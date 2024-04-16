Oat_Phawat

Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) stands out as a unique precious metals junior miner in the U.S. state of Nevada. Despite a market cap of just $120 million, the company has a record ten consecutive years of profitability, distributing a generous monthly dividend since 2021 that currently yields 10%. Fundamentals are supported by a solid balance sheet with zero debt.

On the other hand, Fortitude is in a state of limbo awaiting land permitting approval to access higher-grade ores and build a second mine, which has added some uncertainty to their production outlook. The stock is down more than 20% over the past year, underperforming gold mining benchmarks.

Even with this operational uncertainty, the setup in FTCO warrants a closer look, particularly considering the record-high price of gold as a financial tailwind. Ultimately, we expect shares to remain volatile but see room for upside as the regulatory picture gets cleared up, while the dividend is likely sustainable for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

FTCO Financials Recap

Fortitude reported its full-year 2023 results in late February, highlighted by $17 million in net income, up 16% from 2022.

The company managed to generate $73.1 million in net sales from 38k gold ounces and 80k silver ounces produced. The gold output level was within a previously announced guidance range from 36k to 40k.

Company IR

The figure that stands out to us is the $656 per ounce total all-in-sustaining cost (AISC), which declined from $725 in 2022. In this case, Fortitude benefited from easing inflationary cost pressures last year including through lower energy prices, working to lift margins.

The company's lost cost profile, less than half the global AISC average closer to $1,300/oz, is achieved given the open-pit profile of the Isabella Pearl mine, recognized for its exceptional ore grade.

Company IR

The understanding is that the company has exhausted its concentration of high-grade ore at the "Civit Cat" portion of the development, awaiting approval to proceed into the deeper high-grade "Pearl" zone.

As is, Fortitude is working with an estimated 51k recoverable gold ounces on its facility heap leach pad, with an approximate 3-year residual reserve.

The next step is to move forward with the separate "County Line" project, where management still expects a regulatory permitting decision in the first semester of 2024. At the same time, the company is not offering 2024 guidance based on this layer of uncertainty. From the earnings press release:

The Bureau of Land Management is actively reviewing and advancing these permits. The Pearl deep permit approval sounds like it could be issued any day now and their County Line comments keep us optimistic all regulatory approvals, subsequent to the NEPA process, could be granted in the first half of 2024. Until we have additional clarity on permit timing, not only hear that the permits are progressing but have the permits in hand including County Line construction ability, we are not providing a 2024 production outlook.

Company IR

Is the FTCO Dividend Safe?

When looking at FTCO, the main takeaway is that a junior miner with only a single asset has a high level of risk. This is in contrast to large-cap miners that benefit from a more diversified operating footprint.

A catastrophic scenario where the Isabella Pearl Mine leach pad operation faces a Force Majeure event would bring the business to a standstill. We can also consider the risk that the Pearl zone or County Line permit is not approved.

It appears these dynamics are reflected in the 10% dividend yield. The good news is that Fortitude benefits from its ore stockpile, where the recoverable amount alone can translate into approximately $120 million in potential sales through 2026 based on current gold pricing.

That level alongside the $49 million in balance sheet cash provides what we believe is ample liquidity and financial flexibility, at least over the next few years.

As it relates to the dividend, the $0.04 per share monthly payout translates into an approximate $12.5 million annual cash distribution. Management has confirmed its commitment to the shareholder dividend, which we view as well covered by what should be a cash flow bridge until the company receives its approval to build the second mine.

Data by YCharts

What's Next For FTCO?

What we like about FTCO is the sense that its valuation remains depressed, essentially trading at 2.5x balance sheet cash and well below book value. The climbing price of gold (and silver) simply makes the asset base more valuable, regardless of when the resources are ultimately extracted.

Keep in mind that beyond the projects we've already cited, the company maintains a portfolio of eight fully-owned exploration properties in the state of Nevada.

Company IR

The bullish case for FTCO is that a permitting approval emerges sooner rather than later, which would be seen as a positive catalyst for the stock. We also believe that as precious metals prices gain momentum, positive sentiment in the industry should support an expansion of valuation multiples, all else equal.

Company IR

Final Thoughts

We rate FTCO as a buy, acknowledging its high-risk and speculative profile, but betting that improved financial clarity will unlock value. The upside here is that the currently beaten-down shares can outperform industry peers as a high-beta play going forward.

We expect the monthly dividend to be consistent through 2024 under the assumption that the higher grade zone of the Isabella Pearl mine is recoverable and the County Line project moves forward.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the evolution of costs and cash flow, with an eye on updated production guidance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.