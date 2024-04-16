Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Amid sharp market volatility this year that has created widely divergent gaps in performance in the tech sector, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been among the few e-commerce companies to rally substantially this year, with shares of the company commonly referred to as the "Amazon of Southeast Asia" up nearly 40% year to date.

But underneath that sharp rally, many small risks are emerging. In my view, it's a good time for investors to assess these risks and consider trimming down their positions.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a note on Sea in March, downgrading the company from a prior bullish position down to neutral. I cautioned that earnings may prove to be a negative catalyst for Sea. The stock briefly popped after the Q4 earnings release, and has since sputtered back down on relatively mixed results, which we'll discuss in the next section. All in all, I'm retaining my caution and holding to a neutral opinion on Sea: the stock remains on my daily watch list, and I'm ready to pounce again if it drops to the low $40s, but until then, I'm remaining on the sidelines.

As a roundup of all of the risks on the horizon for Sea:

E-commerce arm competes with much larger rivals - The company competes with much bigger-pocketed parent companies in the e-commerce space in Southeast Asia. In particular, Indonesia's homegrown Tokopedia recently merged with China's TikTok/Bytedance, while Lazada is backed by Alibaba.

global economy, particularly in Asia and China, are still recovering at a slow pace. Deteriorations in property and asset values in Asia, in particular, have blunted the "wealth effect" of those living in the region and have disincentivized consumption. Gaming division relies heavily on big hits, and the lack of a major release has softened trends in the business. The company has failed to produce a new massive hit that can replace its current tentpole titles, Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile. Bookings and paid users are continually coming down.

We will still acknowledge, however, that the Sea enjoys a number of secular tailwinds. Not only does it operate in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region (which is developing not only economically, but also growing its population more rapidly than the rest of the world), but this is also a region that is in the earlier stages of digitization. The major question is if Sea will be a victim of consolidation, as the main e-commerce players in the region continue to compete with each other (and produce losses in the process).

All in all, I'd still recommend staying on the sidelines here.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Sea's latest quarterly results in greater detail. First, we'll start with the company's results in e-commerce, which were the positive highlight for the quarter:

Sea e-commerce results (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

Marketplace revenue grew 23% y/y to $2.3 billion, which accelerated versus 18% y/y growth in Q3. The company does face a tough prior-year profitability compare, but note that sequentially, adjusted EBITDA losses moderated by 35% quarter-over-quarter.

Operational improvements here dominated the sequential improvements in profitability. The company has improved its execution through adding new sorting centers and hubs. Per CEO Forrest Li's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

On logistics, we opened five new sorting centers and 385 new first and last mile hubs across our Asia markets and extended our logistics network further to improve our coverage. Through more automation, tighter planning, better routing and other operational improvements, our platform logistics cost per order in Asia decreased by 12% year-on-year in the fourth quarter. This was partly driven by our own logistics network cost per order decreasing by 20% from the same period last year. We are also seeing good progress made on delivery speed. In Indonesia, in December 2023, more than half of the orders from buyers in Java were delivered within two days. We will continue to improve logistics service quality in terms of both speed and consistency. At the same time, we are also expanding premium services such as next day delivery and introducing new features. For example, we commenced return-on spot services in Indonesia and Vietnam. This initiative has resulted in higher trust and increased product frequency – purchase frequency from our buyers, particularly those who are new to Shopee."

GMV also grew 29% y/y in the quarter, outpacing revenue growth. The key for Sea/Shoppee will be its ability to maintain growth and scale to make full use of its expanded operational capacity, which certainly isn't a given due to sharp competition in the region from deeper-pocketed incumbents.

The gaming division, however, continued to struggle. Total bookings in the quarter declined -16% y/y to $456.3 million:

Sea gaming key metrics (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

The company continued to shed quarterly active users, and at a faster pace. Users declined by 15.4 million quarter over quarter, while paid user ratios remained low at 7.5%. Management is continuing to lean on Free Fire, which it claims has over 100 million daily active users; it's expecting Free Fire bookings and users to grow double digits this year. Still, given the fact that gaming is the profit center for Sea, I'm worried about continued degradation in the paid user base.

Meanwhile, costs are soaring. In particular, the company more than doubled sales and marketing expenses to $967.4 million, which is a staggering 27% of GAAP revenue (which is substantial for a tech company with a gross margin hovering in the ~40% range, with not much room in margin dollars to scale profitably):

Sea cost trends (Sea Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

All in all, given the strong YTD rally in Sea, I continue to view more risk than reward in holding this stock. Sequential deterioration in active gaming users, a jump in operating costs, and e-commerce competition are all thorny issues without a near-term solve. I'm content to maintain my position on the sidelines here.