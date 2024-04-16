Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SILJ: There Is Still Time As Silver Experiences A Bullish Breakout

Summary

  • Silver prices have been lagging gold, but recent bullish technical formations have ignited a rally in silver.
  • Silver has reached its highest price since February 2021 and could potentially challenge the 2011 and 1980 highs.
  • Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has been underperforming silver but could catch up if silver prices continue to rise.
Silver Billon

Nishasharp

More than 5,000 years ago, before 3,000 BC, the first Egyptian Pharaoh, Menes, made a significant observation. He stated that two and one-half parts silver equals one part gold, thereby establishing the silver-gold ratio. This value metric has been a cornerstone in measuring silver versus

