Andrii Marushchynets

My, how time flies! It seems like only last week that I conducted my first analysis on Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU), a company that operates as a supplier of first aid and medical products, as well as of sewing and paper crafting tools. But that analysis was over four months ago in December 2023. Operationally speaking, I found the firm interesting. Not everything about the enterprise was perfect. But the general trajectory seen during the 2023 fiscal year was promising. How cheap shares looked on a forward basis ultimately led me to take an optimistic view of the enterprise.

At the end of the day, that resulted in me assigning the stock a "Buy" rating. However, since then, things have not gone exactly according to plan. You see, ACU shares have seen upside since the publication of that article of 9.4%. That falls moderately short of the 11.7% increase seen by the broader market.

Given how little time has passed, this is not that bad a return. But when I rate a company a "Buy," it's my statement that I believe shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And that is not what has happened. Looking into the picture again, I think I understand what the issues are. Revenue has taken a slight step back, and that has investors understandably concerned. But at the end of the day, shares remain attractively priced and profitability shows no signs of ceasing its improvement. Because of this, I still would argue that a soft "Buy" rating is logical at this time.

This doesn't mean my mindset won't change. On April 19th, before the market opens, management is expected to announce financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Analysts have not provided any estimates for the company leading up to that, but investors should still pay attention to results.

Assessing recent performance

When I initially wrote about Acme United in December of last year, we had data covering through the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Fast-forward to today, and that data now extends through the final quarter. During that quarter, revenue for the business totaled $41.9 million. That represents a decline of 5% compared to the $44.1 million reported one year earlier. There's a lot to unpack in this 5% drop, so please bear with me.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For starters, when it comes to the U.S. operations of the firm, the company reported an organic sales decline of about 2%. That, management said, can be chalked up to customer reductions of inventory. Throughout Europe, sales declined by 8%, with the decline actually totaling 13% using the local currencies. Management attributed this to soft economic conditions across the continent. And in Canada, the company actually saw some nice growth. On a U.S. dollar basis, sales jumped by 11% thanks to strong demand for first aid products.

It is worth noting that another contributor to the sales decline was an asset sale that the company engaged in. In November of last year, the business sold off its Camillus and Cuda hunting and fishing product lines in exchange for $19.8 million. Total sales in 2022 for those operations amounted to $12 million. Obviously, this resulted in two months' worth of missed sales in the fourth quarter of last year.

On the bottom line, the picture initially looks fantastic. The company went from a loss of $0.6 million in the final quarter of 2022 to a gain of $11.2 million. But before you get excited, keep in mind that the aforementioned asset sale resulted in an after tax gain for the company of $9.6 million. And all of that was factored into the final quarter. On an adjusted basis, net profits were actually $1.6 million in the final quarter of 2023. The company benefited from an improvement in its gross profit margin from 31.9% to 39.1%.

Management chalked this up to productivity improvements involving its manufacturing and distribution facilities. A reduction in inbound freight costs also helped. Obviously, other profitability metrics followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow, which dipped from $10.5 million to $7.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $1.1 million to $4 million. Lastly, EBITDA for the company managed to grow from $1.2 million to $3.4 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, I would like to point you to financial results for all of 2023 compared to all of 2022. Sales worsened year over year, dropping from $194 million to $191.5 million. 88% of that sales decline was driven by the drop experienced during the final quarter of 2023. Considering, obviously, the asset sale and the role it played during the final quarter, I would argue that the picture for the rest of the year demonstrated just a slight weakness compared to what was seen in the year prior.

As disappointing as any sales decline is, what's more important to me is the improvement in the company's bottom line. Even the adjusted profits rose nicely, almost tripling from $3 million to $8.1 million. And every measure of cash flow also grew on a year-over-year basis. This came at a time when the company had to deal with a $5 million inventory reduction, and those practically always occur because of significant cost-cutting on the inventory in question. This is a further testament to the aforementioned productivity improvements that the company boasted about.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With the strength demonstrated on the bottom line, shares of the company come across as looking fairly attractive. To see what I mean, we need only look at the chart above. In it, you can see how shares are priced using results from 2023, as well as results from 2022. Anybody who's expecting financial performance to worsen back to what it was in 2022 should consider the stock more or less fairly valued or even close to overvalued. However, using the 2023 figures, shares look solid. I then compared the company, in the table below, to five similar firms. On both a price to earnings basis and an EV to EBITDA basis, four of the five ended up being cheaper than Acme United. But this number drops to three of the five when using the price to operating cash flow approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Acme United 19.4 9.9 9.6 ARC Document Solutions (ARC) 14.4 3.1 3.5 Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) 6.5 10.8 5.6 NL Industries (NL) 32.2 11.1 8.2 Steelcase (SCS) 19.2 4.1 7.5 ACCO Brands (ACCO) 10.5 3.7 11.1 Click to enlarge

Given the relative valuation of the enterprise, you might find it odd that I'm remaining bullish on the company. However, shares are priced attractively on an absolute basis, and I am impressed by the improvements that management has made. There's no reason to believe that these productivity improvements won't be permanent moving forward.

Furthermore, I find myself impressed with how management has conducted itself over the past year. In addition to paying out $2 million in the form of dividends during the year, something that I frankly would prefer management reinvest into the business, the company also decided to pay down debt. At the end of 2022, the enterprise had $54.9 million in net debt on its books. This dropped to $18.3 million by the end of last year. That's a decline of $36.7 million in just 12 months. This also helped to bring interest expense down by nearly half for the year. With a net leverage ratio as of this writing of 1, the company seems largely de-risked from a leverage perspective.

It is worth noting that, on April 19th, before the market opens, management is expected to announce financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. At present, analysts have not provided estimates for the company, but investors would be wise to watch financial results to see if there is any material change to operations.

In the image below, you can see what the firm's financial results were for the first quarter last year. Revenue could be down slightly, but I would be surprised to see profits worsen.

Author

Takeaway

As things stand, Acme United seems to me to be an interesting opportunity for investors. It is far from being a top-tier pick. But for investors interested in this space and who want a solid opportunity, this is a firm worth looking into. With a market capitalization of $156.9 million, this is definitely a smaller player. However, that doesn't mean that the stock can't rise nicely if the kind of performance seen in 2023 repeats itself this year. Due to these factors, and even though shares have underperformed the broader market since I last wrote about the company, I am keeping Acme United Corporation rated a soft "buy" for now.