LuxUrban Hotels Incorporated (LUXH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
LuxUrban Hotels Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUXH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Sullivan - Managing Director at Equity Group
Brian Ferdinand - Chairman
Shanoop Kothari - Co-CEO and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Allen Klee - Maxim Group
Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading
Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets
Tom Kerr - Zacks Investment Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kath, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the LuxUrban Hotels Incorporated 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Devin Sullivan, Managing Director at the Equity Group. Please go ahead.

Devin Sullivan

Thank you, Kath, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for LuxUrban Hotels’ 2023 financial results conference call. Our speakers for today will be Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and Shanoop Kothari, the company's Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements may include but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future.

In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions are forward looking statements. Generally, the words anticipates, believes, continues, could, estimates, expects, intends, may, might, plans, possible, potential, predicts, should, would and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements but the absence of

