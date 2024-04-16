Amarin Corporation: Small Signs Of Recovery May Not Be Enough

Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) represents a beautiful parable that had brilliant potential until 3 years ago, and which over the years has failed to develop the business in such a way as to protect existing revenue, and above all, develop new revenue. 2023 saw the implementation of a series of important actions (change of CEO, implementation of a major corporate restructuring plan, reorganization of the commercial structure) to lay the foundations for a decisive corporate turnaround. The first positive signs were seen starting from Q4-23 and are certainly aimed at leading a virtuous path.

However, going into the detail of the analysis, we can see how the US market is suffering heavily in terms of margin erosion while the EU and China markets are so small (if compared to the entire business) that they likely cannot make significant changes unless over a very long period. Ultimately, my share price evaluation does not seem to see positive return potential for the investment.

Business Overview

Amarin has more than 30 years of history, being founded in 1993, and is an Irish-American biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and Bridgewater, New Jersey. The initial focus was on developing drugs to treat cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases, and the company suffered several setbacks in the 1990s and 2000s, with some drugs failing in clinical trials or not obtaining regulatory approval.

The breakthrough came in 2012 when Amarin received FDA approval for VASCEPA, a highly purified omega-3 fatty acid, to treat elevated triglycerides in high-risk adults.

VASCEPA is Amarin's main product and accounts for the vast majority of its revenue. Today, Amarin is focused on marketing its products around the world, expanding its presence in new markets, and investing in studies focused on increasing awareness of the drug among doctors and patients.

In 2020, Amarin recorded the peak in its history, recording revenues of $614.1 million and from that moment on there was a slow but inexorable decline (mainly due to competition from generic drugs) which led to halving the revenue ($306.9M in 2023) in just 3 years. Q4-23 saw a small trend reversal, and this could be an indication of a possible turnaround.

Investing Sell Thesis

To understand and identify possible future developments of Amarin's business, I considered the founding elements of the turnaround plan for the next few years. These are: the development of the business in the EU which seems to have good growth prospects, but which in absolute value represents a very small part of the revenue, the maintenance of the business in the US which seems to have overcome the turbulence of competition from generic drugs, but on the other hand has started a very severe process of margin erosion which has not seemed to find a stopping point. There's also the great opportunity of the Chinese market, second in terms of global market share, but this represents a very difficult unknown to predict at this moment. We will then see an analysis of the financials and an estimate of the share price based on the best current conditions, which does not seem to lay the foundations for a possible positive return on the investment in Amarin.

The EU market and possible prospects

The company has obtained patent protection until 2039 and this should guarantee a sufficiently large period to be able to undertake a development process. In particular, Amarin is focusing on Spain, where it estimates it has around 2500 potential patients in therapy, and the UK with 1500 patients. For two of the main countries (Germany, where a first entry into the market did not produce the desired results, and France) the state is stuck on the submission of VASCEPA and no progress is expected in 2024. In 9 EU countries, an agreement has also been found for reimbursement of the medicine as well as the sales price. It would therefore seem that the steps taken are going in the right direction, but it is a shame that the data presents us with a particularly difficult scenario with a decidedly limited impact on the total business.

If it is true that Q4-23 saw a revenue growth of 65% compared to Q3-23, it is also true that the total EU market is worth $1.5M (mainly made in Spain and the UK) and that this figure represents a 0.5% impact on $306.9M of total revenue.

Even if we expected similar growth in 2024, the weight would still be limited to around 1%. We are therefore talking about a very small drop in the bucket that should grow by triple digits, Quarter on Quarter, to begin to provide a significant contribution to the business. Unfortunately, although I take note of the significant progress made by the company in the EU market, the numbers are so small that they cannot provide, in my opinion, a positive contribution to Amarin's turnaround at this moment.

US Market

In the US market, the company is trying to defend its leadership position in the market. The company estimates that it closed 2023 with a 57% market share, and this was mainly because:

We achieved this through focused investment in managed care, trade, and medical capabilities to extend VASCEPA's life cycle despite the elimination of our sales force and reduced marketing spend in July.

While relating to 2024 we can read:

As we turn to 2024, we have begun the year in a slightly improved position compared to last year. Based on what we currently know with our exclusive accounts, these represent at least 50% of the total IP market volume. While we are encouraged to start the year in a solid managed care position, the market remains highly dynamic, and we continue to monitor this closely.

It would therefore appear that in terms of sales, the market share is preserved and that 2024 has started on a growth trend. If we also look at the total prescriptions of VASCEPA, we can see how, in quantitative terms, there has been an increasing trend every quarter of 2023.

Amarin Form 10-K

The real problem, in my opinion (on the US market) is that relating to the cost of Revenue and, consequently, of the Gross Margin.

Based on what was stated in the latest earnings call it would appear that:

What you've seen versus Q3 is a deterioration of gross margin, but that's primarily due to the launch supply that we provided for our partners, in particular in China.

While reading the Form 10K:

Excluding the restructuring inventory and inventory write-off charges, the gross margin was 66% and 73% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The remaining decrease in gross margin is primarily, as a result of a decrease in net selling price

The deterioration of the net selling price is indicated as the main cause, most likely due not only to the launch in China but also (and perhaps above all) to the competition in the US market. The above leaves me a little perplexed and makes me lean towards thinking that, unfortunately, there could be a structural market problem that will increasingly erode the gross margin even in 2024. If this scenario were to materialize, I believe the possibility of improving earnings is almost nil and, indeed, we could find ourselves faced with a further worsening of EPS as we will see in detail in the upcoming paragraph regarding Financials.

China and the rest of the world

As far back as 2015, Amarin entered into an exclusive agreement with Eddingpharm [ASIA] Macao Commercial Offshore Limited for the marketing of VASCEPA in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The actual launch of the product took place in Q4 2023 with a market coverage of approximately 200 hospitals with revenue that immediately falls on Amarin's accounts. However, the issue of reimbursement of the drug by the government remains open and on this point, it is expected that the process will not be defined before the end of 2025.

Regarding the rest of the world, the company entered into new partnerships with a more dedicated focus on the marketing and sales of the product, as we can hear from CEO Patrick Holt (last earnings call):

In 2023, Amarin also entered into three new partnerships across 15 countries. In 2024, our focus for Rest of World shifts toward enabling our partners to obtain market access and commercial uptake across key markets.

Expectations for 2024 can be summarized as follows (last earnings call):

So I do expect that China will have more progress in 2024. And then there is the opportunity, I think as some of these partnerships start to go from signing through regulatory process such as Lotus, market access, reimbursement and pricing, such as CSL Seqirus in Australia, New Zealand, you're starting to see a shift from entering partnerships to really more driving through those pre-commercial and commercial outputs.

The total revenue in terms of product sales in China and the rest of the world was equal to $4.2M in 2023. This too, which weighs just over 1% of the total company revenue, certainly represents an element of interest, but the contribution that can provide to the corporate cause is truly very limited and, in my opinion, will not be able to define a change of pace on margins in 2024.

Financials

In Q4 -2023, Amarin's revenues recorded a trend reversal, rising to $74.7M (of which $4.2M in royalties) compared to $66.1M in Q3.

Regarding the US market, again in Q4, the revenue amounted to $64.9M, recording a performance that has stabilized according to company management.

As for the rest of the world, the company recorded $4.2M in sales.

Based on these data and wanting to build an optimistic forecast for 2024, we could hypothesize a stable US market as in Q4 - 23 and therefore project a total annual revenue of $259.6M. As regards to the foreign market, I will hypothesize that the Q4 - 23 data will also be maintained for 2024 and therefore my estimate for 2024 is equal to $16.8M. Total revenue could therefore reach $276.4M in my view.

This is my most optimistic estimate possible for 2024.

In 2023, revenue was $306.9M and cost of revenue was $141.37M. This means that the cost of revenue as % of turnover was equal to 46.1% (=141.37/306.9). Using this data to estimate the cost of revenue in 2024, the forecast becomes $276.4M X 46.1% = $127.3M which generates a gross profit of $149.1M.

Regarding operating costs, it should be underlined that the company is implementing a restructuring plan called ORP (Organizational Restructuring Program) which envisages cost reductions of around $40M and therefore the best cost estimate for 2024 can be equal to $200M as we can hear in the latest earnings call:

Related to the operating expense and the $40 million, which we're on track to deliver, and our expectations for expenses. As mentioned before, we reduced expenses from the second half to the first half of '23 by $21 million. Our cost basis is approximately $50 million per quarter. Our expectation is to stay within that range, depending on pricing reimbursement decisions. We will invest in those opportunities, but we'll find other ways to reduce costs. So our overall expectation is to stay within that $50 million operating expense basis.

That said, the best operating income I can predict for 2024 is $149.1M-$200M = -$51M which is in line with the 2023 net loss.

The best scenario, therefore, envisages a negative operating margin in line with 2023, which would therefore project an EPS similar to 2023 or equal to -$0.12.

To achieve a positive operating margin, under the same cost conditions defined by the company, the revenue would have to reach $365M, or +$89M compared to the best forecast of 2024, and this $89M would likely have to be made outside the US. An objective, in my opinion, that cannot be achieved in the medium term.

Regarding company liquidity, we can see a positive figure with a growth trend (Q4 earnings call):

Let me now turn to our efforts and results in controlling costs and effectively managing our cash. As of December 31st, 2023, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $321 million. Importantly, this is the sixth consecutive quarter of positive or neutral cash flow generation for Amarin, and our cash balance is now $10 million higher when compared to December 31st, 2022.

Probably, from a financial point of view, the ability to generate cash is one of the most positive elements in Amarin to date and the management itself is using this element to try to bring value to shareholders through a buyback of its shares which can presumably take place before 2025:

As you're aware, due to our recent progress in our financial position, we announced plans for a share repurchase program of up to $50 million. We continue to anticipate completing these steps in the second quarter of 2024, and that share repurchases would commence shortly thereafter.

Per share valuation

Since Cash Flow is the most positive and promising element for possible company growth, I tried to simulate an evaluation of the share price based on a DCF model starting from FCF/share= $0.02 which is the data provided for the last Quarter (Q4-23)

The model is built based on an estimate of FCF growth over the next 10 years and I have hypothesized a sustained growth of 10%/year for the first five years and then a growth that decreases by one percentage point each year until reaching 5% in the last year.

I consider the interest rate or annual discount rate to be equal to 9.05% which is the cost of capital employed in the biotech pharmaceutical industry, according to a NYU study.

Finally, I estimated the Terminal Value, i.e. the evaluation of the value of the share in 11 years by discounting it to today's value. The terminal value at the eleventh year is calculated in this way: FCF/(discount factor – long-term growth rate) where I have assumed a long-term growth rate of 5%.

The following table shows the simulation carried out:

Year FCF FCF growth Discount Factor (9.05%) Present Value 2023 0.020 10% 0.9170 0.018 2024 0.022 10% 0.8409 0.018 2025 0.024 10% 0.7711 0.019 2026 0.027 10% 0.7071 0.019 2027 0.029 10% 0.6484 0.019 2028 0.032 9% 0.5946 0.019 2029 0.035 8% 0.5453 0.019 2030 0.038 7% 0.5000 0.019 2031 0.041 6% 0.4585 0.019 2032 0.043 5% 0.4205 0.018 Terminal Value 1.115 0.4205 0.469 Estimated value per share $ 0.66 Click to enlarge

Where:

The FCF column starts in 2023 with $0.02 and each year FCF grows by the estimated FCF growth rate. For example, in 2024 the FCF becomes equal to $0.022 as it grows by 10% compared to the previous year.

FCF Growth represents the assumed FCF growth rate for each year

Discount Factor: represents the application of the discount rate of 9.05% which is discounted every year

Present Value: is obtained by multiplying the FCF by the discount factor

The Terminal Value of the eleventh year is obtained by dividing the FCF (of the eleventh year) by 4.05% (= 9.05% - 5%)

Where:

FCF (of the eleventh Year)= FCF (of the tenth year) X FCF Growth = 0.043 X (1+5%) = 0.045

and Terminal Value = 0.045/4.05% = 1.115

The Present Value of the eleventh year (0.469) is obtained by multiplying the FCF (1.115) by the discount factor (0.4205).

The estimated value per share is the sum of the Present Value column.

$0.66 represents the share price estimate based on the growth parameters hypothesized above. If we compare this data with the current share price ($0.93) we can indicate that today the share price could be overvalued by around 50%.

Sarissa Capital and Other Hedge Funds

The investment fund Sarissa Capital is investing significantly in the future of Amarin with an increase in Q4 – 23 of 138% of the shares it has invested in the company. Through an official press release, the Fund explained in detail the reasons that led to this choice and indicated how turnarounds require time to achieve the desired results. In my opinion, based on the estimates made on revenue, operating profits, and the evaluation of the share price, the time needed to bring the company to profit and therefore see the share price appreciate is too long.

Looking at the graph below, other Hedge Funds appeared to have deemed it appropriate to 'exit' from Amarin, and Q4-23 marks one of the lowest figures in the last 10 years for the number of Hedge Funds that hold company shares.

Insider Monkey

Upside Risks

One of the main risks that could lead to an increase in the share price is related to a sudden increase in sales in China. China represents the second largest global market in the cardiovascular sector and, if Edding manages to double its revenue in a few months, investors' expectations could increase significantly, driving the share price up.

Another risk element could be represented by a significant growth in revenue in the EU. The UK and Spain seem to have started well, and if there was a sudden increase in the adoption of the drug in these territories, or even in new countries currently without sales, at this point, my revenue forecasts could be wrong, and the profitability parameters could improve, inverting the data that is the basis of my article.

Conclusion

Although Amarin is taking important steps to reach the turning point and sail with the wind at its back, my potential revenue and margin estimate data for 2024 presented me with a reality that could be worse than the current one. I believe it will be difficult to resume revenue growth that is sufficient to bring the company back to operating profits. The evaluation of the share price using a DCF model also highlights a potential overvaluation of the shares and this makes me lean towards staying out of the market.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.