%).

U.S. Economy Outlook: Implications of the Industrial Production Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released IP data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the U.S. economy?

Updates to U.S. Economic Forecasts

Let's begin with a brief review of forecasters' expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected that Industrial Production grew by +0.40% during the most recent month. Industrial Production came in roughly in line with expectations at +0.39%.

As a result of today's report, economists' forecasts for growth in 2024 will be held more or less steady. GDP growth is currently forecast to be between 2.5% and 3.0% for the first quarter of 2023, which is historically slightly above average.

Update of the Overall Outlook for the U.S. Economy

How do these updates to forecasts of Industrial Production affect our overall outlook for the U.S. economy? Currently, the overall outlook for the U.S. economy is dominated by whether the U.S. economy will achieve a "soft landing." How does our thorough analysis of the just-released Industrial Production data impact the analysis of this question?

The relatively strong rate of growth of IP in March is providing additional evidence that the U.S. economy is currently in a "no-landing" scenario. Indeed, in addition to accelerating inflation, most indicators of economic activity are showing that economic growth is proceeding at a roughly average pace, and accelerating.

This month's relatively strong IP report, on the heels of a strong retail sales report yesterday, will allay concerns about economic growth and will focus attention on inflation. It should be noted that although the 3-month growth of IP is substantially below the historical average, it has accelerated relative to the 6-month rate of growth. The implications of recent inflation and economic activity data are that financial conditions probably have not been tight enough to induce a "soft landing." There has been no "landing" in economic growth, and inflation is actually gaining altitude rather than landing.

We think that current market expectations regarding the extent and timing of Fed easing of monetary policy are likely to be further disappointed. Unless the threat of a recession becomes imminent, we believe that there is a strong chance that the Fed will not cut interest rates at all in 2024. However, the Fed Funds futures market currently only prices in a 12.5% chance of such an outcome

Furthermore, we believe there are under-appreciated risks to the inflation outlook which could cause a severe tightening of financial conditions. Among these are a potential oil price shock due to instability in the Middle East.

Therefore, we believe that financial markets are generally not sufficiently prepared for the risk that financial conditions could tighten significantly in the second half of 2024.

Market Outlook

Since the industrial production data was released, there has been a 5 basis-point increase in the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y). In general, with inflation running hot, any indications that the economy is growing at a rate that is average or above will tend to raise concerns about inflation and about the path of Fed rate cuts. With inflation as high as it is, as long as the economy is growing at an average pace, there is very little justification for the Fed to lower interest rates.

Will an overbought and over-positioned equity market be able to handle this sort of potential disappointment in terms of Fed policy going forward? In the intermediate term, it will be difficult for U.S. equities to advance if inflation expectations and bond yields continue to rise. We see many headwinds for U.S. equities in the coming weeks and months.

However, realistically, in the short and intermediate terms, U.S. equity prices will be dominated by developments in the Middle East and other geopolitical developments.

We are expecting a major oil price shock that will send oil prices (CL1:COM) well beyond $100. A recent article of ours goes into detail regarding various "oil price shock" scenarios.

Concluding Thoughts

Our Investing Group team has been positioning our portfolios in a manner that accounts for likely disappointments of market expectations regarding Fed policy.

Most importantly, we are also positioning our portfolios for the risks of severe oil shocks, particularly in the second half of 2024.

Indeed, we think that very extraordinary opportunities are going to emerge in the second half of 2024, starting sometime between June and August.