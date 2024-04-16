Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Bowhead Is Growing Quickly

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The company provides specialty property & casualty insurance coverage in the United States.

BOW is growing revenue and profits quickly and has a strategic relationship with American Family Insurance.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

What Does Bowhead Do?

New York, NY-based Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was founded to provide casualty, professional liability and healthcare insurance, usually written on an E&S (Excess & Surplus) basis.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO Mr. Stephen Sills, who has been with the firm since its inception in September 2020 and was previously Chairman and CEO of CapSpecialty and Professional Risk Management Services and has an extensive career, founding a number of successful insurance companies.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Casualty

Professional Liability

Healthcare.

As of December 31, 2023, Bowhead has booked fair market value investment of $179 million from investors, including BIHL, part owners of which include certain American Family Insurance subsidiaries ("AMFIC") and GPC Partners Investments.

The firm distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets.

Bowhead's ability to write insurance coverage is "currently largely based on our relationship with AmFam."

AmFam is short for American Family Insurance, a private mutual insurance company founded in 1927 as Farmers Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, a Fortune 500 company.

Net Losses & Loss Adjustments expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have grown, as the figures below indicate:

Net Losses & Loss Adjustments Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 58.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 59.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Net Losses & Loss Adjustments efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of expense, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

What Is Bowhead’s Market?

According to a 2021 market research report by Insurance Business America, the E&S premium market in the U.S. market in 2020 was $41.7 billion.

This growth was a 14.9% increase over the 2019 result of $37.5 billion.

The primary reasons for this growth were a low interest rate environment, increased claims costs, and increasingly frequent weather events, among others.

These factors are forecasted to remain evident in the near future, with the topic of ransomware potentially becoming a more important factor in many insurance policies.

Major competitive industry players include the following:

American International Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

AXA S.A.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Corporation

C.V. Starr & Co.

Chubb Ltd.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

CNA Financial Corporation

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

The Doctors Company

The Travelers Companies

W.R. Berkley Corporation.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Quickly growing top line revenue

A swing to positive comprehensive income

Growing cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 283,398,000 51.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 187,602,000 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 30,364,000 10.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (4,719,000) -2.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 $ 236,225,000 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 181,644,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Bowhead had $120 million in cash and $836 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $232 million.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.’s IPO Details

Bowhead intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

There have been no prospective shareholders that have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be considered a "controlled company" by NYSE rules.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions of [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] to our insurance company subsidiary in order to grow our business and the remainder for general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is subject to legal actions in the normal course of its business, but that no current proceedings would have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Citizens JMP, RBC Capital Markets, Dowling & Partners Securities and Siebert Williams Shank.

BOW is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate purposes, including working capital and growth initiatives.

Bowhead’s financials have shown sharply growing top-line revenue, a swing to positive comprehensive income, and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $232 million.

Net Losses & Loss Adjustments expenses as a percentage of total revenue has fallen slightly as revenue has increased; its Net Losses & Loss Adjustments efficiency multiple was 0.6x in the most recent calendar year period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends in the foreseeable future, and any such dividends contemplated would be limited to various regulations due to the company's holding company status and from state regulations where its subsidiaries operate.

BOW’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent very little on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing specialty P&C insurance services is substantial and growing, but it has attracted new participants lately, adding to a highly competitive market.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the unpredictable nature of P&C losses from various external events, as well as the company's reliance on its strategic relationship with AmFam.

Also, the cost of capital may fluctuate materially, causing changes to the firm’s ability to invest its float profitably.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion on Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.