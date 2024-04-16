ugurhan

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) is an upstream (although it has a significant amount of midstream infrastructure to support its operations) oil and gas company that was the second MLP to IPO since 2019. The company issues a K-1 form to investors.

Mach currently expects production close to 84,000 BOEPD in 2024, although with a mix that is only 25% oil (along with 23% NGLs and 52% natural gas). While it announced a $0.95 per unit distribution payable in March 2024, I expect subsequent quarterly distributions to be smaller.

Mach is projected to generate a bit over $3 per unit in free cash flow in 2024, but it's achieving this with a capex budget that is expected to result in noticeable declines in its non-oil production (with oil production kept relatively flat).

I am neutral on Mach at its current unit price, which basically values it at 0.9x PD PV-10 at my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas.

Major Acquisitions

A couple of Mach's major acquisitions include the 2020 acquisition of Alta Mesa's assets (including Kingfisher Midstream) and its late 2023 acquisition of Paloma's Anadarko Basin assets.

The Alta Mesa deal involved a low price of $220 million due to the impact of the pandemic. Alta Mesa was reportedly producing around 30,000 BOEPD at the time.

Mach's Paloma acquisition gave it another 32,000 BOEPD in production (23% oil, 34% NGLs and 43% natural gas) for $815 million in cash. Mach funded the purchase with a new $825 million secured term loan.

Development Plans

Mach recently mentioned that it is running two rigs. One is an Oswego rig in Kingfisher County, which was mentioned as Mach's focus drilling area (from its Alta Mesa acquisition). The other rig is now operating on Paloma's Canadian County assets, which is part of what Mach identifies as the core development area of the SCOOP/STACK play.

While Anadarko Basin/Oklahoma assets aren't considered top-tier, Mach has managed to get pretty good results out of it, delivering solid oil production results with D&C costs of $3 million per well from its Kingfisher County Oswego wells.

Mach's Oswego Wells (machnr.com (Initial Presentation))

Alta Mesa ended up filing for bankruptcy, largely due to a combination of debt and poor capital efficiency. It had tightly spaced and expensive wells with average D&C costs that reached $4.5 million. The tight spacing contributed to oil production from new wells falling off quickly, and Alta Mesa's breakneck development pace also resulted in very high base decline rates. Alta Mesa's corporate breakeven level approached $100 WTI oil based on its poor 2018 results.

With the lower D&C costs and better performance than Alta Mesa's tightly spaced wells, Mach's capital efficiency has been much better.

Mach's unhedged corporate breakeven point appears to be around $50 WTI oil and $2.50 NYMEX gas, although that's with a 2024 capex budget that results in substantial production declines in non-oil production (while keeping oil production relatively flat throughout the year). A true maintenance capex budget would likely result in its unhedged corporate breakeven point being closer to $60 WTI oil and $3.00 NYMEX gas.

Production Trajectory

Mach is aiming for around $263 million in 2024 capex, including $238 million in D&C and workover capex. It expects to keep oil production relatively flat during the year, with Q4 2024 oil production down -1% from Q1 2024 oil production.

Mach's 2024 Production Guidance (machnr.com)

Production of NGLs and natural gas is expected to decline more substantially. Mach's Q4 2024 NGL production is expected to be down -7% compared to Q1 2024. Mach's Q4 2024 natural gas production is expected to be down -10% compared to Q1 2024.

2024 Outlook

Mach is projected to generate $1.01 billion in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices for 2024. This includes roughly $82 WTI oil and $2.40 NYMEX gas.

Mach expects around $17 million in midstream operating profits in 2024, while its 2024 hedges have an estimated value of negative $7 million.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 7,610,250 $81.00 $616 NGLs 7,026,250 $27.00 $190 Gas 95,995,000 $2.12 $204 Midstream Operating Profit $17 Hedge Value -$7 Total Revenues $1,020 Click to enlarge

Mach's capex budget is around $263 million for 2024. As noted above, this capex budget is not enough to keep Mach's production flat, although oil production is being kept relatively flat.

Mach's Term Loan (machnr.com (2023 10-K))

Mach's $825 million secured term loan had an effective interest rate of 13.1% at the end of 2023 (with an interest based on SOFR + 6.5%) plus a 0.15% credit spread adjustment spread. Mach is required to make repayments of $61.9 million in 2024, $82.5 million in 2025 and $680.6 million in 2026.

$ Million Lease Operating $188 Gathering and Processing $101 Taxes Other Than Income $56 Cash G&A $32 Cash Interest $90 Capex $263 Total $730 Click to enlarge

This results in a projection that Mach will generate $290 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip prices.

Mach has 95 million common units outstanding, so that works out to $3.05 per unit in free cash flow. After factoring in the mandatory principal repayments in 2024, Mach would have $228 million ($2.40 per unit) to put towards distributions or optional prepayments of its term loan without reducing its cash on hand.

Mach did start 2024 with $153 million ($1.61 per unit) in cash on hand, so it could choose to use some of that cash to make its 2024 distribution greater than free cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

Mach reported proved developed reserves with a PV-10 of $2.09 billion at the end of 2023 at SEC prices. I estimate that Mach's proved developed PV-10 may end up around $2.45 billion at the end of 2024 using $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas instead. Those prices are more favorable for Mach due to its significant amount of natural gas (around 56% of its proved developed reserves) and the low $2.637 Henry Hub price used for 2023 SEC prices.

A 0.8x multiple to that would value Mach's upstream business at $1.96 billion. Valuing its midstream business (based on non-operated throughput) at $200 million would be around 12x its estimated midstream operating profit in 2024.

Mach is projected to end 2024 with $472 million in net debt, less any distributions it pays out beyond the $0.95 per unit that it paid out in March 2024.

I thus value Mach at around $17.75 per unit at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. This also assumes a 0.8x multiple to PD PV-10 at those commodity prices. A 0.9x multiple would improve its value to around $20.35 per unit.

Conclusion

Mach Natural Resources LP stock is currently pricing in a value of approximately 0.9x PD PV-10 at $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. I am currently neutral on it at its current share price.

Mach has managed to be a lot more capital efficient than Alta Mesa, which ran itself into bankruptcy in 2019, with the subsequent result that Mach was able to snap up its assets at a cheap price in the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

Mach is projected to generate a bit over $3 per unit in 2024 free cash flow, despite low natural gas prices. Mach's capex budget is not maintenance level, though, and is resulting in a noticeable decline in its non-oil production.

I expect Mach's subsequent quarterly distributions to be less than its recent $0.95 per unit distribution based on the full-year free cash flow projections and Mach's need to make some term loan repayments starting in June 2024. Mach does have some cash on hand that it could use to boost near-term distributions, although that would not be sustainable.