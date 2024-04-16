Lemon_tm

The Federal Reserve (the Fed) is the most important central bank in the world. It is most recognized for conducting Monetary Policy to achieve its dual mandate of providing stable prices and maximum employment for the economy of the United States.

The Fed, however, has other duties as well. It is additionally responsible for maintaining the stability of our financial system to contain systemic risk and is the regulator of all Member Banks of the Federal Reserve System. In fulfilling these added responsibilities, the Fed also serves as the lender of last resort during times of financial crisis.

Financial Crises of the 21st Century

There have been a handful of financial crises over the past twenty-four years. The major event was the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2008. During this period, financial institutions took on too much leverage and over-invested in real estate. As the real estate market retraced, banks suffered from overly aggressive mortgage lending policies, and our entire financial system was at risk of freezing.

As was necessary, the Fed jumped in and provided massive amounts of liquidity to prevent the economy from falling into a depression. They created numerous new lending programs for commercial banks, with emergency lending facilities reaching a record of $441 billion shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

FRED

The Fed also began using the unconventional policy tool of Large-Scale Asset Purchases, more commonly known as Quantitative Easing. In doing so, the Fed accomplished two goals. They removed illiquid mortgage securities from the Banks' balance sheets, and they injected a tremendous amount of liquidity into the financial system. The Fed's assets grew from $870 billion to almost $9 trillion.

The second financial crisis occurred during the pandemic when the entire economy shut down. Banks had to tap the Fed for $129 billion in emergency loans to cover liquidity needs as the economy ground to a halt.

The most recent event was the Banking Crisis of 2023, which led to three of the four largest bank failures in U.S. history. While the reason for each bank collapsing was unique, there were some common themes, not the least of which was poor management decision-making. As the Fed tightened Monetary Policy to fight the rise in inflation, beginning in March 2022, the asset quality of each bank suffered due to the higher interest rates. The three banks, Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank, all had a considerable uninsured depositor base. While FDIC insurance provides coverage for deposits up to $250,000, each of the three failed banks had a large proportion of their deposits exceeding that threshold.

Silicon Valley, Signature, and First Republic had uninsured deposits of 88%, 90%, and 67%, respectively.

As uninsured depositors realized the severity of the asset quality deterioration at the troubled banks, they became spooked and withdrew their deposits. It was the equivalent of an old-fashioned bank run. But instead of standing in a long line to withdraw their cash, the efficiencies of modern-day online banking allowed depositors to move their money with the click of a mouse. Silicon Valley experienced $42 billion in withdrawals the day before they were taken over by the FDIC, with another $100 billion scheduled to leave the next day.

The run on deposits happened suddenly and overwhelmed the bank's ability to meet customer demands. The Fed was forced to step in and provide $308 billion through emergency lending facilities.

The banks used three lending facilities. The first was the primary credit facility, or the Discount Window. This is the traditional route for emergency borrowing, but the Discount Window only provides loans for up to 90 days. Discount Window borrowings increased by $152 billion. The second facility was the newly created Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), which offered loans for up to one year. As it was getting started, banks borrowed $12 billion in the first three days of its operation. The final facility was the $144 billion extended to the FDIC as it began the process of taking over the failed Silicon Valley and Signature Banks.

Bank Term Funding Program

The new Fed facility, BTFP, was a short-term creation that was intended to last for only one year. Its terms were more lenient than borrowing from the more traditional Discount Window, as collateral was valued at par, while collateral pledged at the Discount Window was priced at market value. This feature gave the banks more flexibility so that they wouldn't be forced to sell securities at a loss to meet their liquidity needs.

Federal Reserve

The BTFP expired on its one-year anniversary date of March 11, 2024. No new loans are to be extended under this facility. Existing loans will roll off as they meet their one-year maturity. The BTFP peaked at $168 billion on January 25, 2024, when the Fed raised the rate they charged for borrowing to eliminate an arbitrage opportunity that some banks were exploiting.

For a more detailed explanation, please see my Seeking Alpha Article "Fed Update: What's Going On With The Bank Term Funding Program-Unexpected Rate Hike" here.

Discount Window Borrowing

When the Fed announced the expiration of the BTFP, they explained that banks will still be able to meet their liquidity needs through the Fed's primary credit facility, the Discount Window, as always.

A lesson learned from the Banking Crisis of 2023, was that emergency borrowing needs can appear quite abruptly. In order for a Member Bank to access the Discount Window, though, it is necessary to have borrowing agreements in place with its regional Federal Reserve Bank. This was not the case with some of the failed institutions, and consequently, they were unable to tap the Discount Window to get the liquidity they required.

Additionally, historically, there has been a stigma attached to Discount Window borrowing. Although the purpose of the Discount Window is to provide short-term funding for banks during a period of stress to meet their liquidity needs, banks have been reluctant to use it. Their feeling is that by accessing the Discount Window, they are acknowledging financial weakness. The reluctance of many banks to use the Discount Window diminishes the value of this important lending facility.

Over the past year, the Fed has encouraged its Member Banks to be operationally ready, not only by executing borrowing agreements but also by pre-pledging collateral and conducting periodic transactions. The Fed has also tried to mitigate the stigma of Discount Window borrowing by communicating to the public that the Discount Window is a legitimate source of liquidity when needed.

Commercial Bank Discount Window Readiness

The Fed recently released a report on the Discount Window readiness of member commercial banks and credit unions.

The percentage of banks with Borrowing Agreements in place rose to 80.8% as of 12/31/23 from 72.1% the prior year. Those with Pre-Pledged Collateral also improved to 41.4% from 35.2%.

Federal Reserve

While these numbers show progress, numerous banks have yet to respond to the Fed's recommendations. There are still 924 out of 4,824 member banks that have not moved to be operationally ready to borrow from the Fed in an emergency.

Credit Unions have also improved their readiness to borrow from the Discount Window, as 32.2% of these institutions have executed borrowing agreements, up from 28.5% the prior year.

Federal Reserve

The overall percentage of credit unions that are prepared to borrow from the Fed, however, is much lower than the commercial banks. One reason for the difference is that credit unions are much more retail depositor focused, with over 97% of their deposits insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund. Each account is insured up to the same $250,000 limit as commercial banks.

Conclusion

The Fed has tried to prepare commercial banks to be ready for an emergency by encouraging them to be operationally ready to borrow from the Discount Window in advance of a problem, given how little time is often available in a crisis. Part of this preparedness is to also test the credit lines to have familiarity with the process. In making this Discount Window readiness an ordinary part of conducting business, the Fed has also tried to eliminate the stigma that has been attached to Discount Window borrowing. To date, though, the Fed has only encouraged member institutions to be ready but has not yet required compliance.

With some troubles, such as weakness in commercial real estate, looming in the banking industry, we may soon learn how effective these preventative measures are.