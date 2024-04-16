The Good Brigade

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) (formerly Overstock.com (OSTK)), is an American e-commerce company renowned for its vast selection of furniture, home decor, and other merchandise at discounted prices. Over the past 12 months, the company made headlines for acquiring the well-known brands of two companies that went out of business: Bed Bath and Beyond (2023) and Zulily (2024). Beyond is also active in the blockchain space through its stake in Medici Ventures.

Thesis

Predominantly an online-retailer for furniture and other home furnishings, Beyond.com is highly exposed to the cyclicality of the broader U.S. economy, and notably to the real estate sector. As it operates on very thin margins, the company regularly turns unprofitable in down-cycles, while positive cash flows return when consumer demand kicks in. This makes BYON a highly volatile stock with very limited shareholder returns for long-term investors. Since its IPO in 2002, the stock is up 84% (less than 3% annual return).

BYON All-time Shareholder Returns (Seeking Alpha)

The company owns several well-known brands with Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, and since March, Zulily. It also has an established asset-light e-commerce business model and a strong balance sheet, providing it with the required resources to get through rough economic cycles. For these reasons, Beyond is unlikely to go out of business. At the same time, despite the recent management changes and new strategic direction, Beyond remains unlikely to deliver sustainable positive shareholder returns going forward.

With a fair value of $19 and a fair value range of $14 to $26, I am rating BYON a "sell" at current prices. To be clear, I would not recommend to short the stock given its extreme volatility, as it could absolutely go back to $35 in a week on unexpected positive news. However, I recommend that long-term oriented investors avoid the stock, and that swing traders wait for a better entry level to open a position.

Company Overview & Recent Business Updates

Beyond.com (formerly Overstock.com) operates primarily as an online marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers in the United States and in Canada. The majority of its revenues come from sales of its 2600+ network partners that sell their products directly to Beyond.com customers over its e-commerce websites, while a smaller share of sales coming from its own products. The company is known for offering "crazy" discounts and deals. It often sells surplus inventory, closeout items, and overstocked goods, allowing customers to find products at lower prices compared to traditional retail stores.

Founded by Patrick Byrne in 1999, Overstock.com went public in 2002 under the ticker OSTK. Byrne, who eventually stayed as CEO of Overstock all the way to 2019, built what was initially a very innovative e-commerce drop-shipping company, before getting side tracked into a host of ventures that were totally unrelated to the company’s core business. While most of Byrne’s side hassles, including selling cars, real estate and insurance, did not last long, one particular venture is still connected to the company today: its investment in blockchain technology, initiated by the creation of a subsidiary called Medici Ventures in 2014. Overstock was also the first online-retailer to accept Bitcoin for payment back then.

Source: Beyond.com Q3 2023 earnings presentation

After several years of investing substantial company funds into the venture without any tangible return in the Byrne era, Jonathan Johnson, who took over as CEO in 2019, pledged to refocus the company’s operational attention on its core business, i.e., selling furniture and home furnishings online. In April 2021, Overstock carved-out Medici Ventures from its financial results, converting them to a limited partnership under the management of Pelion, a third-party venture capital firm, while maintaining a stake valued at $288.8 million at the time of the transaction, according to its FY2021 10-K filing. According to its latest FY2023 10K-filing, the total investment value is down to $118.7 million.

On June 28th, 2023, Overstock.com acquired the brand and intellectual property [IP] from Bed Bath & Beyond [BB&B], as the latter went through bankruptcy. The company relaunched a new BB&B website in Canada (June 29, 2023) and the United Stated (August 1, 2023), and renamed the company to Beyond, Inc. on November 6, 2023 (ticker BYON).

Major 2023 Milestones (Beyond.com website)

On the same day, Beyond.com announced that Johnson is stepping-down as CEO. Johnson came under pressure from activist hedge fund JAT Capital, who blamed him for the company’s poor financial performance post Covid. JAT called for Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World and TV personality on CNBC’s The Profit, to take over management after joining the Board a monthly earlier.

It was not until recently, on February 20th, 2024 (the day Q4 2023 earnings, which I will discuss separately below, were published), that Beyond.com announced Lemonis’ appointment to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. This came alongside the announcement of other key leadership changes, including the appointment of so-far interim CEO Dave Nielsen to the role of CEO for Overstock, and the appointment of new-comer Chandra Holt to the role of CEO for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Even more recently, in March 2024, Beyond repeated the BB&B playbook and acquired the brand and IP of another distressed company, Zulily, a former e-commerce star focused on branded clothing for children. Later in the month, Beyond also announced the relaunch of its legacy brand, Overstock.com. With that, Beyond now sells furniture, house furnishings and other select items like jewelry through both its Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock websites, while it expects to relaunch Zulily at the end of Q2 2024.

Lemonis described the strategic relevance of the Zulily acquisition as follows:

"This acquisition doubles down on our belief in the off-price market, and its importance to building our business, improving our margin profile, and growing our customer file. Zulily, in combination with our legacy brand, Overstock, will provide our vendors multiple outlets that, not only meet customers at various price points, but also offer an additional outlet to improve their inventory turns and financial performance."

Before diving into Q4-2023 earnings and discussing what Q4 results and aforementioned announcements could mean for the company's financial outlook, let’s first take a quick look at Beyond's financial track record over the past decade.

Financial Track Record

Starting with revenue, the following chart shows that after a rather steady climb from 2014 to 2018, the past 5 years have been a rodeo for Beyond, reflecting the effect of consumer spending on company revenues. After plummeting to multi-year lows in 2019 on poor consumer confidence, revenues soared through the 2020-2021 Covid lock-down boost period to an all-time high of over $2.7 billion. In 2022, they reverted to the mean, before falling further in 2023, as the business got hurt by the discounts provided by many of its competitors, notably Wayfair, on their own "overstock".

Source: Stock Research Platform

Smoothening the volatility with a linear trend line, the implied average annual revenue growth over the last decade was just over 3%, which directionally matches the long-term stock performance. In the next section about Q4 results and the financial outlook, I will explain why I do not expect a material change in the average growth pace going forward.

Looking at the company’s P&L, it becomes clear that Beyond’s off-price business model is a very low profit business. In fact, with gross margins ranging between 18-23%, and operational expenses oscillating in a similar range as a percentage of sales, positive operating income has been inconsistent at best.

Net income is impacted by the fair value valuation adjustments related to the Medici Ventures and other direct holdings (tZero and SpeedRoute), which was a big positive in 2021 and a big headwind in 2023. This also causes big fluctuations in annual taxes. As a result, I would point to operating margins as the most relevant P&L metric next to revenue growth – neither of which will get you excited.

Even during Covid high-demand times, the company was unable to drive meaningful margin expansion, as gross margins remained fairly low (23%) and Opex grew substantially, albeit less than sales. Operating margins barely reached 4% in 2020/2021, which is a sobering result considering the unique demand boost.

While Beyond.com was able to maintain positive operating income despite the sales decline in 2022, the continued revenue free fall in 2023 ultimately forced the company to double down on investments under the lead of the new management team, starting Q3 2023. I will discuss the prospects of this new investment strategy, which exacerbated the operating loss to a whopping $118 million in 2023, in the Q4 earnings section.

Source: Stock Research Platform

In a nutshell, there is really not much to get excited about with this business. Revenue growth was a muted 3% per year on average (per linear trend), while the business model delivered 4% operating margins at its peak.

Turning to cashflows, the picture does not get better. Operating cashflows have been positive only in 5 years out of 10, and cumulative free cash flow is a negative $135 million over the past decade.

Source: Stock Research Platform

With that, you might start to wonder what justifies the current $1.2 billion market cap, about 3 times what it was back in 2014. We will look into valuation a bit later. By the way, the stock price only increased 25% from $20 to $25 during these 10 years, but shares almost doubled from under 24 to over 45 million, significantly diluting shareholders, notably through stock issuances from 2018-2020. The reason I am pointing this out is that the stock looks much cheaper based on its nominal price than it actually is.

To finish on a more positive note, let’s take a brief look at the company’s balance sheet, and more specifically, its net debt position.

Source: Stock Research Platform

As you can see, Beyond.com carries a low amount of debt with plenty of cash on its balance sheet. This is absolutely critical to its financial survival given how volatile and low margin its business is. With $268 million of net cash, the company is unlikely to go out of business any time soon, even if it continues to burn cash while it waits for a better macro-environment.

Let’s take a brief look at Q4 results, to see if there is any silver lining on the horizon yet.

Q4 2023 Earnings & Financial Outlook

Beyond.com announced its Q4 earnings on February 20th, 2024, alongside the earlier mentioned governance changes. While the stock was already recovering from this year’s low, trading around $27 prior to earnings release, the combination of earnings, guidance and governance changes continued to push the stock up all the way to $37 in late March.

BYON YTD 2024 Stock Performance (per April 15, 2024) (Seeking Alpha)

Let’s check if this (temporary) optimism was grounded in any signs of fundamental improvement. Firstly, despite a 5% year-over-year decline in net revenues, the top line of $385 million did actually beat analyst expectations by $38.5 million or roughly 11%. On the flip side, the loss per share of $3.55 was $2.73 below consensus (a loss of $0.82 per share).

During the earnings call, Adrianne Lee, CFO of Beyond.com, explained that the company had to take a valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets due to its "recent operating losses and expected near-term pressure on profitability related to growing our customer file." She further explained that when adjusting net income for said valuation allowance, as well as the impact of equity securities and a building write-down, the loss per share was $1.22. Well, that is still a 50% bigger loss than the street expected.

The culprit here is the new management’s aggressive customer acquisition strategy, which according to Marcus Lemonis will enable Beyond.com to attract customers, scale revenue and ultimately improve profitability again. Since Q3 2023, the company has made massive investments both in gross-to-net (i.e., rebates & discounts) and SG&A (i.e., marketing expenses), driving operating margins to record lows. The company posted a record operating loss of $65 million (-17% of revenue) in Q4 2023, after posting a $41 million loss (-11% of revenue) in Q3 2023. For reference, the company had not booked operating losses of such magnitude since 2018.

As Adrianne Lee described during the earnings call, the 650bps year-over-year reduction in the 2023 Q4 gross margin down to 15.6% was driven by increased discounting (400bps), Welcome Rewards (160bps) and shipping cost increases (170bps). She also called this impact "somewhat transient". Lemonis offered an explanation as to what that might mean: he expects to improve gross margins back to the 20%-plus level by the end of 2025.

Source: Beyond.com Press Release

For now, the only potentially positive indicator I can see in Beyond’s actual results is the 9% year-over-year growth in active customers in Q4. I say potentially because this increase is the result of the massive, unsustainable investments I described above. Active customers represent the total number of unique customers with at least one purchase during the prior twelve-month period, so clearly you would expect this number to pick up quickly when you lure more new customers on your website with a combination of higher ad spend and "rock-bottom" bargain prices.

What management does not highlight in the results summary of their press release is that while the number of customers is increasing, two other metrics, which will be just as important for Beyond’s success moving forward, are still in decline:

the average number of orders per customer has declined sequentially every quarter since Q3 2022, from 1.62 to now 1.41.

the average order value has meanwhile plummeted in the last 2 quarters, from $228/order (average Q3 2022-Q2 2023) to $192 in Q3 and $151 in Q4 2023.

Source: Stock Research Platform based on Beyond.com earnings materials

The declining average number of orders suggests that the number of repeat buyers is either flat or declining, while first-time buyers join the platform and older (inactive) clients become active buyers again. The erosion in the average order value is a reflection of the aggressive discounts provided. Based on reduction in orders per customer, these incentives seem to drive more first-time purchases (in the TTM period) more than it drives repeat purchasing, at least up to this point.

Whether ultimately this strategy will pay off, and not only attract but also successfully retain buying customers once "crazy good" bargains become "good" bargains, remains to be seen. Only one thing is clear: in order to make money, Beyond.com will need to significantly dial back on discounts, while also reducing customer acquisition costs. I am a bit puzzled as to how sticky the BB&B and Overstock brands might be, as many of the new (or re-gained) customers most likely made their purchase because they got a really exceptional price.

To summarize, it seems that the market reacted positively mostly to the appointment of Marcus Lemonis as Executive Chairman, and to the vision he painted for Beyond.com. As founder and CEO of Camping World (CWH), he is a well-known and credible entrepreneur in the United States. His guidance for $2 billion in revenue in 2024 (+28% vs. 2023) and a run rate of $3 billion by 2025 with gross margins back in the 20% range is what most likely ignited the stock. Meanwhile, the market at first chose to ignore fundamentally disappointing Q4 results and the fact that there are no tangible proof points yet that the new strategy is working.

At the time of writing this article, the initial enthusiasm seems to have faded again, as the stock trades below $25 again.

BYON's Fair Value

It’s really hard to value a business with such an irregular performance track record, particularly when you do not want to end up with a ridiculously broad range. In fact, as reflected by BYON’s beta of 3.8, the fair value that Mr. Market will assign to the stock moving forward will most likely continue to oscillate significantly, depending on a mix of facts and hopes.

It would be futile to try to estimate specific annual free cash flows for this business, even just for the next 5 years. Instead, the following tables reflect the implied equity value and fair value per share based on different discount rates and annual FCF expectations. At this point, I am assuming a constant (average) FCF amount for the next 100 years, with a range of $20 million to $100 million annually.

For reference, $20 million reflects the average annual FCF of the past 5 years. If Lemonis and team are able to move things in the right direction, Beyond should be able to deliver more than that in the future.

Fair Value with no FCF growth, based on different WACC rates (Stock Research Platform)

So, broadly speaking, the first rough napkin math gets us to an equity value of $400 million to $1.3 billion, equating to a range of $9 to $28 per share.

Several sources, including Statista, Technavio and Next MSC, project that U.S. online furniture market will grow at around 4-4.5% per year from 2024 to 2028. Let’s assume this will enable Beyond.com to maintain a growth trend, with ups and downs in any given year (after all, it grew 3% on average over the past decade). Let’s further assume that this growth trend will equally apply to free cash flows.

The following tables show the equity value and fair value per share for different initial FCF amounts and FCF growth rates, discounted back at 12%.

Fair Value at 12% WACC, based on different FCF growth rates (Stock Research Platform)

With this approach, I get to a broad fair value range of $10 to $34 at the extremes of the table. While we can expect to see the stock trade up and down this entire range and beyond, I am narrowing down my fair value range around my mid-point assumption of an average FCF of $60 million annually (i.e., a 2-3% FCF margin on a $2-$3 billion business), growing at 2% p.a. This gives me a fair value of around $19, with a range of $14 to $26.

You will notice that I did not assign any value to Beyond’s stake in Medici Ventures. While it remains slightly cashflow dilutive for now, the stake also provides optionality in case either of the ventures can be monetized for a gain in the future. All in all, I do not think that it would be reasonable to assign any meaningful value to it, which is why I chose to ignore it for valuation purposes.

Why My Fair Value Could Be Off

Let’s briefly discuss the positive and negative catalysts which could drive the share price of BYON significantly outside of even the extended $10 to $34 range.

On the negative side, the aggressive customer acquisition strategy driven by Beyond’ new management is burning cash fast and has yet to deliver proof points. If the company is unable to demonstrate that it can attract and retain customers at price points and with customer acquisition efforts that enable it to turn a profit, the business outlook could turn pretty ugly pretty quickly. Indeed, while the $268 million in net cash reserves by the end of 2023 provide a relatively comfortable liquidity buffer, if the market loses confidence in the company’s ability to drive regular positive cashflows, the stock price will plummet in the single digits long before liquidity issues set in.

On the positive side, I think that Lemonis and team could continue to build positive momentum if they are able to show more proof points that their strategy is actually working. For starters, next to a continued growth of active customers, a sequential increase in the number of orders per active customer and in average order size would create near-term upside potential for the stock. If on top of that, revenues truly rebound toward the $2 billion mark in 2024 without completely destroying margins, this growth alone could push the stock much higher.

Indeed, the market may choose to give Beyond more credit than I would to its revenues. Let's assume the company generates no FCF for the next 2 years, but actually reaches the $3 billion revenue target set out by Lemonis by 2026. Using BYON’s 5-Year average EV/Sales multiplier of 0.62, this would put enterprise value at 0.62 x $3 = $1.86 billion by 2026. That is about $1.5 billion at present value (WACC of 12%). Adding back the $268 million of net cash, this approach could justify an equity value of $1.77 billion, i.e. a fair value per share of almost $33.

Finally, another "wild card" upside catalyst would be any breakthrough from Medici Ventures. While not impossible, I believe that the likelihood that Medici Ventures materially and permanently increase shareholder value is limited.

Conclusion

On the Stock Research Platform, I am looking for asymmetric low risk, high reward opportunities, focusing on mid- to long-term winners. Beyond.com does not fit the bill. The cyclicality of its core business, paired with low margins and the speculative nature of its technology ventures, make BYON a highly volatile stock that is not suited for long-term holding.

With a fair value of $19, and a range of $14 to $26, the stock is currently a "sell". That said, I am not recommending to go short given the volatility of this stock. Instead, if you are interested in trading BYON's volatility with reduced risk, I would wait for the stock to retreat to the lower end of its fair value range before opening a long position (e.g., via put options). Likewise, I would consider closing it when the stock rebounds to the higher end (e.g., via call options).