Income investing can be a lot like building real estate. Similar to how a building is put together brick by brick (or steel frame by frame), a sizable income stream can be accumulated over time so long as one is willing to be patient and make opportunistic purchases when the chips are down.

Such may be the case with Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), which, as shown below, now sits near lows last reached in October of last year. At the current price of $20, and the dividend yield is now back to 5%.

KRG Stock (Seeking Alpha)

I last covered KRG back in June of last year, when the price was just 3% above where it is now, highlighting its robust same-store NOI growth and well-curated portfolio of tenants.

In this article, I revisit KRG with recent business updates and discuss why the stock remains an attractive real estate holding for an income portfolio, so let's get started!

Why KRG?

Kite Realty Group is one of the largest open-air shopping center REITs in the U.S. with 60 years of experience in developing and operating real estate and having been publicly traded since 2004. It's based in Indianapolis, IN, and has ownership interest in 180 properties covering 28 million gross leasable square feet.

Unlike better-known peers like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), which focus on Tier 1 markets, KRG is focused on Sunbelt markets that have seen robust population growth. As shown below, 68% of KRG's ABR (annual base rent) comes from Sunbelt markets and 61% comes from the top 15 population growth states in the US. Beyond the Sunbelt, KRG also has exposure to strategic gateway markets like NYC, Washington D.C., and Seattle, where it gets 22% of its ABR.

Investor Presentation

KRG has demonstrated strong operating metrics over the past 5 years, driven in part by population growth in its markets since the pandemic due to their affordability. This includes having higher ABR per square foot growth compared to peers like Regency Centers Corporation (REG) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), at 16% since 2019. This was driven by 13.3% TTM average blended cash spreads on new and renewal leases, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

KRG also maintains a strong leased rate of 93.9%, including a 90.8% rate for small shops, which come with higher base rent per square foot than anchor properties, which carry a respectable 95.5% leased rate.

KRG continued its track record of solid performance during the full-year 2023, achieving a 14.3% cash lease spread on 740 new and renewal leases executed during the year. This includes a significant mark-to-market cash leasing spread of 54% on 26 new anchor leases. These factors enabled KRG to achieve 4.8% Same-property NOI growth during 2023. This exceeded management's original guidance for 2.5% SSNOI growth.

It's worth noting, however, that SSNOI growth slowed during Q4'23 to 2.8%, which is down from 6.5% growth in Q1'23, when I last visited the stock, and down from the aforementioned 4.8% for the full year. This was driven by the net impact of the bankruptcy of Bed Bath & Beyond and the failure of a large theater tenant to renew its lease in November of last year. During the same quarter, blended cash spreads on leases continued to be strong at 14% and SSNOI growth would have been 3.5% absent the aforementioned factors.

Looking ahead, management expects 2024 SSNOI growth to be just 1.5% at the midpoint, driven by the full-year expectation of bad debt to be 1.0% of revenues at the midpoint. This follows a historically low level of bad debt expense at just 0.42% of revenue during full-year 2023 and is driven by headwinds from the aforementioned tenants, and this resulted in flat YoY FFO per share guidance of 2.03 for 2024.

I believe 2024 will be a transition year for KRG as it seeks to replace troubled tenants in its portfolio. While this may result in short-term stagnation in operating metrics, it should set up KRG for a strong position going forward. As shown below, momentum is expected to accelerate in the remainder of the year, with the growth in the combination of both commenced and projected to commence leases, from $7 million in Q1'24 to $27 million by the end of this year.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, KRG's 'reset' year also gives it opportunities to further improve its already strong balance sheet, as reflected by $1.1 billion in total liquidity and 5.1x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, sitting under the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe for REITs by ratings agencies. Management expects an upgrade in its credit rating from BBB- to BBB this year from S&P. As shown below, KRG has well-staggered debt maturities and has more than enough liquidity on hand to satisfy its maturities this year.

Risks to KRG include the potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which could increase KRG's weighted average cost of debt as maturities come up in the coming years. This could, however, be offset by cash lease spreads and an SSNOI growth rate that can at least keep up with inflation. Other risks include population dynamics in its key markets and the potential for new supply, which could suppress rental growth.

Over the next few quarters, I would look for updates on KRG's resolution of Bed Bath & Beyond Properties as well as its bad debt percentage to trend either higher or lower than the midpoint of guidance. I would also look for changes to the occupancy rate and whether if KRG can keep up with its cash lease spreads from 2023.

Meanwhile, KRG currently sports an attractive 5% yield and the dividend is well-covered by a 50% payout ratio. KRG has grown its dividend every year since 2021, after cutting it in 2020, and I see ample opportunity for continued raises considering that its leverage ratio is well within safe bounds.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find KRG appealing at the current price of $20.02 with a forward P/FFO of 10.1x, sitting below the 10.7x from my last visit and below the historical P/FFO of 12.0x since 2010, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

At the current valuation, KRG is priced for little to no growth, but sell-side analysts project 4% annual FFO/share growth in the 2025-2026 timeframe. Over the long run, I believe a mid-single digit FFO/share growth rate is attainable given the positive demand trends it's seeing for its properties. Plus, the potential for lower interest rates in the future makes the current inflation and demand-driven strong lease spreads all the more appealing for KRG. Considering all the above, I believe a P/FFO target in the 11-13x would be reasonable for KRG.

Investor Takeaway

Kite Realty Group has demonstrated strong performance over the past few years, driven by its focus on strategic markets and the up-leveling of its portfolio. While 2024 may be a transition year as it seeks to replace troubled tenants in its portfolio, KRG's strong balance sheet and potential for continued growth through leasing make it an attractive investment opportunity. With a well-covered dividend and potential for upside in the long term, especially considering its below-average price, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.