Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is buying Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) supposedly at $57 per share. The deal was announced back in August of '23 and has been subjected to a 2nd request by the FTC. I covered the 2nd request here. I've actually consistently argued it was an attractive deal spread, and have been consistently wrong. Here's my record on this stock:

More generally speaking, 2023-2024 has been quite challenging in terms of M&A.

The deal spread recently widened really hard, which, I think, is likely due to rumors of a closed-door meeting on Monday and a suit to stop the deal by the FTC:

While no decision has been made at this point, the FTC is expected to vote on the transaction this month, according to traders, who cited a Capitol Forum report from late Friday, which cited people familiar with the matter. It's not a forgone conclusion that the FTC will sue to block the deal.

As I'm writing this, Capri is trading at around $40, which leaves $17 worth of upside if it does close after all.

Interestingly, China, the EC and Japan have green lit the deal. In my opinion, this shouldn't be ignored lightly. These regulatory OKs are not independent variables. Think of it like several policemen watching you race past a traffic light. If three continue to drink coffee, it is not likely the fourth concludes you were speeding through a red light.

One big point of concern here is the downside if the deal doesn't go through. Analysts have been revising earnings consistently, with 16 downwards adjustments and zero upwards adjustments in the last 90 days. Seeking Alpha's quant system rates the earnings revisions trend a D+ which is in context of the consumer discretionary sector:

Seeking Alpha earlier reported that Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans saw a fall to somewhere in the mid-$20s if the deal were to break. Pre-deal, the company was trading at around $34.

More broadly, luxury has been weak. Early 2024 the sector staged a brief recovery, but more recently it has slumped again.

The reason I continue to believe this could be an attractive risk-reward is that I haven't come across examples of luxury deals actually getting blocked. The market structure doesn't seem to indicate a great necessity to block anything, and luxury consumers hardly need protection. In a previous article, I've highlighted the only one concern I can come up with would be these brands exercising their market power vis-à-vis independent retailers to prevent discounting. That could entail a localized practice that doesn't necessarily concern other regulators. However, it also seems to me like the type of concern where the FTC and the companies could arrive at a mutual satisfactory solution through some kind of condition tied to the merger.

Earlier this week, Darrell Prescott, an attorney and antitrust expert, told Women's Wear Daily that the deal appears to be an "easy case to clear because there are so many other luxury and near-luxury brands." “This all leads me to wonder if during the compliance with the second request, the FTC stumbled onto some issue that is not merger specific," Prescott told the publication.

I can't be sure what Prescott is getting at, but his writing on antitrust in the luxury space initially led me to the idea that a practice like "MAP," minimum advertised price, policies could be disliked by the regulator. It would be an example of a practice that isn't merger-specific, yet the merger gives rise to an opportunity for the FTC to exercise influence.

In summary, the pending acquisition of Capri Holdings by Tapestry is another unusually contentious merger. Despite the green light from regulatory authorities in China, the European Commission, and Japan, the deal is seemingly under a microscope at the FTC. This leaves around $17 per share of potential upside, presumably balanced by a similar downside. However, it is very hard for me to buy into the idea that the odds whether this merger will close are around a coin flip. Luxury M&A isn't usually getting blocked, several regulatory agencies have signed off on the deal, the market is quite fragmented and even if there are issues they could potentially be mitigated.

Even though I've been wrong so far and have been surprised by the vigilance of M&A regulators in 2023/2024, I think Capri Holdings Limited offers favorable odds. That doesn't mean it can't go wrong, but if I could roll the dice a hundred times in similar situations, I expect to come out ahead.