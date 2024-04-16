Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 16, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Childe - Director of IR
Mike O'Grady - Chairman and CEO
Jason Tyler - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Ebrahim Poonawala - BofA Securities
Mokshith Reddy - Jefferies
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
David Smith - Autonomous Research
Sharon Leung - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Director of Investor Relations, Ms. Jennifer Childe. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Childe

Thank you, Maddie, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on our call this morning is Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; John Landers, our Controller; and Grace Higgins from our Investor Relations team.

Our first quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call. This April 16th call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be made available on our website through May 17th.

Please refer to our safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements on Page 12 of the accompanying presentation, which will apply to our commentary on this call. During today's question-and-answer session, please limit your initial query to one question and one related follow-up. This will allow us to move through

