Bank of America (BAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Moynihan - Chair, Chief Executive Officer
Alastair Borthwick - Chief Financial Officer
Lee McIntyre - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo
John McDonald - Autonomous Research
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI
Matt O’Connor - Deutsche Bank
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets
Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Bank of America earnings announcement.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question and answer session. You may register to ask a question at any time by pressing the star and one on your telephone keypad. You may withdraw yourself from the queue by pressing the pound key.

Please note this call may be recorded. I’ll be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lee McIntyre, Bank of America.

Lee McIntyre

Good morning. Thank you Liam.

Welcome and thank you for joining the call to review our first quarter results. Our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website, and that includes the earnings presentation that we will be referring to during the call. I trust that everyone’s had a chance to review the documents.

I’m going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO discusses the details of the quarter.

Before they begin, let me just remind you we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking statements are based

