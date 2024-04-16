Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

In many of the different stock markets around the world I look at, it is often just a small handful of stocks at the very top that drive all the returns. While I have long expected this rule of thumb to apply to smaller stock markets which only have a small number of stocks, and often only a single digit number of large caps, to begin with, in recent years this idea has also come to apply to two of the largest stock markets in the world: that of the United States, and even Europe when viewed as a single market. In the US, the current term for these market leading stocks is the "Magnificent 7" or "Mag 7" for short, and this week I saw this article from European index provider STOXX comparing a basket of European stocks called "GRANOLAS" to the M7. The STOXX article points out that the "GRANOLAS" stocks make up only 21% of the STOXX Europe 600 Index (STOXX), but contributed 60% of the gains in the STOXX over the past year.

In this article, I wanted to run a head-to-head comparison between America's Magnificent 7 and Europe's GRANOLAS, which in turn I plan to apply to deciding on a trading strategy between a US benchmark and a European benchmark. For the US benchmark, I am using the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), as it is one of the most liquid ETFs in the world and currently topped by the Mag 7, which add up to 41% of the weight of QQQ. For Europe, I will use the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) as it is the largest US-listed ETF focused on European stocks, and likely much easier to access for many readers than the Euro-denominated STOXX. The GRANOLAS basket currently adds up to only 18.8% of VGK, but as the second chart below shows, has also likely contributed most of the recent returns to VGK as it has to STOXX. Before introducing the GRANOLAS, I wanted to first run these two quick charts showing how the recent returns of the Mag 7 and GRANOLAS compare with QQQ and VGK respectively.

The first chart shows the past year's total returns of QQQ versus that of the seven stocks in the Mag 7, showing five out of seven have advanced more over the past year than QQQ, and mostly by quite significant amounts. This, combined with the 41% concentration of QQQ in the Mag 7, is one reason I believe the rise in these stocks has been too narrow, too fast, and too exuberant, which in my view means it is more likely than not to reverse in the coming years.

Data by YCharts

This second chart compares the past year's total return of VGK to the seven largest names in the GRANOLAS basket, because including all 11 would make the chart harder to read. Here we see a different pattern than in America, with four out of seven of these names lagging VGK over this past year, and only the more significant outperformance of the top three names making up the difference. This tells me that VGK's returns are less clearly dominated by these names, even though Novo Nordisk, ASML, and SAP seem to be Europe's closest thing to NVIDIA in the US market.

Data by YCharts

What are the GRANOLAS?

The STOXX article listed the names and market caps in Euros of the 11 stocks Goldman Sachs put in the GRANOLAS basket, but here I wanted to properly introduce these 11 names with their US tickers for easier reference by US readers. The first thing you will notice is that there are actually three N's and two S's, making this acronym even messier than might first appear:

G SK Plc (GSK) - 0.69% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals R oche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY), 1.41% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals A SML Holding NV (ASML), 3.05% of VGK, Semiconductor Equipment N estle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), 2.27% of VGK, Packaged Food N ovartis AG (NVS), 1.60% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals N ovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), 3.17% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals L' O real SA (OTCPK:LRLCY), 0.64% of VGK, Personal Care Products L VMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), 1.78% of VGK, Luxury Goods A straZeneca Plc (AZN), 1.59% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals S AP SE (SAP), 1.71% of VGK, Software, and S anofi SA (SNY), 0.85% of VGK, Pharmaceuticals

Just as the Mag 7 seems to be dominated by businesses that most of us interact with through a screen, what popped out at me about the GRANOLAS is that eight out of 11 of these companies provide something we put in or on our bodies: six in the form of pharmaceuticals, Nestle in the form of food and beverages, and L'Oreal in the form of makeup. The closest comparables between the GRANOLAS and the Mag 7 might be to compare ASML to NVIDIA, and to compare SAP to Microsoft, but that's about as close as these two seem to come. This might be an argument for owning both, as American technology and European pharmaceuticals might complement each other well in a portfolio, or it might also be seen as an argument that Europe may outperform if the US artificial intelligence bubble collapses and there is a return to interest in stocks that produce physical things. For what it's worth, I own significantly more of these GRANOLAS names, and write more about them in my Investing Group, than I do about the Mag 7, and two recent public articles I have written about them are on Nestle and on Novo Nordisk.

For now, I'll keep that introduction to the GRANOLAS high-level, and run the head-to-head comparison between VGK and QQQ going through each of the categories of quant ratings on the GRANOLAS vs the Mag 7.

Dividend Ratings: Mag 7 vs the GRANOLAS

As an investor who still likes dividends, this is one category where the GRANOLAS clearly have a significant edge over the Mag 7. All 11 of the GRANOLAS pay a dividend with a median yield of 2.9%, versus three of the Mag 7 that pay no dividend, and all of the Mag 7 yield less than 1%. Nine of the 11 GRANOLAS also have a "B+" or better dividend growth score, which is just as important, as dividend yield plus dividend growth is a simple basis for estimating future rates of return.

Quant Ratings: Mag 7 vs the GRANOLAS

Here I find it important to look at the different categories on the ratings tab together, as the different grades may be correlated in a way that tell us why one stock is cheaper than another. When we look at the Mag 7, we see that five of the seven stocks have a valuation grade of "F", and the other two are a "D" and "D-". These expensive valuations remain THE reason I have so little long exposure to any of these stocks. Those who remain bullish on US large cap growth stocks, however, will point out how many "A"s and "A+"s these stocks get in every other category, especially profitability, but also in growth, earnings revisions, and momentum. While I also prefer stocks with green in these columns, I look outside US large caps, largely because I also don't like such a deep red color in the valuation column. One more point I must admit I also find worrying is that there are currently "no warnings" on these seven stocks - high valuations with no warnings is generally a very alarming warning to me.

Quant Ratings of the Magnificent Seven Stocks as of 16 April 2024 (SeekingAlpha)

When we run the same ratings screen on the GRANOLAS stocks, we see the largest seven of the 11 names also get Ds and Fs for valuation, but those are also the names that tend to get As and Bs in the growth and momentum columns. All 11 companies get an "A+" for profitability, but among the other columns, there seems to be a strong negative correlation between having more reasonable valuations and also having attractive growth or revisions grades. Here is where I find it important to go one level deeper, and see which of these quant grades I might disagree with based on my understanding of the individual businesses, which is easier for me to do with a consumer name like NSRGY or LRLCY than it is with non consumer-facing name like ASML or SAP. As I mentioned in my October article on Nestle, while I agree that Nestle's future growth prospects may not be as high as many technology or healthcare companies, I consider its global diversification and wide moat well worth its current valuation at a dividend yield over 3%. A 3% dividend yield looks especially good for a Swiss company given that the Swiss National Bank was the first in the west to cut interest rates, bringing the benchmark here back down to 1.5%. The warning on LVMUY is one I also one I am glad to see, since LVMH's dividend growth does seem to have been faster than what I see as a sustainable rate, and it is assuring to see that Seeking Alpha's ratings method also flagged it.

Quant Ratings of Europe's GRANOLAS stocks as of 16 April 2024 (SeekingAlpha)

VGK vs QQQ: What I'm doing about it

My current conclusion from comparing VGK and QQQ is not what I expected to find when I first started this article: the Mag 7, and practically QQQ as a proxy, look uniform enough in being expensive and high momentum that I may as well trade QQQ and spend as much time on the difference between Microsoft and Meta, at least for now. When we look at Europe, on the other hand, VGK is less than half as dominated by the GRANOLAS than QQQ is by the Mag 7, and there seems to be far more dispersion even among these top 11 names. Here, I do find it worth picking through the differences between similarly scored Nestle and L'Oreal rather than expecting VGK to provide equally good European stock exposure for me. For now, I am mostly doing these two things by buying puts and put spreads on QQQ, based on my expectation that QQQ's run up is likely to reverse, while maintaining long positions, many with covered calls, on most, but not all of the GRANOLAS, as seen in my disclosure.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.