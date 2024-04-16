Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.71K Followers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Witty - Chief Executive Officer
John Rex - President and Chief Financial Officer
Brian Thompson - Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare
Roger Connor - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Insight and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Operations & Services, Optum
Dan Kueter - Chief Executive Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual
Amar Desai - Chief Executive Officer, Optum Health
Tim Noel - Chief Executive Officer, Medicare & Retirement
Heather Cianfrocco - Chief Executive Officer, Optum

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Josh Raskin - Nephron Research
A.J. Rice - UBS
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America
Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Lance Wilkes - Bernstein
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
Gary Taylor - Cowen
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Ann Hynes - Mizuho Securities
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the UnitedHealth Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow UnitedHealth Group's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under US Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.

A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings.

This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the Financial and Earnings Reports section of the company's Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com.

