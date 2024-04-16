Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goodfood Market Corp. (GDDFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCPK:GDDFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Ferrari - Chief Executive Officer
Neil Cuggy - President and Chief Operating Officer
Ross Aouameur - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Landry - Stifel
Frederic Tremblay - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Goodfood Second Quarter FY’2024 Earnings and Webcast Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

Please note that questions will be taken from financial analysts only. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, April 16 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Furthermore, I would like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements about Goodfood’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, level of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or other future events or developments.

As such, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements and Slide 2 of the presentation. Please be aware that during the call, presenters will refer to certain metrics and non-IFRS measures, where possible, these measures are identified and reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measures in our MD&A. Finally, let me remind you that all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ferrari, you may proceed.

Jonathan Ferrari

Thank you. [Foreign Language]. Good morning everyone and welcome to this call for Goodfood Market Corp. to present our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended March 2nd.

